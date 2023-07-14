Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.3%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
Net Assets
$82.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.3%
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund is managed using a blended growth and income investment strategy. The Fund seeks to invest primarily in domestic common stocks, balancing its investments between growth and dividend-paying stocks, depending on where value is in the stock market. The Fund may also invest in stocks that are currently not paying dividends, but offer prospects for future income or capital appreciation.
The Fund’s investment adviser, Viking Fund Management, LLC (the “Investment Adviser”) makes its investment decisions utilizing a top-down approach which focuses on sector weightings given the Investment Adviser’s broader economic and market outlook. Individual companies are then selected by considering a number of factors that may include, but are not limited to, revenue growth, earnings growth rate, dividend yield, price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples, strength of balance sheet, and price momentum. Although the Fund may invest in companies of any size, the investment adviser prefers large cap companies for the Fund. Subject to its attention to responsible investment criteria described below, the Fund is not constrained by investments in any particular segment of the stock market.
The Investment Adviser seeks to emphasize companies that it believes both offer attractive investment opportunities and demonstrate a positive awareness of their impact on the society in which they operate. Factors considered may include:
|•
|fairness of employment policies and labor relations;
|•
|involvement in the community;
|•
|efforts and strategies to minimize the negative impact of business activities and products on the environment and to embrace alternatives to reduce polluting and unnecessary animal suffering; and
|•
|management and board governance.
In addition, the Investment Adviser does not intend to invest in companies that it believes derive material revenue from gambling, firearms, pornography, the production of alcohol or tobacco, or non-humanitarian business operations in countries considered State Sponsors of Terrorism by the U.S. Secretary of State.
The Fund’s portfolio management team may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, its business fundamentals have deteriorated.
|Period
|IGIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|35.32%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|21.22%
|3 Yr
|10.8%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|18.55%
|5 Yr
|8.0%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|17.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|76.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|IGIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|59.91%
|2021
|12.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|8.57%
|2020
|5.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|26.52%
|2019
|5.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|57.60%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|21.83%
|Period
|IGIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|31.27%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|15.40%
|3 Yr
|10.8%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|19.08%
|5 Yr
|9.4%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|13.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|74.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|IGIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|59.98%
|2021
|12.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|9.11%
|2020
|5.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|26.93%
|2019
|5.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|58.11%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|2.57%
|IGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|82.6 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|85.95%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|2
|4154
|88.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.2 M
|288 K
|270 B
|86.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.28%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|31.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|5.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|36.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|36.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|32.48%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|91.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|32.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGIVX % Rank
|Technology
|34.27%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|2.99%
|Financial Services
|16.98%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|18.84%
|Industrials
|10.90%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|24.89%
|Healthcare
|10.37%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|91.35%
|Communication Services
|7.91%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|59.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.86%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|83.31%
|Consumer Defense
|7.34%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|32.31%
|Basic Materials
|2.70%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|44.26%
|Utilities
|1.67%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|72.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|91.27%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|89.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGIVX % Rank
|US
|100.00%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|1.36%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|94.94%
|IGIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|15.28%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|96.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|IGIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IGIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IGIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|22.26%
|IGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.59%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|66.44%
|IGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|IGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.66%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|51.27%
|IGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.467
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.715
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.804
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Mr. Larson received Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and management from Minot State University in 2010 and joined the Integrity Viking Funds in October 2010. Initially, he served as a fund accountant and as a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management. Since May 2012, Mr. Larson has served as a co-portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Mr. Welstad holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance, Management, and Marketing from Minot State University. In 2012, he began his work at Integrity Viking Funds as a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management. Mr. Welstad is a 2015 Level III Candidate in the CFA® Program. He has served as a co-portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...