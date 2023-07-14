Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Integrity High Income Fund

mutual fund
IHFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.13 -0.01 -0.14%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (IHFAX) Primary C (IHFCX) Inst (IHFIX)
IHFIX (Mutual Fund)

Integrity High Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.13 -0.01 -0.14%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (IHFAX) Primary C (IHFCX) Inst (IHFIX)
IHFIX (Mutual Fund)

Integrity High Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.13 -0.01 -0.14%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (IHFAX) Primary C (IHFCX) Inst (IHFIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Integrity High Income Fund

IHFIX | Fund

$7.13

$54.9 M

5.23%

$0.37

1.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$54.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Integrity High Income Fund

IHFIX | Fund

$7.13

$54.9 M

5.23%

$0.37

1.37%

IHFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Integrity High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    IntegrityVikingFunds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Hauser

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a group of low-quality, high-risk, high yield corporate debt obligations. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) will be invested in corporate bonds rated Baa by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or lower. As a result, this includes high yield/lower-rated debt securities (also known as “junk” bonds) that are rated by an independent rating agency to be non-investment grade (e.g., BB or lower by S&P or Ba or lower by Moody’s). Because of their low credit quality, these securities typically pay higher interest rates to compensate investors for the substantial credit risk they assume. The Fund may also invest in corporate issues that have defaulted. In addition, the Fund may invest in Rule 144A securities, which are generally privately placed securities purchased by qualified institutional buyers. While there are no restrictions on maturity, the Fund’s portfolio generally has an average maturity of less than ten years. The Fund seeks capital appreciation from selling bonds above the purchase price.

To select the securities in which to invest, the Fund’s sub-adviser conducts fundamental credit research on each issuer. The Fund will buy securities that the sub-adviser believes are attractively priced relative to current and expected fundamentals. The Fund may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, the issuer’s business fundamentals have deteriorated.

Read More

IHFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IHFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -7.1% 10.3% 66.96%
1 Yr 1.1% -9.9% 18.7% 63.60%
3 Yr -1.6%* -11.5% 72.4% 29.74%
5 Yr -1.4%* -14.3% 37.5% 18.42%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 23.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IHFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -33.4% 3.6% 25.04%
2021 0.7% -4.3% 5.4% 21.51%
2020 0.4% -8.4% 70.9% 27.96%
2019 2.0% -1.1% 5.1% 47.15%
2018 -1.5% -4.0% 0.1% 23.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IHFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -14.3% 7.8% 61.84%
1 Yr 1.1% -18.1% 22.2% 57.96%
3 Yr -1.6%* -11.5% 72.4% 29.39%
5 Yr -1.4%* -14.3% 37.5% 20.61%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 21.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IHFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -33.4% 3.6% 25.19%
2021 0.7% -4.3% 5.4% 21.66%
2020 0.4% -8.4% 70.9% 27.96%
2019 2.0% -1.0% 5.1% 49.92%
2018 -1.5% -4.0% 0.2% 37.20%

NAV & Total Return History

IHFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IHFIX Category Low Category High IHFIX % Rank
Net Assets 54.9 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 88.58%
Number of Holdings 693 2 2736 16.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.75 M -492 M 2.55 B 92.83%
Weighting of Top 10 8.65% 3.0% 100.0% 73.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CSC Holdings, LLC 10.88% 1.23%
  2. Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 4.69% 1.23%
  3. DISH DBS Corporation 5.88% 1.02%
  4. CCO Holdings, LLC/ CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 5.88% 1.00%
  5. CCO Holdings, LLC/ CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 5.12% 0.96%
  6. VICI Properties Inc Ordinary Shares 0.91%
  7. T-Mobile US, Inc. 7.62% 0.88%
  8. Bausch Health Companies Inc 6.12% 0.86%
  9. Tenet Healthcare Corporation 4.88% 0.85%
  10. HCA Inc. 5.38% 0.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IHFIX % Rank
Bonds 		95.33% 0.00% 154.38% 40.23%
Stocks 		2.28% -0.60% 52.82% 19.24%
Convertible Bonds 		1.53% 0.00% 17.89% 31.92%
Cash 		0.57% -52.00% 100.00% 83.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.28% 0.00% 7.09% 37.34%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 52.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IHFIX % Rank
Energy 		50.52% 0.00% 100.00% 41.01%
Real Estate 		33.54% 0.00% 86.71% 1.85%
Communication Services 		15.93% 0.00% 99.99% 23.02%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 51.32%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 53.70%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 43.12%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 51.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 58.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 48.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IHFIX % Rank
US 		2.28% -0.60% 47.59% 19.33%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 52.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IHFIX % Rank
Corporate 		99.42% 0.00% 129.69% 4.69%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.58% 0.00% 99.98% 88.86%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 46.77%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 62.17%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 35.48%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 53.37%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IHFIX % Rank
US 		90.37% 0.00% 150.64% 4.39%
Non US 		4.96% 0.00% 118.12% 95.17%

IHFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IHFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.03% 18.97% 25.49%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.84% 94.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

IHFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IHFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IHFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 255.00% 9.05%

IHFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IHFIX Category Low Category High IHFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.23% 0.00% 37.22% 61.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IHFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IHFIX Category Low Category High IHFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.24% -2.39% 14.30% 58.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IHFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IHFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Hauser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 2008

14.08

14.1%

Thomas Hauser, managing director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency &amp; Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in Indianapolis, he is the co-lead portfolio manager within the High Yield Fixed Income Team and is responsible for overseeing high yield total return strategies, sub-advised mutual fund assets and absolute return credit products. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Thomas was at 40|86 Advisors, most recently serving as a co-portfolio manager on three mutual funds and as the co-head of the Collateralized Bond Obligation (CBO) Group.

Robert Cook

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 2008

14.08

14.1%

Robert L. Cook, managing director, is the global head of the High Yield team in the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group.Based inIndianapolis, he is the lead portfolio manager and is responsible for overseeing high yield total return strategies, sub-advised mutual fund assets and absolute return credit products. Rob is also a member of the Global Fixed Income Macro Strategy Team. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Rob spent ten years at 40|86 Advisors, most recently as co-head of the Fixed Income investment process, responsible for managing high yield total return assets a

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×