Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.4%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$193 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.7%
Expense Ratio 1.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 74.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ICRNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|72.02%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|8.81%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|24.06%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-17.2%
|13.6%
|66.67%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|62.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|ICRNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.8%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|86.91%
|2021
|14.2%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|3.21%
|2020
|-7.0%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|99.47%
|2019
|4.9%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|16.67%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|85.47%
|ICRNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICRNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|193 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|64.55%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|5
|739
|54.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|80.9 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|60.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.67%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|23.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICRNX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.66%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|36.08%
|Other
|0.74%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|41.97%
|Cash
|0.60%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|77.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|91.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|90.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|91.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICRNX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|12.17%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|91.53%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|93.12%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|91.53%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|91.01%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|91.01%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|90.48%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|96.30%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|90.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|97.88%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|91.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICRNX % Rank
|US
|60.27%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|37.31%
|Non US
|38.39%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|57.51%
|ICRNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.66%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|31.41%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|76.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|65.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|79.21%
|ICRNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ICRNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ICRNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|74.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|54.59%
|ICRNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICRNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.37%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|96.91%
|ICRNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|ICRNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICRNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.48%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|42.63%
|ICRNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 14, 2021
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2019
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2018
|$0.576
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2017
|$0.012
|ExtraDividend
|Jul 17, 2017
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2016
|$0.039
|ExtraDividend
|Jul 15, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2015
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Jul 15, 2015
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2014
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2013
|$0.615
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2012
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2011
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2010
|$0.860
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2009
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2008
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2007
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2007
|$0.018
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Mr. Smith has managed the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund since 2021 and the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund since 2021. He joined CBRE's predecessor firm in 1997. Prior to that, Mr. Smith worked in various management and analyst positions in the real estate industry including positions at Alex Brown & Sons, PaineWebber and Radnor Advisors. Mr. Smith has over 29 years of real estate investment management experience. He has his B.S. from Villanova University and his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Christopher Reich is a Global Portfolio Manager, Head of Quantitative Research, a member of the CBRE Investment Management’s Senior Leadership Council, Listed Real Assets Management and Global Investment Policy Committees. Christopher joined the predecessor firm of CBRE Investment Management's Listed Real Assets business in 1999. His post work history includes various management and analyst positions with UBS Securities, LLC and Accenture. Christopher has over 25 years of financial industry and investment management experience. Credentials - Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Education - Masters of Science in Analytics, Villanova University, 2018 - M.B.A., Stern School, New York University, 2002 (Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society) - B.S., Bucknell University, 1994 (Dean’s List, member of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Kenneth Weinberg is a Global Portfolio Manager, a member of CBRE Investment Management’s Listed Real Assets business’ Global Investment Policy Committee, and co-leader of the U.S. real estate securities research team. Kenneth joined the predecessor firm of CBRE Investment Management's Listed Real Assets business in 2004. Prior to that, Kenneth worked in various management and analyst positions in the real estate industry including positions with Legg Mason Wood Walker, Inc. and Prudential Real Estate Investors. Kenneth has over 28 years of real estate investment management experience. Credentials - National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) - Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Education - M.B.A., Fuqua School, Duke University, 1999 - B.S., Duke University (cum laude and with Departmental Distinction), 1991
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.06
|10.42
