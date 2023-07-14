Home
Trending ETFs

ICFSX (Mutual Fund)

ICON Consumer Select Fund

ICFSX | Fund

$10.35

$55.2 M

0.00%

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$55.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ICON Consumer Select Fund

ICFSX | Fund

$10.35

$55.2 M

0.00%

1.32%

ICFSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ICON Consumer Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    ICON Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Callahan

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies. The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON Advisers, Inc. (“ICON”) the Fund’s investment sub-advisor believes are underpriced relative to value. It normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies in the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples and Financial sectors (as determined by the Global Industry Classification Standard). There is no minimum or maximum with respect to the amount the Fund may invest in any particular sector.

The Consumer Discretionary sector includes, but is not limited to: Apparel Retail, Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods, Auto Parts & Equipment, Automobile Manufacturers, Automotive Retail, Casinos & Gaming, Computer & Electronics Retail, Consumer Electronics, Department Stores, Distributors, Education Services, Footwear, General Merchandise Stores, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement Retail, Homebuilding, Homefurnishing Retail, Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines, Household Appliances, Housewares & Specialties, Internet & Direct Marketing Retail, Leisure Facilities, Leisure Products, Motorcycle Manufacturers, Restaurants, Specialized Consumer Services, Specialty Stores, Textiles and Tires & Rubber.

The Consumer Staples sector includes, but is not limited to: Agricultural Products, Brewers, Distillers & Vintners, Drug Retail, Food Distributors, Food Retail, Household Products, Hypermarkets & Super Centers, Packaged Foods & Meats, Personal Products, Soft Drinks and Tobacco.

The Financial Sector includes, but is not limited to: Asset Management & Custody Banks, Consumer Finance, Diversified Banks, Diversified Capital Markets, Financial Exchanges & Data, Insurance Brokers, Investment Banking & Brokerage, Life & Health Insurance, Mortgage REITS, Multi-line Insurance, Multi-sector Holdings, Other Diversified Financial Services, Property & Casualty Insurance, Regional Banks, Reinsurance, Specialized Finance, and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.

For these purposes “consumer select” generally includes, but is not limited to, financial firms which interact with and are affected by consumers, such as asset management and custody banks, consumer finance, diversified banks, diversified capital markets, financial exchanges and data, insurance brokers, investment banking and brokerage, life and health insurance, mortgage REITs, multi-line insurance, multi-sector holdings, other diversified financial services, property and casualty insurance, regional banks, reinsurance, specialized finance, and thrifts and mortgage finance, as well as issuers in the Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples sectors.

This strategy may not be changed unless the Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.

ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.

Read More

ICFSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -26.1% 20.2% 6.19%
1 Yr 3.8% -27.6% 32.7% 41.24%
3 Yr 5.0%* -8.3% 19.2% 78.35%
5 Yr -0.8%* -17.3% 11.0% 42.86%
10 Yr 3.4%* -7.5% 13.0% 47.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -56.2% 38.2% 81.05%
2021 5.2% -15.6% 24.2% 91.58%
2020 -2.6% -16.2% 26.6% 65.26%
2019 7.7% -24.2% 8.3% 4.21%
2018 -4.0% -9.3% 12.9% 46.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -21.8% 20.2% 6.19%
1 Yr 3.8% -27.5% 62.2% 29.29%
3 Yr 5.0%* -8.3% 18.7% 77.78%
5 Yr -0.8%* -12.9% 17.2% 54.84%
10 Yr 3.8%* -7.5% 17.9% 55.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -56.2% 38.1% 81.05%
2021 5.2% -15.6% 24.2% 91.58%
2020 -2.6% -16.2% 26.6% 65.26%
2019 7.7% -24.2% 8.3% 4.21%
2018 -4.0% -8.6% 12.9% 51.69%

NAV & Total Return History

ICFSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICFSX Category Low Category High ICFSX % Rank
Net Assets 55.2 M 1.36 M 31.9 B 74.23%
Number of Holdings 33 25 386 83.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.7 M 2.65 K 18.1 B 73.47%
Weighting of Top 10 44.93% 13.3% 75.6% 31.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc 6.20%
  2. Ulta Beauty Inc 5.42%
  3. Alleghany Corp 5.37%
  4. Goldman Sachs Group Inc 5.13%
  5. Ally Financial Inc 5.11%
  6. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 5.03%
  7. Green Brick Partners Inc 4.52%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.50%
  9. Amazon.com Inc 4.41%
  10. LKQ Corp 4.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICFSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.70% 95.22% 100.05% 30.61%
Cash 		0.30% -0.13% 4.18% 66.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 10.20%
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% 16.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 9.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 12.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICFSX % Rank
Financial Services 		46.33% 46.33% 100.00% 98.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		42.54% 0.00% 42.54% 1.02%
Consumer Defense 		4.21% 0.00% 4.21% 1.02%
Communication Services 		4.06% 0.00% 4.06% 1.02%
Industrials 		2.86% 0.00% 5.08% 12.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 9.18%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.13% 50.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.95% 50.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 13.27%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 9.18%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 11.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICFSX % Rank
US 		99.70% 0.00% 100.05% 8.16%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 97.31% 88.78%

ICFSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.08% 10.92% 38.78%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.03% 1.25% 87.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.08%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.10% 0.25% 7.69%

Sales Fees

ICFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

ICFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 2.00% 406.00% 61.18%

ICFSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICFSX Category Low Category High ICFSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.89% 52.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICFSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICFSX Category Low Category High ICFSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.48% -0.76% 10.57% 97.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICFSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICFSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Brian Callahan is ICON’s Investment Committee member for separately managed accounts (SMAs) and institutional accounts. He first joined ICON in 2000 as a Research Analyst while attending Colorado State University. In 2007, he received a master’s in business administration from The Ohio State University and returned as a Research Analyst. In 2008, he became an Investment Committee member and Portfolio Manager.From 2008 until January 2011 he managed ICON’s separately managed accounts. From 2011 to 2014 Mr. Callahan was ICON’s Director of Marketing. From 2014 to 2018 Mr. Callahan managed ICON’s strategy based portfolios and tactical allocation portfolios .He was previously employed as a treasury administrator at Citi Fund Services . He holds a FINRA Series 7 registration.

Scott Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Scott Callahan joined ICON in 2005 as a Research Analyst and was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in January 2006. He left ICON in August 2006 to pursue his MBA, which he received from New York University in 2008. Mr. Callahan became a Portfolio Manager in 2008. Mr. Callahan received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.

Craig Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Craig Callahan is the company Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Investment Committee of ICON Advisers, Inc. Mr. Callahan received his doctorate of business administration in finance and statistics from Kent State University in 1979 and a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University in 1973. From 1986 to 2005, he served as ICON’s Chief Investment Officer. He holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, 65, and 66 registrations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.65 4.58

