Principal Investment Strategies. The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON Advisers, Inc. (“ICON”) the Fund’s investment sub-advisor believes are underpriced relative to value. It normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies in the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples and Financial sectors (as determined by the Global Industry Classification Standard). There is no minimum or maximum with respect to the amount the Fund may invest in any particular sector.

The Consumer Discretionary sector includes, but is not limited to: Apparel Retail, Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods, Auto Parts & Equipment, Automobile Manufacturers, Automotive Retail, Casinos & Gaming, Computer & Electronics Retail, Consumer Electronics, Department Stores, Distributors, Education Services, Footwear, General Merchandise Stores, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement Retail, Homebuilding, Homefurnishing Retail, Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines, Household Appliances, Housewares & Specialties, Internet & Direct Marketing Retail, Leisure Facilities, Leisure Products, Motorcycle Manufacturers, Restaurants, Specialized Consumer Services, Specialty Stores, Textiles and Tires & Rubber.

The Consumer Staples sector includes, but is not limited to: Agricultural Products, Brewers, Distillers & Vintners, Drug Retail, Food Distributors, Food Retail, Household Products, Hypermarkets & Super Centers, Packaged Foods & Meats, Personal Products, Soft Drinks and Tobacco.

The Financial Sector includes, but is not limited to: Asset Management & Custody Banks, Consumer Finance, Diversified Banks, Diversified Capital Markets, Financial Exchanges & Data, Insurance Brokers, Investment Banking & Brokerage, Life & Health Insurance, Mortgage REITS, Multi-line Insurance, Multi-sector Holdings, Other Diversified Financial Services, Property & Casualty Insurance, Regional Banks, Reinsurance, Specialized Finance, and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.

For these purposes "consumer select" generally includes, but is not limited to, financial firms which interact with and are affected by consumers, such as asset management and custody banks, consumer finance, diversified banks, diversified capital markets, financial exchanges and data, insurance brokers, investment banking and brokerage, life and health insurance, mortgage REITs, multi-line insurance, multi-sector holdings, other diversified financial services, property and casualty insurance, regional banks, reinsurance, specialized finance, and thrifts and mortgage finance, as well as issuers in the Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples sectors.

This strategy may not be changed unless the Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice.

ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.