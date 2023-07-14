Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.1%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$54.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.7%
Expense Ratio 1.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests in a group of low-quality, high-risk, high yield corporate debt obligations. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) will be invested in corporate bonds rated Baa by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or lower. As a result, this includes high yield/lower-rated debt securities (also known as “junk” bonds) that are rated by an independent rating agency to be non-investment grade (e.g., BB or lower by S&P or Ba or lower by Moody’s). Because of their low credit quality, these securities typically pay higher interest rates to compensate investors for the substantial credit risk they assume. The Fund may also invest in corporate issues that have defaulted. In addition, the Fund may invest in Rule 144A securities, which are generally privately placed securities purchased by qualified institutional buyers. While there are no restrictions on maturity, the Fund’s portfolio generally has an average maturity of less than ten years. The Fund seeks capital appreciation from selling bonds above the purchase price.
To select the securities in which to invest, the Fund’s sub-adviser conducts fundamental credit research on each issuer. The Fund will buy securities that the sub-adviser believes are attractively priced relative to current and expected fundamentals. The Fund may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, the issuer’s business fundamentals have deteriorated.
|Period
|IHFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|66.96%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|63.60%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|29.74%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|18.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|23.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|IHFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|25.04%
|2021
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|21.51%
|2020
|0.4%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|27.96%
|2019
|2.0%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|47.15%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|23.70%
|Period
|IHFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|61.84%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|57.96%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|29.39%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|20.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|21.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|IHFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|25.19%
|2021
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|21.66%
|2020
|0.4%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|27.96%
|2019
|2.0%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|49.92%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|37.20%
|IHFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IHFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|54.9 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|88.58%
|Number of Holdings
|693
|2
|2736
|16.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.75 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|92.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.65%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|73.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IHFIX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.33%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|40.23%
|Stocks
|2.28%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|19.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.53%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|31.92%
|Cash
|0.57%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|83.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.28%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|37.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|52.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IHFIX % Rank
|Energy
|50.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.01%
|Real Estate
|33.54%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|1.85%
|Communication Services
|15.93%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|23.02%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|51.32%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|53.70%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|43.12%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.85%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.47%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|48.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IHFIX % Rank
|US
|2.28%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|19.33%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|52.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IHFIX % Rank
|Corporate
|99.42%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|4.69%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.58%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|88.86%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|46.77%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|62.17%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|35.48%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|53.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IHFIX % Rank
|US
|90.37%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|4.39%
|Non US
|4.96%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|95.17%
|IHFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.37%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|25.49%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|94.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|IHFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IHFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IHFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|9.05%
|IHFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IHFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.23%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|61.28%
|IHFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IHFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IHFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.24%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|58.51%
|IHFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 05, 2008
14.08
14.1%
Thomas Hauser, managing director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in Indianapolis, he is the co-lead portfolio manager within the High Yield Fixed Income Team and is responsible for overseeing high yield total return strategies, sub-advised mutual fund assets and absolute return credit products. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Thomas was at 40|86 Advisors, most recently serving as a co-portfolio manager on three mutual funds and as the co-head of the Collateralized Bond Obligation (CBO) Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 05, 2008
14.08
14.1%
Robert L. Cook, managing director, is the global head of the High Yield team in the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group.Based inIndianapolis, he is the lead portfolio manager and is responsible for overseeing high yield total return strategies, sub-advised mutual fund assets and absolute return credit products. Rob is also a member of the Global Fixed Income Macro Strategy Team. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Rob spent ten years at 40|86 Advisors, most recently as co-head of the Fixed Income investment process, responsible for managing high yield total return assets a
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
