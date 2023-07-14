Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
9.4%
1 yr return
16.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$4.18 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.9%
Expense Ratio 1.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 99.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|9.4%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|84.68%
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|63.40%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|86.54%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|63.76%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|53.57%
* Annualized
|2022
|-18.9%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|66.96%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|87.13%
|2020
|6.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|9.89%
|2019
|5.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|13.39%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|74.30%
|Net Assets
|4.18 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|18.41%
|Number of Holdings
|102
|1
|10801
|58.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.06 B
|0
|34.5 B
|19.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.91%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|46.64%
|Stocks
|95.09%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|83.05%
|Cash
|3.24%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|25.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.66%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|1.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|71.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|54.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|58.55%
|Industrials
|15.40%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|37.70%
|Financial Services
|14.65%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|82.53%
|Technology
|13.86%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|26.35%
|Healthcare
|11.19%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|57.06%
|Basic Materials
|9.04%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|31.44%
|Consumer Defense
|9.03%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|56.19%
|Energy
|8.15%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|7.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.34%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|91.27%
|Real Estate
|5.62%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|4.37%
|Utilities
|4.72%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|12.81%
|Communication Services
|2.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|94.91%
|Non US
|92.28%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|74.75%
|US
|2.81%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|36.52%
|Expense Ratio
|1.85%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|11.11%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|46.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|93.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|68.33%
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|99.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|88.60%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|81.02%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.14%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|97.53%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2010
|$0.006
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2000
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1999
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1999
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1998
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 31, 2006
15.42
15.4%
Nicolas M. Choumenkovitch, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. As the lead equity portfolio manager for the International/Global Opportunities Team, Nicolas is focused on managing global equity portfolios, including the firm's Global Opportunities, International Opportunities, and Global Horizons products. Mr. Choumenkovitch joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1995. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1995, Nicolas was an associate with C.S. First Boston's affiliate in Buenos Aires, Argentina (1993 — 1995) and a financial analyst with The Bank of New York in New York City (1987 — 1990). Nicolas received his MBA from the University of Virginia (Darden, 1992), and his BA in economics from Occidental College (1986).
Mar 01, 2010
12.26
12.3%
Tara Connolly Stilwell, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis for the Hartford International Opportunities Funds. Tara is a portfolio manager on the International/Global Opportunities team. She contributes to the management of global and non-US equity portfolios, including the firm's International Opportunities, International Horizons, Global Opportunities and Global Horizons products. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2008, Tara was as a portfolio manager with Goldman Sachs Asset Management International, where her responsibilities included the management of concentrated and diversified European Equity portfolios (1997 — 2007). She also served as portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management International. Prior to this, Tara was an analyst in Goldman Sachs' investment banking division (1994 — 1997) and was a consultant at the Wharton Small Business Development Center (1993 — 1994). Tara received a BS in economics from the Wharton School and a BA in history from the University of Pennsylvania (1994). She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
