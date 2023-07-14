Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.4%
1 yr return
12.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$60.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.3%
Expense Ratio 1.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 81.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ICMZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|85.98%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|42.57%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|9.77%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|14.15%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|44.04%
* Annualized
|2022
|-20.2%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|6.00%
|2021
|3.3%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|15.94%
|2020
|6.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|77.30%
|2019
|1.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|96.85%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|9.94%
|YTD
|9.4%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|84.63%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|41.72%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|10.30%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|16.42%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|55.76%
* Annualized
|2022
|-20.2%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|6.00%
|2021
|3.3%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|15.94%
|2020
|6.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|77.30%
|2019
|1.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|96.85%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|25.43%
|Net Assets
|60.2 M
|183 K
|28 B
|87.71%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|6
|1336
|94.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.5 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|82.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.25%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|7.59%
|Stocks
|88.87%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|97.81%
|Cash
|8.05%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|3.37%
|Other
|3.08%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|2.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|58.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|57.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|56.06%
|Technology
|24.10%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|57.58%
|Industrials
|16.14%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|61.78%
|Healthcare
|13.15%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|89.90%
|Financial Services
|11.49%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|19.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.45%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|71.04%
|Energy
|8.08%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|4.88%
|Real Estate
|7.45%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|6.90%
|Communication Services
|4.58%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|12.79%
|Consumer Defense
|4.56%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|36.70%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|69.53%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|91.92%
|US
|72.27%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|99.16%
|Non US
|16.60%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|3.70%
|Expense Ratio
|1.51%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|26.11%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|88.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|100.00%
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|35.19%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|81.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|67.65%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|59.76%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.87%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|63.48%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
Jan 28, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Matt Parker is a co-lead portfolio manager of the Intrepid Endurance Fund. Mr. Parker joined the Adviser in 2014 and was named a Vice President of the Adviser in 2018. He primarily focuses on domestic small cap equity securities. Mr. Parker was a research analyst for the Adviser from 2014 to 2018 and primarily focused on international equity securities. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Parker was an auditor for Ernst & Young LLP from 2011-2014. A CFA Charterholder and licensed CPA, Mr. Parker received his Master of Accounting degree and BS in Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Jan 28, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Mr. Hayes joined the Adviser in 2017 and was named a Vice President of the Adviser in 2018. He primarily focuses on high yield fixed income investments and was previously a research analyst covering small-cap equity securities. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Hayes was a high yield investment analyst for Eaton Vance from 2015-2017, and a business valuation associate for Deloitte from 2014-2015. He graduated Highest Honors from Auburn University in 2014 with a BSBA in Finance and a BM in Piano Performance.
Jan 28, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Mr. Van Cavage joined the Intrepid Capital Management Inc in 2018 as Vice President. He primarily focuses on domestic small cap equity securities. Prior to joining the Intrepid, Mr. Van Cavage was manager of Investor Relations at Vistra Energy Corp. from 2017-2018, Investor Relations Analyst at Murphy USA Inc. from 2016-2017, and Equity Research Analyst at River Road Asset Management LLC from 2011-2016. A CFA Charterholder, Mr. Van Cavage received his Master of Business Administration and BS in Civil Engineering degrees from the University of Florida.
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
