IIFTX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Balanced Income Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.67 -0.03 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IIFIX) Primary S (IIFSX) S (IIFTX) Adv (IIFAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$289 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 133.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IIFTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Balanced Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Timberlake

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio intends to invest approximately 60% of its assets in debt securities and approximately 40% of its assets in equity securities (“Target Allocation”). The sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) may deviate from the Target Allocation within the range of +/- 15% relative to the Target Allocation to adjust portfolio exposures and risk in response to changing market conditions. The Portfolio may be rebalanced periodically to return to the Target Allocation.Debt PortionThe debt portion of the Portfolio (“Debt Portion”) is not managed relative to an index, instead the Sub-Adviser seeks to produce positive returns across varying market conditions. To seek this goal, the Portfolio has flexibility to invest across a broad range of fixed-income securities and derivatives without regard to a benchmark. The Debt Portion generally maintains a dollar-weighted average duration profile between 0 and 8 years. Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in debt instruments as it incorporates multiple features of the debt instruments (e.g., yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a debt security to a change in interest rates. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest-rate risk or reward for the debt instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%.The Debt Portion may include investment-grade securities and below investment-grade securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” Investment grade securities would be rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or BBB- by Fitch Ratings or have an equivalent rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, would be determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Debt Portion may also invest in floating rate loans, and other floating rate debt instruments.Debt instruments may be issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public or private sector entities (including those located in emerging market countries). Debt instruments may include, without limitation, bonds, debentures, notes, convertible securities, commercial paper, loans and related assignments and participations, corporate debt, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, preferred stock, bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, bankers’ acceptances and money market instruments, including money market funds denominated in U.S. dollars or other currencies. Floating rate loans and other floating rate debt instruments include floating rate bonds, floating rate notes, floating rate debentures, and tranches of floating rate asset-backed securities, including structured notes, made to, or issued by, U.S. and non-U.S. corporations or other business entities. The Portfolio may also invest in inflation-indexed bonds of varying maturities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, and U.S. and non-U.S. corporations.Equity PortionThe equity portion of the Portfolio (“Equity Portion”) includes securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. The Sub-Adviser seeks to maximize total return of the Equity Portion by investing in U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities with dividend yields the Sub-Adviser believes are attractive and in companies that the Sub-Adviser believes have above-average growth prospects.The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts.In managing both the Debt and Equity Portions, the Portfolio may also invest up to 35% of its net assets in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities, including companies located in countries with emerging securities markets, either directly or through depositary receipts.The Portfolio may also invest in derivatives, including options, futures, index futures, swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), and currency forwards, as a substitute for taking a position in an underlying asset, to make tactical asset allocations, to seek to minimize risk, to enhance returns, and/or to assist in managing cash.In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a significant effect on the value performance, risks, or prospects of a company or issuer. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing and/or on factors identified through its proprietary research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as it considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
IIFTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IIFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -8.1% 18.8% 65.91%
1 Yr 2.2% -10.0% 54.2% 29.12%
3 Yr -2.7%* -6.7% 9.7% 59.95%
5 Yr -4.9%* -6.4% 6.1% 93.37%
10 Yr -1.9%* -4.4% 5.3% 87.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IIFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -35.0% 33.6% 94.97%
2021 3.2% -5.9% 7.0% 13.35%
2020 -2.7% -3.6% 12.1% 98.27%
2019 1.6% -2.5% 5.1% 91.67%
2018 -2.0% -4.8% -0.6% 63.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IIFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -11.0% 18.8% 65.01%
1 Yr 2.2% -10.0% 54.2% 27.99%
3 Yr -2.7%* -6.7% 9.7% 60.00%
5 Yr -4.9%* -6.4% 7.5% 96.15%
10 Yr 0.4%* -4.4% 6.0% 72.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IIFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -35.0% 33.6% 94.97%
2021 3.2% -5.9% 14.7% 13.58%
2020 -2.7% -3.6% 12.1% 98.27%
2019 1.6% -2.5% 5.1% 91.92%
2018 -1.1% -4.8% -0.4% 41.25%

NAV & Total Return History

IIFTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IIFTX Category Low Category High IIFTX % Rank
Net Assets 289 M 130 K 62.8 B 70.72%
Number of Holdings 879 3 25236 20.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 99.4 M 125 K 11 B 77.90%
Weighting of Top 10 58.73% 6.3% 100.0% 60.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 22.70%
  2. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 22.70%
  3. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 22.70%
  4. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 22.70%
  5. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 22.70%
  6. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 22.70%
  7. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 22.70%
  8. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 22.70%
  9. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 22.70%
  10. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 22.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IIFTX % Rank
Bonds 		89.41% 11.31% 89.41% 0.68%
Stocks 		31.68% 3.48% 51.81% 75.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.24% 0.00% 21.95% 38.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.11% 0.00% 71.77% 95.22%
Other 		0.06% -2.79% 21.77% 46.70%
Cash 		-21.50% -35.68% 69.40% 99.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IIFTX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.37% 0.00% 83.50% 1.83%
Healthcare 		17.22% 0.00% 24.25% 2.52%
Industrials 		12.03% 0.14% 17.90% 17.20%
Consumer Defense 		9.63% 0.00% 51.19% 28.44%
Energy 		6.74% 0.00% 62.93% 26.61%
Communication Services 		6.69% 0.00% 11.11% 49.08%
Utilities 		6.54% 0.00% 48.33% 22.02%
Technology 		6.40% 0.22% 27.92% 94.50%
Real Estate 		5.32% 0.00% 43.16% 49.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.07% 0.00% 14.20% 84.40%
Basic Materials 		3.98% 0.00% 32.82% 63.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IIFTX % Rank
US 		22.96% 3.48% 51.08% 68.11%
Non US 		8.72% 0.00% 25.18% 65.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IIFTX % Rank
Government 		40.01% 0.00% 94.29% 26.42%
Securitized 		35.04% 0.00% 52.08% 6.38%
Corporate 		21.14% 0.00% 96.66% 82.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.81% 0.15% 71.66% 92.48%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 71.75%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 83.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IIFTX % Rank
US 		83.14% 9.98% 83.14% 0.68%
Non US 		6.27% 0.00% 30.21% 59.68%

IIFTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IIFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.01% 13.45% 30.28%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.25% 80.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.00% 57.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 57.83%

Sales Fees

IIFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IIFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IIFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 133.00% 2.00% 380.00% 93.14%

IIFTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IIFTX Category Low Category High IIFTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.62% 0.00% 6.08% 88.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IIFTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IIFTX Category Low Category High IIFTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.89% -1.22% 6.83% 42.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IIFTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

IIFTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Timberlake

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Brian Timberlake is the head of fixed income research at Voya Investment Management and is responsible for managing the organization’s global fixed income research analysts as well as the coordination of macroeconomic data across the fixed income platform. Prior to this position, Mr. Timberlake was Head of Quantitative Research and before that, a Senior Quantitative Analyst. He joined Voya IM in 2003. His team is responsible for macro and quantitative fixed income research and provides additional assistance to individual sector groups and the risk management team. In addition, Brian is a named portfolio manager on several global and opportunistic fixed income products. Previously, he was the head of quantitative research where he helped develop an integrated, automated tool for interest rate hedging, created multifactor risk models, and was integral to the design and monitoring of customized client portfolios. Prior to that he was a senior quantitative analyst at Voya. Brian received a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland, an MS in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a PhD in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Jeffrey Bianchi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2021

0.89

0.9%

Jeffrey Bianchi, CFA Head of U.S. Growth and Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Bianchi is the head of the U.S. growth team and serves as a portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management for the large cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. When Jeff joined the firm he spent a year as a quantitative analyst before moving to the fundamental equity team where he then worked as an analyst covering the health care, technology and industrials sectors for the large cap growth strategies. He joined the large cap growth portfolio management team in 2000, was named a portfolio manager on the strategy in 2008, and was named a portfolio manager on the mid cap growth strategy in 2005. Jeff received a BA in economics, a BS in finance, and an MA in economics from the University of Connecticut and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

