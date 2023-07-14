Home
Trending ETFs

IGJNX (Mutual Fund)

IGJNX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$299 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IGJNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Government Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Oct 16, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Scotto

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Government Securities Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in US government securities (80% policy). US government securities include: US Treasury (Treasury) obligations, such as bills, bonds and notes; obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the Treasury, and certain US government agencies or instrumentalities, such as Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae); obligations of issuers that are supported by the ability of the issuer to borrow from the US Treasury; and obligations of US government-sponsored entities that are neither issued nor guaranteed by the US government, such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae). The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective. The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued by US government-sponsored entities or agencies or instrumentalities of US government agencies. The Fund has no limitations on the range of maturities of the debt securities in which it may invest.

The Manager may look at a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio. These include utilizing economic research and analyzing interest rate trends to determine which types of securities to emphasize at a given time. The Manager attempts to enhance Fund performance by utilizing opportunities presented by the shape and slope of the yield curve.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desired investment for the Fund. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.

Read More

IGJNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGJNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -24.0% 16.8% 58.10%
1 Yr -4.9% -7.1% 17.7% 47.04%
3 Yr -6.0%* -8.6% 5.2% 56.73%
5 Yr -1.8%* -5.4% 3.1% 32.62%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.8% 90.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGJNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -22.8% 1.0% 59.13%
2021 -1.5% -18.7% 8.0% 47.37%
2020 1.3% -22.8% 2.9% 44.17%
2019 0.9% -20.9% 1.9% 27.00%
2018 -0.2% -21.9% 0.4% 14.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGJNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -24.0% 16.8% 52.96%
1 Yr -4.9% -7.8% 17.7% 40.32%
3 Yr -6.0%* -8.6% 3.9% 56.38%
5 Yr -1.8%* -5.4% 2.4% 32.17%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.7% 87.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGJNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -22.8% 1.0% 59.13%
2021 -1.5% -18.7% 8.0% 47.37%
2020 1.3% -22.8% 2.9% 44.17%
2019 0.9% -20.9% 1.9% 29.54%
2018 -0.2% -21.9% 0.4% 29.96%

NAV & Total Return History

IGJNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IGJNX Category Low Category High IGJNX % Rank
Net Assets 299 M 10.8 M 27.3 B 74.57%
Number of Holdings 99 2 14187 87.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 101 M -37.3 M 9.54 B 77.45%
Weighting of Top 10 32.28% 5.9% 100.0% 69.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 6.69%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 5.37%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 1.38% 4.36%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 2.13% 3.18%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 2.125% 3.14%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 3.07%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 3.07%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.13% 2.96%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 2% 2.79%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 2.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IGJNX % Rank
Bonds 		95.21% 0.00% 134.21% 68.94%
Cash 		4.79% -34.21% 38.56% 27.23%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 30.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 22.13%
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% 23.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 24.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGJNX % Rank
Government 		63.68% 0.00% 100.00% 17.09%
Securitized 		31.53% 0.00% 99.79% 73.93%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.79% -29.63% 35.24% 61.97%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 27.78%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 57.23% 45.30%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 5.24% 35.47%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGJNX % Rank
US 		95.21% 0.00% 134.21% 66.38%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.87%

IGJNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IGJNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.03% 2.20% 53.02%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.85% 82.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

IGJNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

IGJNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IGJNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 3.35% 948.00% 17.69%

IGJNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IGJNX Category Low Category High IGJNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.89% 0.00% 12.72% 72.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IGJNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IGJNX Category Low Category High IGJNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.96% -0.80% 2.96% 33.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IGJNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

IGJNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Scotto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Brian M. Scotto is a Vice President and Government and Agency Trader and is a member of the fixed income trading team responsible for trading government and agency securities, as well as interest rate futures and options. He joined Macquarie Investment Management, which includes the former Delaware Investments, in 2002, and prior to moving to the fixed income department, he was vice president and product manager for the firm’s value, international, and core mutual funds. Mr. Scotto received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from La Salle University.

Eric Frei

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Eric Frei, CMT Vice President, Sovereign Trader, Portfolio Manager. Eric Frei joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in April 2011 as part of the firm’s integration of Macquarie Allegiance Capital. He is responsible for portfolio management and asset allocation of the firm’s low-duration product. In addition, Frei manages sector rotation and security selection between Treasurys and agencies. He began his career in the financial services industry in 1997 as a mutual fund trader with CNA Trust, later joining Macquarie Allegiance in 1999. He earned a bachelor’s degree in management science from the University of California at San Diego.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.43 7.35

