IGIUX (Mutual Fund)

Integrity ESG Growth & Income Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$77.8 -0.1 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (IGIAX) Primary C (IGIUX) Inst (IGIVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Integrity ESG Growth & Income Fund

IGIUX | Fund

$77.80

$82.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.7%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.3%

Net Assets

$82.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$77.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Integrity ESG Growth & Income Fund

IGIUX | Fund

$77.80

$82.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.20%

IGIUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Integrity ESG Growth & Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    IntegrityVikingFunds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joshua Larson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund is managed using a blended growth and income investment strategy. The Fund seeks to invest primarily in domestic common stocks, balancing its investments between growth and dividend-paying stocks, depending on where value is in the stock market. The Fund may also invest in stocks that are currently not paying dividends, but offer prospects for future income or capital appreciation.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Viking Fund Management, LLC (the “Investment Adviser”) makes its investment decisions utilizing a top-down approach which focuses on sector weightings given the Investment Adviser’s broader economic and market outlook. Individual companies are then selected by considering a number of factors that may include, but are not limited to, revenue growth, earnings growth rate, dividend yield, price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples, strength of balance sheet, and price momentum. Although the Fund may invest in companies of any size, the investment adviser prefers large cap companies for the Fund. Subject to its attention to responsible investment criteria described below, the Fund is not constrained by investments in any particular segment of the stock market.

The Investment Adviser seeks to emphasize companies that it believes both offer attractive investment opportunities and demonstrate a positive awareness of their impact on the society in which they operate. Factors considered may include:

fairness of employment policies and labor relations;
involvement in the community;
efforts and strategies to minimize the negative impact of business activities and products on the environment and to embrace alternatives to reduce polluting and unnecessary animal suffering; and
management and board governance.

In addition, the Investment Adviser does not intend to invest in companies that it believes derive material revenue from gambling, firearms, pornography, the production of alcohol or tobacco, or non-humanitarian business operations in countries considered State Sponsors of Terrorism by the U.S. Secretary of State.

The Fund’s portfolio management team may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, its business fundamentals have deteriorated.

Read More

IGIUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -14.3% 35.6% 44.45%
1 Yr 16.0% -34.9% 38.6% 26.59%
3 Yr 10.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 21.31%
5 Yr 7.3%* -30.5% 97.2% 21.13%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 87.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -56.3% 28.9% 62.50%
2021 12.3% -20.5% 152.6% 11.76%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 32.12%
2019 4.9% -8.3% 8.9% 62.96%
2018 -1.8% -13.5% 12.6% 23.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -20.5% 35.6% 39.88%
1 Yr 16.0% -34.9% 40.3% 20.60%
3 Yr 10.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 21.58%
5 Yr 8.7%* -29.8% 97.2% 17.09%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 86.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -56.3% 28.9% 62.58%
2021 12.3% -20.5% 152.6% 12.31%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 32.52%
2019 4.9% -8.3% 8.9% 63.47%
2018 -0.5% -10.9% 12.6% 5.77%

NAV & Total Return History

IGIUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IGIUX Category Low Category High IGIUX % Rank
Net Assets 82.6 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 86.03%
Number of Holdings 41 2 4154 88.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.2 M 288 K 270 B 86.34%
Weighting of Top 10 36.28% 1.8% 106.2% 31.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp 5.24%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 4.58%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 4.58%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 4.58%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.58%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 4.58%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 4.58%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 4.58%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 4.58%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 4.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IGIUX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 130.24% 5.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 54.11%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 54.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 52.11%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 91.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 52.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGIUX % Rank
Technology 		34.27% 0.00% 48.94% 3.06%
Financial Services 		16.98% 0.00% 55.59% 18.91%
Industrials 		10.90% 0.00% 29.90% 24.96%
Healthcare 		10.37% 0.00% 60.70% 91.42%
Communication Services 		7.91% 0.00% 27.94% 59.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.86% 0.00% 30.33% 83.38%
Consumer Defense 		7.34% 0.00% 47.71% 32.54%
Basic Materials 		2.70% 0.00% 25.70% 44.41%
Utilities 		1.67% 0.00% 20.91% 73.05%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 93.72%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 92.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGIUX % Rank
US 		100.00% 0.00% 127.77% 1.51%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 96.30%

IGIUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IGIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.20% 0.01% 49.27% 4.09%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 96.66%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.01%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

IGIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 55.38%

Trading Fees

IGIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IGIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 22.34%

IGIUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IGIUX Category Low Category High IGIUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 75.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IGIUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IGIUX Category Low Category High IGIUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -54.00% 6.06% 84.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IGIUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IGIUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joshua Larson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Mr. Larson received Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and management from Minot State University in 2010 and joined the Integrity Viking Funds in October 2010. Initially, he served as a fund accountant and as a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management. Since May 2012, Mr. Larson has served as a co-portfolio manager.

Trey Welstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Mr. Welstad holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance, Management, and Marketing from Minot State University. In 2012, he began his work at Integrity Viking Funds as a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management. Mr. Welstad is a 2015 Level III Candidate in the CFA® Program. He has served as a co-portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

