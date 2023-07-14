Under normal conditions, the Fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small capitalization companies. The Fund defines small capitalization companies to include companies having a capitalization that does not exceed the upper limit of the capitalization ranges of the higher of the Morningstar Small Cap Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 ® Index during the most recent 12 months. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 this limit was approximately $7.9 billion. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options, ETFs and foreign securities, which include ADRs. The Fund invests in undervalued equity securities and believes an equity security is undervalued if the market value of the outstanding equity security is less than the intrinsic value of the company issuing the equity security. The Fund considers the intrinsic value of a company to be the present value of a company’s expected future stream of free cash flows discounted by an appropriate discount rate. After estimating the intrinsic value of a company, the Fund adjusts for debt, cash, and other potential capital (such as minority interest) on the company’s balance sheet. The Fund then makes buy/sell decisions by comparing a company’s market value with its intrinsic value estimates. The Fund seeks to invest in internally financed companies generating cash in excess of their business needs, with predictable revenue streams, and in industries with high barriers to entry. In determining the presence of these factors, the Fund’s investment adviser reviews periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as industry publications. The Fund may engage in short-term trading.The Fund may hold in excess of 25% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents at any time and for an extended time. The Fund expects that it may maintain substantial cash positions when the Adviser determines that such cash holdings, given the risks the Adviser believes to be present in the market, are more beneficial to shareholders than investment in additional securities.