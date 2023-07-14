Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

VY® Morgan Stanley Global Franchise Portfolio

mutual fund
VPRDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.43 +0.04 +0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
S (IVGTX) Primary S (IGFSX) Adv (IGFAX) Retirement (VPRDX)
VPRDX (Mutual Fund)

VY® Morgan Stanley Global Franchise Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.43 +0.04 +0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
S (IVGTX) Primary S (IGFSX) Adv (IGFAX) Retirement (VPRDX)
VPRDX (Mutual Fund)

VY® Morgan Stanley Global Franchise Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.43 +0.04 +0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
S (IVGTX) Primary S (IGFSX) Adv (IGFAX) Retirement (VPRDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® Morgan Stanley Global Franchise Portfolio

VPRDX | Fund

$15.43

$366 M

0.81%

$0.13

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.2%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$366 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® Morgan Stanley Global Franchise Portfolio

VPRDX | Fund

$15.43

$366 M

0.81%

$0.13

0.97%

VPRDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® Morgan Stanley Global Franchise Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Lock

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world that it believes have, among other things, sustainable competitive advantages, capable management and financial strength. The Portfolio typically invests in issuers of equity securities with a market capitalization greater than $2 billion. The sub-adviser “Sub-Adviser”) emphasizes individual stock selection and seeks to identify high quality companies located throughout the world, including both developed and emerging market countries. Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests in securities of issuers from a number of different countries, including the United States.The Portfolio’s investment process focuses on the sustainability and direction of a company’s long-term returns on capital. Environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations are a fundamental and integrated part of this process, as the Sub-Adviser believes material weakness or opportunity in any of the ESG areas can potentially threaten or enhance the long-term sustainability of a company’s returns on capital. The Sub-Adviser relies on its research capabilities, analytical resources and judgment to identify and monitor franchise businesses meeting its investment criteria. As an essential part of the investment process, the Sub-Adviser seeks to engage directly with company management teams to assess relevant factors material to long-term sustainable returns including ESG factors.The Portfolio may also invest in derivatives for hedging currency and other risks for potential gains. Such derivatives may include forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures contracts, options, swaps, and structured notes. The Portfolio is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a single issuer.The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts.The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in companies that it believes have resilient business franchises, strong cash flows, modest capital requirements, balance sheet strength, capable management, and that typically return cash to shareholders. The franchise focus of the Portfolio is based on the Sub-Adviser's belief that the company’s intangible assets underlying a strong business franchise (such as brands and networks) are difficult to create or to replicate and that carefully selected franchise companies can yield above-average potential for long-term capital appreciation.The Sub-Adviser relies on its research capabilities, analytical resources, and judgment to identify and monitor franchise businesses meeting its investment criteria. The Sub-Adviser believes that the number of issuers with strong business franchises meeting its criteria may be limited, and accordingly, the Portfolio may concentrate its holdings in a relatively small number of companies and may invest up to 25% of the Portfolio's total assets in a single issuer. The Sub-Adviser generally considers selling a portfolio holding when it determines that the holding no longer satisfies its investment criteria or that replacing the holding with another investment should improve the Portfolio's valuation and/or quality.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

VPRDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -35.6% 29.2% 71.48%
1 Yr 5.5% 17.3% 252.4% 92.39%
3 Yr -2.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 29.93%
5 Yr -0.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 40.94%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 13.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.9% -24.3% 957.1% 76.12%
2021 5.4% -38.3% 47.1% 76.36%
2020 1.2% -54.2% 0.6% 66.76%
2019 3.7% -76.0% 54.1% 56.52%
2018 -3.6% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -35.6% 29.2% 71.59%
1 Yr 5.5% 11.4% 252.4% 91.36%
3 Yr -2.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 28.47%
5 Yr -0.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 39.33%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 13.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.9% -24.3% 957.1% 76.12%
2021 5.4% -33.1% 47.1% 76.61%
2020 1.2% -44.4% 1.8% 77.39%
2019 3.7% -6.5% 54.1% 78.77%
2018 -3.6% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VPRDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VPRDX Category Low Category High VPRDX % Rank
Net Assets 366 M 199 K 133 B 53.84%
Number of Holdings 34 1 9075 89.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 223 M -18 M 37.6 B 39.43%
Weighting of Top 10 57.16% 9.1% 100.0% 7.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.38%
  2. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.05%
  3. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.05%
  4. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.05%
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.05%
  6. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.05%
  7. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.05%
  8. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.05%
  9. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.05%
  10. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VPRDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.57% 61.84% 125.47% 51.10%
Cash 		1.42% -174.70% 23.12% 44.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 73.13%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 75.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 70.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 71.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPRDX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		27.82% 0.00% 73.28% 2.64%
Healthcare 		23.66% 0.00% 35.42% 6.50%
Technology 		22.27% 0.00% 49.87% 46.48%
Financial Services 		11.04% 0.00% 38.42% 78.96%
Industrials 		9.04% 0.00% 44.06% 85.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.71% 0.00% 40.94% 94.93%
Communication Services 		2.47% 0.00% 57.66% 89.54%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 93.94%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 93.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 91.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 96.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPRDX % Rank
US 		77.05% 0.13% 103.82% 3.41%
Non US 		21.52% 0.58% 99.46% 95.70%

VPRDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VPRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 44.27% 68.76%
Management Fee 0.96% 0.00% 1.82% 94.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

VPRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VPRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VPRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 395.00% 12.50%

VPRDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VPRDX Category Low Category High VPRDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.81% 0.00% 3.26% 69.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VPRDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VPRDX Category Low Category High VPRDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.79% -4.27% 12.65% 41.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VPRDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VPRDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Lock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2009

12.97

13.0%

William is a portfolio manager and head of the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1994 and has been with financial industry since 1992. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston’s Corporate Finance Group, and was a management consultant with Arthur D. Little. William received a B.A. in modern history from Keble College, Oxford. William is a longstanding sponsor of the creative arts, including Glyndebourne Opera.

Bruno Paulson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Bruno is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, Bruno worked for Sanford Bernstein in London, where he was a Senior Analyst covering the financial sector for eight years. Previously, he was a manager at the Boston Consulting Group where he focused on the financial services industry. Bruno has an MBA from INSEAD where he received the Ford Prize for graduating top of class. He was also a Research Fellow in Political Economy at Nuffield College, Oxford, and received a B.A. in Politics, Philosophy and Economics with 1st Class Honors from Keble College, Oxford. Bruno was a parent-founder of The Rise School, a free school for children with high-functioning autism. He is a governor at Kensington Aldridge Academy, where he chairs the Business Committee.

Vladimir Demine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Vladimir is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 and has been with financial industry since 2002. Prior to joining the firm, Vladimir worked for UBS Global Asset Management in London, where he was an analyst responsible for stock selection of consumer staples holdings in key client mandates. Vladimir received a M.Sc. in investment management with Distinction from City University (CASS) Business School and a Master?s in finance with Distinction from St Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance.

Marcus Watson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 24, 2013

9.35

9.4%

Marcus is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 and has been with financial industry since 2008. Marcus received a B.Sc in psychology from the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Nic Sochovsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Nic is a portfolio manager for the London based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2015 and has been with financial industry since 1998. Prior to joining the team, Nic worked for Credit Suisse within a top industry ranked consumer staples team covering Food manufacturing, HPC, beverages and tobacco. Before that he headed the consumer research team at Unicredit and was a senior analyst at Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers covering pan-European Food manufacturing and HPC. Nic received a B.A. in Economics from Sheffield University. Nic is a longtime supporter of Place 2Be, the leading national children’s mental health charity.

Alex Gabriele

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Alex is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley from Sloane Robinson LLP in 2012 and has been with financial industry since 2009. Prior to joining the team, Alex was responsible for stock selection across the cyclical universe, predominantly in Asia ex-Japan. Alex holds a B.A in Natural Sciences from Trinity College, Cambridge.

Richard Perrott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Richard is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2015 and has been with financial industry since 2006. Prior to joining the team, Richard was an equity research analyst at Autonomous Research covering specialty financials. Before that Richard covered financials at Berenberg Bank and financials and healthcare at Sanford Bernstein. Richard received an M.A in Mathematics and Philosophy from St Edmund Hall, Oxford. Richard is a trustee of Shrewsbury House Community Association.

Nathan Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Nathan is a portfolio manager on the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in July 2017 and has been with financial industry since 2000. Prior to joining the team, Nathan was a Partner/Senior Analyst and developed markets equities generalist at Sloane Robinson. Prior to that he worked in equity research in Merrill Lynch’s Specialty Finance team and before that he qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte. He holds a BSc in Mathematics from Imperial College with 1st Class Honours, receiving the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications prize in his final year.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×