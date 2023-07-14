Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of large-capitalization companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. The Portfolio normally invests in companies that the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) believes have above-average growth prospects. The Portfolio's investment strategy uses a stock selection process that combines the discipline of quantitative screens with rigorous fundamental security analysis. The quantitative screens focus the fundamental analysis by seeking to identify the stocks of companies with strong business momentum that demonstrate relative price strength, and have a perceived value by the Sub-Adviser that is not reflected in the current price. The objective of the fundamental analysis is to confirm the persistence of the company's revenue and earnings growth, and validate the expectations for earnings estimate revisions, particularly relative to consensus estimates. A determination of reasonable valuation for individual securities is based on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. For this Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser defines large-capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations which fall within the range of companies in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index (“Index”) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of companies within the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $1.2 billion to $2.9 trillion. The Portfolio may also invest in derivative instruments, which include, but are not limited to, futures or index futures that have a similar profile to the Index. The Portfolio typically uses derivative instruments for maintaining equity exposure on its cash balance. The Portfolio is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a single issuer. The Portfolio may also invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts. In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a material effect on the value, risks, or prospects of a company. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on factors identified through its proprietary empirical research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates and on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as the Sub-Adviser considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.