Voya Large Cap Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
IEOSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.71 +0.02 +0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (IEOSX) Primary S (IEOTX) Inst (IEOHX) Adv (IEOPX) Retirement (VRLCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Large Cap Growth Portfolio

IEOSX | Fund

$11.71

$4.31 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.0%

1 yr return

22.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

Net Assets

$4.31 B

Holdings in Top 10

50.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Large Cap Growth Portfolio

IEOSX | Fund

$11.71

$4.31 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.95%

IEOSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Large Cap Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Bianchi

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of large-capitalization companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. The Portfolio normally invests in companies that the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) believes have above-average growth prospects. The Portfolio's investment strategy uses a stock selection process that combines the discipline of quantitative screens with rigorous fundamental security analysis. The quantitative screens focus the fundamental analysis by seeking to identify the stocks of companies with strong business momentum that demonstrate relative price strength, and have a perceived value by the Sub-Adviser that is not reflected in the current price. The objective of the fundamental analysis is to confirm the persistence of the company's revenue and earnings growth, and validate the expectations for earnings estimate revisions, particularly relative to consensus estimates. A determination of reasonable valuation for individual securities is based on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. For this Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser defines large-capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations which fall within the range of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index (“Index”) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of companies within the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $1.2 billion to $2.9 trillion.The Portfolio may also invest in derivative instruments, which include, but are not limited to, futures or index futures that have a similar profile to the Index. The Portfolio typically uses derivative instruments for maintaining equity exposure on its cash balance. The Portfolio is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a single issuer.The Portfolio may also invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities.The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts.In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a material effect on the value, risks, or prospects of a company. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on factors identified through its proprietary empirical research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates and on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as the Sub-Adviser considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IEOSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.0% -41.7% 64.0% 51.36%
1 Yr 22.2% -46.2% 77.9% 23.50%
3 Yr -14.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 94.01%
5 Yr -9.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 95.05%
10 Yr -3.5%* -16.8% 19.6% 92.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -57.4% -85.9% 81.6% 97.16%
2021 -1.4% -31.0% 26.7% 79.46%
2020 4.8% -13.0% 34.8% 85.21%
2019 2.6% -6.0% 10.6% 93.80%
2018 -3.2% -15.9% 2.0% 71.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.0% -41.7% 64.0% 49.22%
1 Yr 22.2% -46.2% 77.9% 21.12%
3 Yr -14.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 93.93%
5 Yr -9.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 95.69%
10 Yr 2.0%* -16.8% 19.7% 86.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -57.4% -85.9% 81.6% 97.16%
2021 -1.4% -31.0% 26.7% 79.46%
2020 4.8% -13.0% 34.8% 85.21%
2019 2.6% -6.0% 10.6% 93.80%
2018 -0.3% -15.9% 3.1% 23.36%

NAV & Total Return History

IEOSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IEOSX Category Low Category High IEOSX % Rank
Net Assets 4.31 B 189 K 222 B 29.33%
Number of Holdings 51 2 3509 64.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.31 B -1.37 M 104 B 28.85%
Weighting of Top 10 50.57% 11.4% 116.5% 30.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.06%
  2. Apple Inc 9.15%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.49%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.45%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.87%
  6. Eli Lilly and Co 2.97%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 2.93%
  8. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.91%
  9. Constellation Brands Inc Class A 2.76%
  10. Adobe Inc 2.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IEOSX % Rank
Stocks 		97.82% 50.26% 104.50% 62.32%
Cash 		2.19% -10.83% 49.73% 34.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 57.13%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 59.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 54.41%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 53.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEOSX % Rank
Technology 		42.35% 0.00% 65.70% 15.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.85% 0.00% 62.57% 20.20%
Healthcare 		11.15% 0.00% 39.76% 64.47%
Industrials 		7.41% 0.00% 30.65% 34.71%
Communication Services 		7.38% 0.00% 66.40% 76.59%
Financial Services 		4.52% 0.00% 43.06% 88.87%
Consumer Defense 		3.99% 0.00% 25.50% 45.67%
Real Estate 		2.36% 0.00% 16.05% 23.50%
Energy 		0.98% 0.00% 41.09% 37.35%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 67.93%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 87.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEOSX % Rank
US 		96.84% 34.69% 100.00% 33.55%
Non US 		0.98% 0.00% 54.22% 76.09%

IEOSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IEOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 20.29% 50.55%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 58.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 43.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 53.28%

Sales Fees

IEOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IEOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IEOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 0.00% 316.74% 81.34%

IEOSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IEOSX Category Low Category High IEOSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 59.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IEOSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IEOSX Category Low Category High IEOSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.33% -6.13% 1.75% 51.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IEOSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IEOSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Bianchi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2010

11.98

12.0%

Jeffrey Bianchi, CFA Head of U.S. Growth and Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Bianchi is the head of the U.S. growth team and serves as a portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management for the large cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. When Jeff joined the firm he spent a year as a quantitative analyst before moving to the fundamental equity team where he then worked as an analyst covering the health care, technology and industrials sectors for the large cap growth strategies. He joined the large cap growth portfolio management team in 2000, was named a portfolio manager on the strategy in 2008, and was named a portfolio manager on the mid cap growth strategy in 2005. Jeff received a BA in economics, a BS in finance, and an MA in economics from the University of Connecticut and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Michael Pytosh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2012

10.25

10.3%

Michael Pytosh Chief Investment Officer, Equities Michael Pytosh is chief investment officer, equities at Voya Investment Management. Mike also serves as a portfolio manager for the large cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. Previously at the firm, Mike covered the technology sector as an analyst. Prior to joining the firm, he was president of Lincoln Equity Management, LLC and a technology analyst. Mike also served as a technology analyst at JPMorgan Investment Management and an analyst at Lehman Brothers. Mike started his career at American Express. He has a BS degree in accounting from Arizona State University and is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.

Kristy Finnegan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Kristy Finnegan is a portfolio manager on the value team at Voya Investment Management for the large cap value strategies. She also covers the consumer staples sector. Kristy joined the firm as an analyst covering the technology sector and later covering the consumer sectors. Prior to joining the firm, she was an investment banking analyst at SunTrust Equitable Securities in Nashville, Tennessee where she focused on deals primarily in the education and health care sectors. She earned a BS in economics from Vanderbilt University, and she holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Leigh Todd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Leigh Todd, CFA, is a senior vice president and a portfolio manager on Voya IM’s Growth strategies. Prior to joining Voya, she was a portfolio manager on Mellon’s Large Cap Growth and Core portfolios and co-manager on their Global strategy. She earned a BS in Economics from Lehigh University and is a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

