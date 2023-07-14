Home
VY® CBRE Global Real Estate Portfolio

mutual fund
ICRNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.44 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (IRGIX) Primary S (IRGTX) Adv (ICRNX) S (IRGSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$193 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ICRNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® CBRE Global Real Estate Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Smith

Fund Description

ICRNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICRNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -7.4% 12.6% 72.02%
1 Yr -0.3% -23.1% 5.7% 8.81%
3 Yr 2.5%* -15.7% 6.3% 24.06%
5 Yr -3.6%* -17.2% 13.6% 66.67%
10 Yr -1.4%* -11.2% 3.2% 62.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICRNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.8% -43.9% 4.5% 86.91%
2021 14.2% -7.2% 14.9% 3.21%
2020 -7.0% -7.5% 4.4% 99.47%
2019 4.9% 0.3% 6.1% 16.67%
2018 -2.9% -6.3% 11.6% 85.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICRNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -15.4% 12.6% 70.98%
1 Yr -0.3% -23.1% 5.7% 8.81%
3 Yr 2.5%* -15.7% 6.3% 24.06%
5 Yr -3.6%* -17.2% 14.0% 71.11%
10 Yr -0.1%* -11.2% 6.3% 66.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICRNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.8% -43.9% 4.5% 86.91%
2021 14.2% -7.2% 14.9% 3.21%
2020 -7.0% -7.5% 4.4% 99.47%
2019 4.9% 0.3% 6.1% 16.67%
2018 -1.9% -6.3% 12.0% 70.35%

NAV & Total Return History

ICRNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICRNX Category Low Category High ICRNX % Rank
Net Assets 193 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 64.55%
Number of Holdings 88 5 739 54.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 80.9 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 60.62%
Weighting of Top 10 39.67% 18.1% 63.6% 23.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 7.85%
  2. Equinix Inc 5.89%
  3. Simon Property Group Inc 4.55%
  4. Realty Income Corp 4.55%
  5. Equity Residential 4.01%
  6. Extra Space Storage Inc 3.98%
  7. Invitation Homes Inc 3.21%
  8. Vonovia SE 3.14%
  9. Vonovia SE 3.14%
  10. Vonovia SE 3.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICRNX % Rank
Stocks 		98.66% 3.65% 126.54% 36.08%
Other 		0.74% -33.49% 78.71% 41.97%
Cash 		0.60% -1.38% 10.38% 77.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 91.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 90.67%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 91.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICRNX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 72.53% 100.00% 12.17%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 91.53%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 93.12%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 91.53%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 91.01%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 91.01%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 90.48%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 96.30%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 90.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 97.88%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 91.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICRNX % Rank
US 		60.27% 0.00% 80.79% 37.31%
Non US 		38.39% 0.00% 99.40% 57.51%

ICRNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICRNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.11% 27.58% 31.41%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.10% 1.50% 76.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.00% 65.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% 79.21%

Sales Fees

ICRNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICRNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICRNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.00% 1.00% 165.00% 54.59%

ICRNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICRNX Category Low Category High ICRNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.37% 0.00% 5.11% 96.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICRNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICRNX Category Low Category High ICRNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.48% -0.23% 3.84% 42.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICRNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

ICRNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Mr. Smith has managed the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund since 2021 and the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund since 2021. He joined CBRE's predecessor firm in 1997. Prior to that, Mr. Smith worked in various management and analyst positions in the real estate industry including positions at Alex Brown & Sons, PaineWebber and Radnor Advisors. Mr. Smith has over 29 years of real estate investment management experience. He has his B.S. from Villanova University and his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Christopher Reich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Christopher Reich is a Global Portfolio Manager, Head of Quantitative Research, a member of the CBRE Investment Management’s Senior Leadership Council, Listed Real Assets Management and Global Investment Policy Committees. Christopher joined the predecessor firm of CBRE Investment Management's Listed Real Assets business in 1999. His post work history includes various management and analyst positions with UBS Securities, LLC and Accenture. Christopher has over 25 years of financial industry and investment management experience. Credentials - Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Education - Masters of Science in Analytics, Villanova University, 2018 - M.B.A., Stern School, New York University, 2002 (Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society) - B.S., Bucknell University, 1994 (Dean’s List, member of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society)

Kenneth Weinberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Kenneth Weinberg is a Global Portfolio Manager, a member of CBRE Investment Management’s Listed Real Assets business’ Global Investment Policy Committee, and co-leader of the U.S. real estate securities research team. Kenneth joined the predecessor firm of CBRE Investment Management's Listed Real Assets business in 2004. Prior to that, Kenneth worked in various management and analyst positions in the real estate industry including positions with Legg Mason Wood Walker, Inc. and Prudential Real Estate Investors. Kenneth has over 28 years of real estate investment management experience. Credentials - National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) - Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Education - M.B.A., Fuqua School, Duke University, 1999 - B.S., Duke University (cum laude and with Departmental Distinction), 1991

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

