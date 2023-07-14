Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.4%
1 yr return
3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$55.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.9%
Expense Ratio 1.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal Investment Strategies. The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON Advisers, Inc. (“ICON”) the Fund’s investment sub-advisor believes are underpriced relative to value. It normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies in the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples and Financial sectors (as determined by the Global Industry Classification Standard). There is no minimum or maximum with respect to the amount the Fund may invest in any particular sector.
The Consumer Discretionary sector includes, but is not limited to: Apparel Retail, Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods, Auto Parts & Equipment, Automobile Manufacturers, Automotive Retail, Casinos & Gaming, Computer & Electronics Retail, Consumer Electronics, Department Stores, Distributors, Education Services, Footwear, General Merchandise Stores, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement Retail, Homebuilding, Homefurnishing Retail, Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines, Household Appliances, Housewares & Specialties, Internet & Direct Marketing Retail, Leisure Facilities, Leisure Products, Motorcycle Manufacturers, Restaurants, Specialized Consumer Services, Specialty Stores, Textiles and Tires & Rubber.
The Consumer Staples sector includes, but is not limited to: Agricultural Products, Brewers, Distillers & Vintners, Drug Retail, Food Distributors, Food Retail, Household Products, Hypermarkets & Super Centers, Packaged Foods & Meats, Personal Products, Soft Drinks and Tobacco.
The Financial Sector includes, but is not limited to: Asset Management & Custody Banks, Consumer Finance, Diversified Banks, Diversified Capital Markets, Financial Exchanges & Data, Insurance Brokers, Investment Banking & Brokerage, Life & Health Insurance, Mortgage REITS, Multi-line Insurance, Multi-sector Holdings, Other Diversified Financial Services, Property & Casualty Insurance, Regional Banks, Reinsurance, Specialized Finance, and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.
For these purposes “consumer select” generally includes, but is not limited to, financial firms which interact with and are affected by consumers, such as asset management and custody banks, consumer finance, diversified banks, diversified capital markets, financial exchanges and data, insurance brokers, investment banking and brokerage, life and health insurance, mortgage REITs, multi-line insurance, multi-sector holdings, other diversified financial services, property and casualty insurance, regional banks, reinsurance, specialized finance, and thrifts and mortgage finance, as well as issuers in the Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples sectors.
This strategy may not be changed unless the Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.
ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.
|Period
|ICFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-26.1%
|20.2%
|7.22%
|1 Yr
|3.4%
|-27.6%
|32.7%
|42.27%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-8.3%
|19.2%
|81.44%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-17.3%
|11.0%
|46.15%
|10 Yr
|3.4%*
|-7.5%
|13.0%
|46.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|ICFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-56.2%
|38.2%
|82.11%
|2021
|5.0%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|92.63%
|2020
|-2.6%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|67.37%
|2019
|7.6%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|5.26%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-9.3%
|12.9%
|47.19%
|Period
|ICFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-21.8%
|20.2%
|7.22%
|1 Yr
|3.4%
|-27.5%
|62.2%
|30.30%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-8.3%
|18.7%
|81.82%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-12.9%
|17.2%
|58.06%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-7.5%
|17.9%
|58.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|ICFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-56.2%
|38.1%
|82.11%
|2021
|5.0%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|92.63%
|2020
|-2.6%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|67.37%
|2019
|7.6%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|5.26%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-8.6%
|12.9%
|52.81%
|ICFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|55.2 M
|1.36 M
|31.9 B
|75.26%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|25
|386
|84.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.7 M
|2.65 K
|18.1 B
|74.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.93%
|13.3%
|75.6%
|32.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICFAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.70%
|95.22%
|100.05%
|31.63%
|Cash
|0.30%
|-0.13%
|4.18%
|67.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|52.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.80%
|1.47%
|47.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|53.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICFAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|46.33%
|46.33%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|42.54%
|0.00%
|42.54%
|2.04%
|Consumer Defense
|4.21%
|0.00%
|4.21%
|2.04%
|Communication Services
|4.06%
|0.00%
|4.06%
|2.04%
|Industrials
|2.86%
|0.00%
|5.08%
|13.27%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|51.02%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.13%
|69.39%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.95%
|74.49%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|51.02%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.02%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.54%
|52.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICFAX % Rank
|US
|99.70%
|0.00%
|100.05%
|9.18%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.31%
|92.86%
|ICFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.58%
|0.08%
|10.92%
|29.59%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|90.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|43.75%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.25%
|15.38%
|ICFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|5.08%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|ICFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ICFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|2.00%
|406.00%
|62.35%
|ICFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.89%
|75.76%
|ICFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ICFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.73%
|-0.76%
|10.57%
|98.96%
|ICFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.016
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2019
3.01
3.0%
Brian Callahan is ICON’s Investment Committee member for separately managed accounts (SMAs) and institutional accounts. He first joined ICON in 2000 as a Research Analyst while attending Colorado State University. In 2007, he received a master’s in business administration from The Ohio State University and returned as a Research Analyst. In 2008, he became an Investment Committee member and Portfolio Manager.From 2008 until January 2011 he managed ICON’s separately managed accounts. From 2011 to 2014 Mr. Callahan was ICON’s Director of Marketing. From 2014 to 2018 Mr. Callahan managed ICON’s strategy based portfolios and tactical allocation portfolios .He was previously employed as a treasury administrator at Citi Fund Services . He holds a FINRA Series 7 registration.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2019
3.01
3.0%
Scott Callahan joined ICON in 2005 as a Research Analyst and was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in January 2006. He left ICON in August 2006 to pursue his MBA, which he received from New York University in 2008. Mr. Callahan became a Portfolio Manager in 2008. Mr. Callahan received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2019
3.01
3.0%
Craig Callahan is the company Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Investment Committee of ICON Advisers, Inc. Mr. Callahan received his doctorate of business administration in finance and statistics from Kent State University in 1979 and a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University in 1973. From 1986 to 2005, he served as ICON’s Chief Investment Officer. He holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, 65, and 66 registrations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|25.42
|9.65
|4.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...