Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in the stock of domestic and foreign issuers that are participating or benefitting from the development of the resources in the Mid-North America area, encompassing the states of Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming; and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan (herein referred to as the “Region”). To pursue this strategy, the Fund invests primarily in companies that are (i) headquartered or maintain their principal place of business in the Region, or (ii) during the issuer’s most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of their revenues from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the Region, or (iii) during the issuer’s most recent fiscal year, have at least 50% of their assets in the Region, each as determined at the time of purchase.

The Fund may invest in companies of any size. The companies in which the Fund invests may include smaller companies that have recently commenced operations and do not have significant revenues. The Fund’s investment adviser, Viking Fund Management, LLC (the “Investment Adviser”), will invest a significant amount of the Fund’s assets (although not exclusively) in companies it believes to have investment potential in the natural resources area (primarily energy and to a lesser extent, agribusiness, precious metals, and metals and mining), as well as in the companies that serve these sectors and/or service the Region. In connection with investing in companies engaged in the energy sector, the Fund may invest in companies that engage in hydraulic fracturing (which involves the injection of water, sand and chemicals under pressure into rock formations to stimulate oil or natural gas production). The Fund will invest primarily in the securities of U.S. issuers, but it may also invest in the securities of foreign issuers. The Fund’s investments in the securities of foreign issuers are typically in the form of depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Fund’s portfolio management team considers a variety of factors when choosing investments for the Fund such as: (i) identifying companies and industries that appear to have the potential for above-average long-term performance based on projections of supply and demand of a resource and the state of the market; and/or (ii) identifying companies that are expected to show above-average growth over the long term as well as those that appear to be trading below their true worth. The Fund’s portfolio management team may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, its business fundamentals have deteriorated.