Under normal market conditions, the Fund is managed using a blended growth and income investment strategy. The Fund seeks to invest primarily in domestic common stocks, balancing its investments between growth and dividend-paying stocks, depending on where value is in the stock market. The Fund may also invest in stocks that are currently not paying dividends, but offer prospects for future income or capital appreciation.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Viking Fund Management, LLC (the “Investment Adviser”) makes its investment decisions utilizing a top-down approach which focuses on sector weightings given the Investment Adviser’s broader economic and market outlook. Individual companies are then selected by considering a number of factors that may include, but are not limited to, revenue growth, earnings growth rate, dividend yield, price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples, strength of balance sheet, and price momentum. Although the Fund may invest in companies of any size, the investment adviser prefers large cap companies for the Fund. Subject to its attention to responsible investment criteria described below, the Fund is not constrained by investments in any particular segment of the stock market.

The Investment Adviser seeks to emphasize companies that it believes both offer attractive investment opportunities and demonstrate a positive awareness of their impact on the society in which they operate. Factors considered may include:

• fairness of employment policies and labor relations; • involvement in the community; • efforts and strategies to minimize the negative impact of business activities and products on the environment and to embrace alternatives to reduce polluting and unnecessary animal suffering; and • management and board governance.

In addition, the Investment Adviser does not intend to invest in companies that it believes derive material revenue from gambling, firearms, pornography, the production of alcohol or tobacco, or non-humanitarian business operations in countries considered State Sponsors of Terrorism by the U.S. Secretary of State.

The Fund’s portfolio management team may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, its business fundamentals have deteriorated.