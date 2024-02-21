Home
IMPAX GLOBAL SOCIAL LEADERS FUND

mutual fund
IGSLX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.51 -0.11 -1.04%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Instl (IGSIX) Investor (IGSLX)
Name

As of 02/21/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

IMPAX GLOBAL SOCIAL LEADERS FUND

IGSLX | Fund

$10.51

$1.58 M

0.00%

9.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.2%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.58 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 9.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IGSLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IMPAX GLOBAL SOCIAL LEADERS FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    PAXWORLDFF
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Investor
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Global Social Leaders Fund seeks to invest in companies around the world whose products or services address societal challenges, including meeting basic needs, broadening economic participation and improving quality of life, and that demonstrate positive behaviors through policies and programs that foster diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace cultures. From this universe, the Sub-Adviser selects portfolio companies for the Fund that it determines are best positioned to deliver long-term growth of capital.

The Global Social Leaders Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Sub-Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters (e.g., sector and regional exposure) relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of MSCI ACWI Index companies.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that the Fund’s Sub-Adviser has determined are “social leaders.” To identify social leaders, the Fund’s Sub-Adviser identifies a universe of companies that it has determined (1) derive significant revenues (i.e., at least 20% of revenues) from “social markets,” meaning products or services that address societal challenges, including meeting basic needs, such as food, water, and shelter, or essential services, such as transportation and utilities; broadening economic participation by enabling access to education, jobs, financial services and/or digital services; or improving quality of life through accessible and affordable health care and wellness; and (2) also demonstrate positive behaviors through policies and programs that foster diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace cultures. From this universe, the Fund’s Sub-Adviser selects portfolio companies for the Fund that it determines to be social leaders on a company-by-company basis primarily through the use of fundamental financial analysis, which includes an analysis of ESG factors that the Fund’s Sub-Adviser has determined are financially material. The Fund is not constrained by any particular investment style, and may therefore invest in “growth” stocks, “value” stocks or a combination of both. Additionally, it may buy stocks in any sector or industry, and it is not limited to investing in securities of a specific market capitalization.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in equity securities (such as common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common and preferred stocks) of companies located around the world, including at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies organized or located outside the United States or doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States, including those located in emerging markets. The Fund’s investments may be diversified across multiple countries or geographic regions, or may be focused on a select geographic region, although the Fund will normally have investments in a minimum of three countries other than the United States. The Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers may be denominated in currencies other than the US dollar. 

Read More

IGSLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IGSLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IGSLX Category Low Category High IGSLX % Rank
Net Assets 1.58 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 42 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 518 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 32.73% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase Bank 4.40%
  2. Intuit, Inc. 4.07%
  3. AIA Group Ltd. 3.30%
  4. HDFC Bank Ltd. 3.15%
  5. Halma plc 3.12%
  6. MercadoLibre, Inc. 2.98%
  7. American Tower Corp. 2.97%
  8. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. 2.94%
  9. Voya Financial, Inc. 2.94%
  10. Abbott Laboratories 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IGSLX % Rank
Stocks 		93.83% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.17% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGSLX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGSLX % Rank
US 		52.84% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		40.98% N/A N/A N/A

IGSLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IGSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 9.50% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

IGSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

IGSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IGSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

IGSLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IGSLX Category Low Category High IGSLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IGSLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IGSLX Category Low Category High IGSLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IGSLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

IGSLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

