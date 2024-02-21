The Global Social Leaders Fund seeks to invest in companies around the world whose products or services address societal challenges, including meeting basic needs, broadening economic participation and improving quality of life, and that demonstrate positive behaviors through policies and programs that foster diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace cultures. From this universe, the Sub-Adviser selects portfolio companies for the Fund that it determines are best positioned to deliver long-term growth of capital.

The Global Social Leaders Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Sub-Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters (e.g., sector and regional exposure) relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of MSCI ACWI Index companies.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that the Fund’s Sub-Adviser has determined are “social leaders.” To identify social leaders, the Fund’s Sub-Adviser identifies a universe of companies that it has determined (1) derive significant revenues (i.e., at least 20% of revenues) from “social markets,” meaning products or services that address societal challenges, including meeting basic needs, such as food, water, and shelter, or essential services, such as transportation and utilities; broadening economic participation by enabling access to education, jobs, financial services and/or digital services; or improving quality of life through accessible and affordable health care and wellness; and (2) also demonstrate positive behaviors through policies and programs that foster diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace cultures. From this universe, the Fund’s Sub-Adviser selects portfolio companies for the Fund that it determines to be social leaders on a company-by-company basis primarily through the use of fundamental financial analysis, which includes an analysis of ESG factors that the Fund’s Sub-Adviser has determined are financially material. The Fund is not constrained by any particular investment style, and may therefore invest in “growth” stocks, “value” stocks or a combination of both. Additionally, it may buy stocks in any sector or industry, and it is not limited to investing in securities of a specific market capitalization.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in equity securities (such as common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common and preferred stocks) of companies located around the world, including at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies organized or located outside the United States or doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States, including those located in emerging markets. The Fund’s investments may be diversified across multiple countries or geographic regions, or may be focused on a select geographic region, although the Fund will normally have investments in a minimum of three countries other than the United States. The Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers may be denominated in currencies other than the US dollar.