Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-4.3%
1 yr return
15.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
24.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$159 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.7%
Expense Ratio 2.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in the stock of domestic and foreign issuers that are participating or benefitting from the development of the resources in the Mid-North America area, encompassing the states of Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming; and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan (herein referred to as the “Region”). To pursue this strategy, the Fund invests primarily in companies that are (i) headquartered or maintain their principal place of business in the Region, or (ii) during the issuer’s most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of their revenues from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the Region, or (iii) during the issuer’s most recent fiscal year, have at least 50% of their assets in the Region, each as determined at the time of purchase.
The Fund may invest in companies of any size. The companies in which the Fund invests may include smaller companies that have recently commenced operations and do not have significant revenues. The Fund’s investment adviser, Viking Fund Management, LLC (the “Investment Adviser”), will invest a significant amount of the Fund’s assets (although not exclusively) in companies it believes to have investment potential in the natural resources area (primarily energy and to a lesser extent, agribusiness, precious metals, and metals and mining), as well as in the companies that serve these sectors and/or service the Region. In connection with investing in companies engaged in the energy sector, the Fund may invest in companies that engage in hydraulic fracturing (which involves the injection of water, sand and chemicals under pressure into rock formations to stimulate oil or natural gas production). The Fund will invest primarily in the securities of U.S. issuers, but it may also invest in the securities of foreign issuers. The Fund’s investments in the securities of foreign issuers are typically in the form of depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
The Fund’s portfolio management team considers a variety of factors when choosing investments for the Fund such as: (i) identifying companies and industries that appear to have the potential for above-average long-term performance based on projections of supply and demand of a resource and the state of the market; and/or (ii) identifying companies that are expected to show above-average growth over the long term as well as those that appear to be trading below their true worth. The Fund’s portfolio management team may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, its business fundamentals have deteriorated.
|Period
|ICPUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.3%
|-6.6%
|61.1%
|85.71%
|1 Yr
|15.1%
|8.3%
|78.3%
|77.14%
|3 Yr
|24.7%*
|12.3%
|223.6%
|85.29%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-9.5%
|55.7%
|72.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|25.4%
|44.07%
* Annualized
|2022
|27.3%
|-23.7%
|88.5%
|91.30%
|2021
|14.4%
|-29.5%
|40.9%
|77.61%
|2020
|-9.6%
|-17.7%
|110.6%
|34.33%
|2019
|3.1%
|-22.4%
|66.3%
|8.96%
|2018
|-7.3%
|-16.6%
|-2.2%
|69.84%
|YTD
|-4.3%
|-8.1%
|72.8%
|84.29%
|1 Yr
|15.1%
|-16.9%
|100.3%
|84.51%
|3 Yr
|24.7%*
|-9.1%
|223.6%
|63.77%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-12.4%
|55.7%
|75.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|25.4%
|41.67%
* Annualized
|2022
|27.3%
|-23.7%
|88.5%
|91.30%
|2021
|14.4%
|-29.5%
|40.9%
|77.61%
|2020
|-9.6%
|-17.7%
|110.6%
|34.33%
|2019
|3.1%
|-22.4%
|66.3%
|8.96%
|2018
|-7.3%
|-16.6%
|-2.2%
|71.43%
|ICPUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICPUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|159 M
|20.4 M
|33 B
|62.86%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|24
|263
|43.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|71.7 M
|3.49 M
|32.1 B
|66.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.67%
|26.7%
|80.0%
|69.01%
|Stocks
|100.00%
|71.51%
|105.30%
|9.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|23.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.44%
|12.87%
|28.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.54%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-8.59%
|26.89%
|88.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.78%
|28.17%
|Energy
|75.80%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.55%
|Technology
|8.00%
|0.00%
|44.11%
|7.04%
|Utilities
|7.05%
|0.00%
|39.83%
|18.31%
|Basic Materials
|4.19%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|16.90%
|Industrials
|3.66%
|0.00%
|16.73%
|7.04%
|Consumer Defense
|1.31%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|11.27%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|28.17%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.54%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|26.76%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.94%
|40.85%
|US
|94.62%
|34.10%
|100.06%
|23.94%
|Non US
|5.38%
|0.00%
|66.03%
|74.65%
|ICPUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.10%
|0.08%
|2.96%
|15.49%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|30.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|33.33%
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|5.00%
|382.00%
|91.23%
|ICPUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICPUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.46%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|69.01%
|ICPUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ICPUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICPUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.68%
|-1.80%
|4.54%
|81.43%
|ICPUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2010
12.27
12.3%
Mr. Radke is a governor and president of Viking Management and a governor of Corridor. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Banking and Finance from the University of North Dakota and has been engaged in the securities business since 1988 as a broker and as operations manager and later as chief operating officer of an unrelated investment advisory firm. Mr. Radke founded Viking Management in September 1998 and has been a portfolio manager for years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Mr. Morey received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Minot State University in 2010. He joined the fund accounting division of Integrity Viking Funds in 2009 and has been a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management since February 2010.Mr. Morey has served as a co-portfolio manager. Mr. Morey is also a Regional Director for the Integrity Viking Funds (with respect to the State of Texas). In addition, he is enrolled in the Chartered Financial Analyst Program.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2020
1.88
1.9%
Mr. Welstad holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance, Management, and Marketing from Minot State University. In 2012, he began his work at Integrity Viking Funds as a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management. Mr. Welstad is a 2015 Level III Candidate in the CFA® Program. He has served as a co-portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.18
|6.97
|8.32
