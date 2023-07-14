Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$299 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.3%
Expense Ratio 1.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$750
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Delaware Ivy Government Securities Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in US government securities (80% policy). US government securities include: US Treasury (Treasury) obligations, such as bills, bonds and notes; obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the Treasury, and certain US government agencies or instrumentalities, such as Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae); obligations of issuers that are supported by the ability of the issuer to borrow from the US Treasury; and obligations of US government-sponsored entities that are neither issued nor guaranteed by the US government, such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae). The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective. The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued by US government-sponsored entities or agencies or instrumentalities of US government agencies. The Fund has no limitations on the range of maturities of the debt securities in which it may invest.
The Manager may look at a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio. These include utilizing economic research and analyzing interest rate trends to determine which types of securities to emphasize at a given time. The Manager attempts to enhance Fund performance by utilizing opportunities presented by the shape and slope of the yield curve.
Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desired investment for the Fund. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.
The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.
|Period
|IGJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|58.89%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-7.1%
|17.7%
|47.83%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-8.6%
|5.2%
|57.55%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|33.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.8%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|IGJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.6%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|59.92%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|48.18%
|2020
|1.3%
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|45.00%
|2019
|0.9%
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|27.85%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|15.42%
|IGJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGJCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|299 M
|10.8 M
|27.3 B
|75.43%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|2
|14187
|88.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|101 M
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|78.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.28%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|70.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGJCX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.21%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|71.49%
|Cash
|4.79%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|29.79%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|91.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|91.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|91.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGJCX % Rank
|Government
|63.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.95%
|Securitized
|31.53%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|74.79%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.79%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|62.82%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|92.74%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|95.73%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|94.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGJCX % Rank
|US
|95.21%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|68.94%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.62%
|IGJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.82%
|0.03%
|2.20%
|2.59%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|87.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|97.27%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|IGJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.50%
|95.74%
|IGJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IGJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|3.35%
|948.00%
|19.05%
|IGJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGJCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.86%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|98.81%
|IGJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IGJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGJCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.26%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|94.81%
|IGJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 27, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 27, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 27, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 27, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 27, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 27, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 27, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 27, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 27, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 27, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 27, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 27, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 25, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 27, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 24, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 25, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 27, 2018
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 27, 2018
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 27, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 27, 2017
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Eric Frei, CMT Vice President, Sovereign Trader, Portfolio Manager. Eric Frei joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in April 2011 as part of the firm’s integration of Macquarie Allegiance Capital. He is responsible for portfolio management and asset allocation of the firm’s low-duration product. In addition, Frei manages sector rotation and security selection between Treasurys and agencies. He began his career in the financial services industry in 1997 as a mutual fund trader with CNA Trust, later joining Macquarie Allegiance in 1999. He earned a bachelor’s degree in management science from the University of California at San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Brian M. Scotto is a Vice President and Government and Agency Trader and is a member of the fixed income trading team responsible for trading government and agency securities, as well as interest rate futures and options. He joined Macquarie Investment Management, which includes the former Delaware Investments, in 2002, and prior to moving to the fixed income department, he was vice president and product manager for the firm’s value, international, and core mutual funds. Mr. Scotto received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from La Salle University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.43
|7.35
