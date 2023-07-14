The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities, including non-dollar securities, of foreign issuers. The Fund diversifies its investments among a number of different countries throughout the world, with no limit on the amount of assets that may be invested in each country. The securities in which the Fund invests are denominated in both U.S. dollars and foreign currencies and generally are traded in foreign markets. The Fund may invest in companies domiciled in emerging markets as a percentage of its net assets up to the greater of: (a) 25% or (b) the weight of emerging markets in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index plus 10%. The Fund may invest in opportunities across the market capitalization spectrum, but under normal circumstances invests primarily in mid and large capitalization companies. The Fund may trade securities actively. The sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), seeks to invest in companies with underappreciated assets, improving return on capital and/or stocks that it believes are mispriced by the market due to short-term issues. Wellington Management conducts fundamental research on individual companies to identify securities for purchase or sale. As part of its fundamental analysis, Wellington Management evaluates a company’s business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and other related measures or indicators of value, including the evaluation of financially material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better evaluate a company on its ability to improve or sustain its future returns over time. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential. Portfolio construction is driven primarily by bottom-up stock selection, with region, country and sector weightings being secondary factors. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.