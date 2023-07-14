Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world that it believes have, among other things, sustainable competitive advantages, capable management and financial strength. The Portfolio typically invests in issuers of equity securities with a market capitalization greater than $2 billion. The sub-adviser “Sub-Adviser”) emphasizes individual stock selection and seeks to identify high quality companies located throughout the world, including both developed and emerging market countries. Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests in securities of issuers from a number of different countries, including the United States. The Portfolio’s investment process focuses on the sustainability and direction of a company’s long-term returns on capital. Environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations are a fundamental and integrated part of this process, as the Sub-Adviser believes material weakness or opportunity in any of the ESG areas can potentially threaten or enhance the long-term sustainability of a company’s returns on capital. The Sub-Adviser relies on its research capabilities, analytical resources and judgment to identify and monitor franchise businesses meeting its investment criteria. As an essential part of the investment process, the Sub-Adviser seeks to engage directly with company management teams to assess relevant factors material to long-term sustainable returns including ESG factors. The Portfolio may also invest in derivatives for hedging currency and other risks for potential gains. Such derivatives may include forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures contracts, options, swaps, and structured notes. The Portfolio is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a single issuer. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts. The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in companies that it believes have resilient business franchises, strong cash flows, modest capital requirements, balance sheet strength, capable management, and that typically return cash to shareholders. The franchise focus of the Portfolio is based on the Sub-Adviser's belief that the company’s intangible assets underlying a strong business franchise (such as brands and networks) are difficult to create or to replicate and that carefully selected franchise companies can yield above-average potential for long-term capital appreciation. The Sub-Adviser relies on its research capabilities, analytical resources, and judgment to identify and monitor franchise businesses meeting its investment criteria. The Sub-Adviser believes that the number of issuers with strong business franchises meeting its criteria may be limited, and accordingly, the Portfolio may concentrate its holdings in a relatively small number of companies and may invest up to 25% of the Portfolio's total assets in a single issuer. The Sub-Adviser generally considers selling a portfolio holding when it determines that the holding no longer satisfies its investment criteria or that replacing the holding with another investment should improve the Portfolio's valuation and/or quality. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.