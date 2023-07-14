Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
4.3%
1 yr return
5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$366 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.2%
Expense Ratio 1.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|IGFSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|74.72%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|93.64%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|33.70%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|46.31%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|18.00%
* Annualized
|YTD
|4.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|74.83%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|92.50%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|32.12%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|44.70%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|17.07%
* Annualized
|Net Assets
|366 M
|199 K
|133 B
|53.62%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|1
|9075
|89.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|223 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|39.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.16%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|7.67%
|Stocks
|98.57%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|50.88%
|Cash
|1.42%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|44.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|18.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|27.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|8.70%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|12.89%
|Consumer Defense
|27.82%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|1.98%
|Healthcare
|23.66%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|6.28%
|Technology
|22.27%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|46.26%
|Financial Services
|11.04%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|78.74%
|Industrials
|9.04%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|84.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.71%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|94.27%
|Communication Services
|2.47%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|89.32%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|69.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|74.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|66.30%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|86.34%
|US
|77.05%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|3.19%
|Non US
|21.52%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|95.48%
|Expense Ratio
|1.37%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|38.77%
|Management Fee
|0.96%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|93.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|59.87%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|55.87%
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|12.16%
|Dividend Yield
|0.36%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|6.89%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|0.37%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|54.77%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 15, 2019
|$1.917
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2018
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2017
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2016
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2015
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2014
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2013
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2011
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2010
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2009
|$0.829
|OrdinaryDividend
Jun 15, 2009
12.97
13.0%
William is a portfolio manager and head of the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1994 and has been with financial industry since 1992. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston’s Corporate Finance Group, and was a management consultant with Arthur D. Little. William received a B.A. in modern history from Keble College, Oxford. William is a longstanding sponsor of the creative arts, including Glyndebourne Opera.
May 01, 2010
12.09
12.1%
Bruno is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, Bruno worked for Sanford Bernstein in London, where he was a Senior Analyst covering the financial sector for eight years. Previously, he was a manager at the Boston Consulting Group where he focused on the financial services industry. Bruno has an MBA from INSEAD where he received the Ford Prize for graduating top of class. He was also a Research Fellow in Political Economy at Nuffield College, Oxford, and received a B.A. in Politics, Philosophy and Economics with 1st Class Honors from Keble College, Oxford. Bruno was a parent-founder of The Rise School, a free school for children with high-functioning autism. He is a governor at Kensington Aldridge Academy, where he chairs the Business Committee.
May 01, 2010
12.09
12.1%
Vladimir is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 and has been with financial industry since 2002. Prior to joining the firm, Vladimir worked for UBS Global Asset Management in London, where he was an analyst responsible for stock selection of consumer staples holdings in key client mandates. Vladimir received a M.Sc. in investment management with Distinction from City University (CASS) Business School and a Master?s in finance with Distinction from St Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance.
Jan 24, 2013
9.35
9.4%
Marcus is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 and has been with financial industry since 2008. Marcus received a B.Sc in psychology from the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne.
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Nic is a portfolio manager for the London based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2015 and has been with financial industry since 1998. Prior to joining the team, Nic worked for Credit Suisse within a top industry ranked consumer staples team covering Food manufacturing, HPC, beverages and tobacco. Before that he headed the consumer research team at Unicredit and was a senior analyst at Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers covering pan-European Food manufacturing and HPC. Nic received a B.A. in Economics from Sheffield University. Nic is a longtime supporter of Place 2Be, the leading national children’s mental health charity.
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Alex is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley from Sloane Robinson LLP in 2012 and has been with financial industry since 2009. Prior to joining the team, Alex was responsible for stock selection across the cyclical universe, predominantly in Asia ex-Japan. Alex holds a B.A in Natural Sciences from Trinity College, Cambridge.
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Richard is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2015 and has been with financial industry since 2006. Prior to joining the team, Richard was an equity research analyst at Autonomous Research covering specialty financials. Before that Richard covered financials at Berenberg Bank and financials and healthcare at Sanford Bernstein. Richard received an M.A in Mathematics and Philosophy from St Edmund Hall, Oxford. Richard is a trustee of Shrewsbury House Community Association.
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Nathan is a portfolio manager on the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in July 2017 and has been with financial industry since 2000. Prior to joining the team, Nathan was a Partner/Senior Analyst and developed markets equities generalist at Sloane Robinson. Prior to that he worked in equity research in Merrill Lynch’s Specialty Finance team and before that he qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte. He holds a BSc in Mathematics from Imperial College with 1st Class Honours, receiving the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications prize in his final year.
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
