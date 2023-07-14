Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Integrity Mid-North American Resources Fund

mutual fund
ICPAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.98 -0.13 -2.54%
primary theme
Energy Sector Equity
share class
A (ICPAX) Primary C (ICPUX) Inst (ICWIX)
ICPAX (Mutual Fund)

Integrity Mid-North American Resources Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.98 -0.13 -2.54%
primary theme
Energy Sector Equity
share class
A (ICPAX) Primary C (ICPUX) Inst (ICWIX)
ICPAX (Mutual Fund)

Integrity Mid-North American Resources Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.98 -0.13 -2.54%
primary theme
Energy Sector Equity
share class
A (ICPAX) Primary C (ICPUX) Inst (ICWIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Integrity Mid-North American Resources Fund

ICPAX | Fund

$4.98

$159 M

0.95%

$0.05

1.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.4%

1 yr return

15.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

24.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$159 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Integrity Mid-North American Resources Fund

ICPAX | Fund

$4.98

$159 M

0.95%

$0.05

1.60%

ICPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 24.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Integrity Mid-North American Resources Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    IntegrityVikingFunds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 05, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shannon Radke

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in the stock of domestic and foreign issuers that are participating or benefitting from the development of the resources in the Mid-North America area, encompassing the states of Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming; and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan (herein referred to as the “Region”). To pursue this strategy, the Fund invests primarily in companies that are (i) headquartered or maintain their principal place of business in the Region, or (ii) during the issuer’s most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of their revenues from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the Region, or (iii) during the issuer’s most recent fiscal year, have at least 50% of their assets in the Region, each as determined at the time of purchase.

The Fund may invest in companies of any size. The companies in which the Fund invests may include smaller companies that have recently commenced operations and do not have significant revenues. The Fund’s investment adviser, Viking Fund Management, LLC (the “Investment Adviser”), will invest a significant amount of the Fund’s assets (although not exclusively) in companies it believes to have investment potential in the natural resources area (primarily energy and to a lesser extent, agribusiness, precious metals, and metals and mining), as well as in the companies that serve these sectors and/or service the Region. In connection with investing in companies engaged in the energy sector, the Fund may invest in companies that engage in hydraulic fracturing (which involves the injection of water, sand and chemicals under pressure into rock formations to stimulate oil or natural gas production). The Fund will invest primarily in the securities of U.S. issuers, but it may also invest in the securities of foreign issuers. The Fund’s investments in the securities of foreign issuers are typically in the form of depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Fund’s portfolio management team considers a variety of factors when choosing investments for the Fund such as: (i) identifying companies and industries that appear to have the potential for above-average long-term performance based on projections of supply and demand of a resource and the state of the market; and/or (ii) identifying companies that are expected to show above-average growth over the long term as well as those that appear to be trading below their true worth. The Fund’s portfolio management team may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, its business fundamentals have deteriorated.

Read More

ICPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.4% -6.6% 61.1% 90.00%
1 Yr 15.0% 8.3% 78.3% 78.57%
3 Yr 24.7%* 12.3% 223.6% 86.76%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.5% 55.7% 75.38%
10 Yr -2.2%* -13.0% 25.4% 64.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 27.4% -23.7% 88.5% 89.86%
2021 14.5% -29.5% 40.9% 74.63%
2020 -9.6% -17.7% 110.6% 35.82%
2019 3.0% -22.4% 66.3% 10.45%
2018 -7.3% -16.6% -2.2% 68.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.4% -8.1% 72.8% 88.57%
1 Yr 15.0% -16.9% 100.3% 85.92%
3 Yr 24.7%* -9.1% 223.6% 65.22%
5 Yr -1.4%* -12.4% 55.7% 78.13%
10 Yr -1.1%* -11.8% 25.4% 59.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 27.4% -23.7% 88.5% 89.86%
2021 14.5% -29.5% 40.9% 74.63%
2020 -9.6% -17.7% 110.6% 35.82%
2019 3.0% -22.4% 66.3% 10.45%
2018 -7.1% -16.6% -2.2% 69.84%

NAV & Total Return History

ICPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICPAX Category Low Category High ICPAX % Rank
Net Assets 159 M 20.4 M 33 B 64.29%
Number of Holdings 45 24 263 45.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 71.7 M 3.49 M 32.1 B 67.61%
Weighting of Top 10 50.67% 26.7% 80.0% 70.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Devon Energy Corp 8.48%
  2. Parsley Energy Inc A 6.96%
  3. Cactus Inc Class A 5.61%
  4. Cheniere Energy Inc 5.39%
  5. ChampionX Corp 4.69%
  6. Phillips 66 4.64%
  7. Diamondback Energy Inc 4.45%
  8. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 4.42%
  9. Valero Energy Corp 4.38%
  10. Baker Hughes Co Class A 4.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICPAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 71.51% 105.30% 12.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.02% 87.32%
Other 		0.00% -1.44% 12.87% 80.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.32%
Cash 		0.00% -8.59% 26.89% 91.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.78% 91.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICPAX % Rank
Energy 		75.80% 0.00% 100.00% 92.96%
Technology 		8.00% 0.00% 44.11% 8.45%
Utilities 		7.05% 0.00% 39.83% 19.72%
Basic Materials 		4.19% 0.00% 17.92% 18.31%
Industrials 		3.66% 0.00% 16.73% 8.45%
Consumer Defense 		1.31% 0.00% 1.54% 12.68%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 91.55%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.32%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 90.14%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 4.94% 91.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICPAX % Rank
US 		94.62% 34.10% 100.06% 25.35%
Non US 		5.38% 0.00% 66.03% 76.06%

ICPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.60% 0.08% 2.96% 36.62%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.25% 37.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 71.88%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

ICPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 0.00% 5.75% 54.55%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

ICPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 5.00% 382.00% 94.74%

ICPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICPAX Category Low Category High ICPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.95% 0.00% 5.12% 64.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICPAX Category Low Category High ICPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -1.80% 4.54% 72.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shannon Radke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2010

12.27

12.3%

Mr. Radke is a governor and president of Viking Management and a governor of Corridor. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Banking and Finance from the University of North Dakota and has been engaged in the securities business since 1988 as a broker and as operations manager and later as chief operating officer of an unrelated investment advisory firm. Mr. Radke founded Viking Management in September 1998 and has been a portfolio manager for years.

Michael Morey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Mr. Morey received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Minot State University in 2010. He joined the fund accounting division of Integrity Viking Funds in 2009 and has been a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management since February 2010.Mr. Morey has served as a co-portfolio manager. Mr. Morey is also a Regional Director for the Integrity Viking Funds (with respect to the State of Texas). In addition, he is enrolled in the Chartered Financial Analyst Program.

Trey Welstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2020

1.88

1.9%

Mr. Welstad holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance, Management, and Marketing from Minot State University. In 2012, he began his work at Integrity Viking Funds as a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management. Mr. Welstad is a 2015 Level III Candidate in the CFA® Program. He has served as a co-portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.18 6.97 8.32

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×