Intrepid Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
ICMZX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.34 -0.13 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ICMAX) Primary Inst (ICMZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

9.4%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

Net Assets

$60.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ICMZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Intrepid Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Intrepid Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    1663120
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matt Parker

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small capitalization companies. The Fund defines small capitalization companies to include companies having a capitalization that does not exceed the upper limit of the capitalization ranges of the higher of the Morningstar Small Cap Index or the S&P SmallCap 600® Index during the most recent 12 months. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 this limit was approximately $7.9 billion. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options, ETFs and foreign securities, which include ADRs.The Fund invests in undervalued equity securities and believes an equity security is undervalued if the market value of the outstanding equity security is less than the intrinsic value of the company issuing the equity security. The Fund considers the intrinsic value of a company to be the present value of a company’s expected future stream of free cash flows discounted by an appropriate discount rate. After estimating the intrinsic value of a company, the Fund adjusts for debt, cash, and other potential capital (such as minority interest) on the company’s balance sheet. The Fund then makes buy/sell decisions by comparing a company’s market value with its intrinsic value estimates. The Fund seeks to invest in internally financed companies generating cash in excess of their business needs, with predictable revenue streams, and in industries with high barriers to entry. In determining the presence of these factors, the Fund’s investment adviser reviews periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as industry publications. The Fund may engage in short-term trading.The Fund may hold in excess of 25% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents at any time and for an extended time. The Fund expects that it may maintain substantial cash positions when the Adviser determines that such cash holdings, given the risks the Adviser believes to be present in the market, are more beneficial to shareholders than investment in additional securities.
ICMZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -21.9% 50.1% 85.98%
1 Yr 12.5% -72.8% 36.6% 42.57%
3 Yr 6.0%* -54.1% 47.5% 9.77%
5 Yr 2.7%* -42.6% 12.7% 14.15%
10 Yr 0.3%* -23.1% 11.9% 44.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -82.1% 547.9% 6.00%
2021 3.3% -69.3% 196.9% 15.94%
2020 6.6% -28.2% 32.1% 77.30%
2019 1.5% -3.2% 9.3% 96.85%
2018 -1.2% -14.5% 20.4% 9.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -24.8% 50.1% 84.63%
1 Yr 12.5% -72.8% 36.6% 41.72%
3 Yr 6.0%* -54.1% 47.5% 10.30%
5 Yr 2.8%* -42.6% 14.6% 16.42%
10 Yr 2.4%* -20.1% 12.6% 55.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -82.1% 547.9% 6.00%
2021 3.3% -69.3% 196.9% 15.94%
2020 6.6% -28.2% 32.1% 77.30%
2019 1.5% -3.2% 9.3% 96.85%
2018 -1.1% -14.5% 20.4% 25.43%

NAV & Total Return History

ICMZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICMZX Category Low Category High ICMZX % Rank
Net Assets 60.2 M 183 K 28 B 87.71%
Number of Holdings 39 6 1336 94.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.5 M 59 K 2.7 B 82.83%
Weighting of Top 10 46.25% 5.9% 100.0% 7.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.32%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.08%
  3. Civitas Resources Inc Ordinary Shares 7.18%
  4. WNS (Holdings) Ltd ADR 5.16%
  5. Trulieve Cannabis Corp Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) 5.14%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.05%
  7. Franklin Covey Co 5.00%
  8. Cresco Labs Inc 4.77%
  9. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc 4.58%
  10. Green Thumb Industries Inc 4.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICMZX % Rank
Stocks 		88.87% 77.52% 101.30% 97.81%
Cash 		8.05% -1.30% 22.49% 3.37%
Other 		3.08% -1.57% 7.18% 2.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 58.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 57.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 56.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICMZX % Rank
Technology 		24.10% 2.91% 75.51% 57.58%
Industrials 		16.14% 0.00% 36.64% 61.78%
Healthcare 		13.15% 0.00% 47.90% 89.90%
Financial Services 		11.49% 0.00% 42.95% 19.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.45% 0.00% 40.68% 71.04%
Energy 		8.08% 0.00% 55.49% 4.88%
Real Estate 		7.45% 0.00% 15.31% 6.90%
Communication Services 		4.58% 0.00% 15.31% 12.79%
Consumer Defense 		4.56% 0.00% 13.56% 36.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 69.53%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 91.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICMZX % Rank
US 		72.27% 67.06% 99.56% 99.16%
Non US 		16.60% 0.00% 26.08% 3.70%

ICMZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.51% 0.05% 27.56% 26.11%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 88.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 33.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 100.00%

Sales Fees

ICMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 35.19%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 3.00% 439.00% 67.65%

ICMZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICMZX Category Low Category High ICMZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 59.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICMZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICMZX Category Low Category High ICMZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.87% -4.08% 1.10% 63.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICMZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ICMZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matt Parker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2019

3.34

3.3%

Matt Parker is a co-lead portfolio manager of the Intrepid Endurance Fund. Mr. Parker joined the Adviser in 2014 and was named a Vice President of the Adviser in 2018. He primarily focuses on domestic small cap equity securities. Mr. Parker was a research analyst for the Adviser from 2014 to 2018 and primarily focused on international equity securities. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Parker was an auditor for Ernst & Young LLP from 2011-2014. A CFA Charterholder and licensed CPA, Mr. Parker received his Master of Accounting degree and BS in Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Hunter Hayes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2019

3.34

3.3%

Mr. Hayes joined the Adviser in 2017 and was named a Vice President of the Adviser in 2018. He primarily focuses on high yield fixed income investments and was previously a research analyst covering small-cap equity securities. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Hayes was a high yield investment analyst for Eaton Vance from 2015-2017, and a business valuation associate for Deloitte from 2014-2015. He graduated Highest Honors from Auburn University in 2014 with a BSBA in Finance and a BM in Piano Performance.

Joe Van Cavage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2019

3.34

3.3%

Mr. Van Cavage joined the Intrepid Capital Management Inc in 2018 as Vice President. He primarily focuses on domestic small cap equity securities. Prior to joining the Intrepid, Mr. Van Cavage was manager of Investor Relations at Vistra Energy Corp. from 2017-2018, Investor Relations Analyst at Murphy USA Inc. from 2016-2017, and Equity Research Analyst at River Road Asset Management LLC from 2011-2016. A CFA Charterholder, Mr. Van Cavage received his Master of Business Administration and BS in Civil Engineering degrees from the University of Florida.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

