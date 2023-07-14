The Fund invests in a group of low-quality, high-risk, high yield corporate debt obligations. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) will be invested in corporate bonds rated Baa by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or lower. As a result, this includes high yield/lower-rated debt securities (also known as “junk” bonds) that are rated by an independent rating agency to be non-investment grade (e.g., BB or lower by S&P or Ba or lower by Moody’s). Because of their low credit quality, these securities typically pay higher interest rates to compensate investors for the substantial credit risk they assume. The Fund may also invest in corporate issues that have defaulted. In addition, the Fund may invest in Rule 144A securities, which are generally privately placed securities purchased by qualified institutional buyers. While there are no restrictions on maturity, the Fund’s portfolio generally has an average maturity of less than ten years. The Fund seeks capital appreciation from selling bonds above the purchase price.

To select the securities in which to invest, the Fund’s sub-adviser conducts fundamental credit research on each issuer. The Fund will buy securities that the sub-adviser believes are attractively priced relative to current and expected fundamentals. The Fund may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, the issuer’s business fundamentals have deteriorated.