Dynamic International Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
ICCNX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.24 -0.07 -0.57%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ICCIX) Primary N (ICCNX)
Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

10.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$102 M

Holdings in Top 10

75.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ICCNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dynamic International Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Innealta Capital
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vito Sciaraffia

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Dynamic International Opportunity Fund invests primarily in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that offer exposure to companies domiciled in developed, emerging and frontier international markets. The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may also invest in other categories of ETFs as described below, including those that offer exposure to domestic and international fixed income markets and those that offer exposure to alternative asset classes. The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may also directly invest in derivative instruments such as futures contracts and options.

The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund’s strategy is based on a proprietary quantitative framework (“Quantitative Framework”) that informs the investment decision-making process regarding potential investment opportunities in non-U.S. equity markets based on the specific risk/reward characteristics (such as corporate fundamentals, macroeconomic, and behavioral variables, including but not limited to aggregate earnings, dividends, profitability, gross domestic product, unemployment, interest rates, volatility and price momentum) of each individual market by investing in vehicles (e.g., ETFs) that seek exposure to a specific country, or region (e.g. Western Europe, Asia) or market (e.g. frontier markets, emerging markets, developed markets). The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund’s international equity exposures may include, but are not limited to ETFs that invest in common and preferred stocks of all market capitalizations, convertible securities, and rights and warrants listed on U.S. markets or non-U.S. markets. The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund invests in ETFs that seek exposure to developed, emerging, and frontier markets. Such countries include but are not limited to: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may invest in ETFs that offer exposure to domestic and international fixed income securities, such as bonds issued by governments, government agencies and/or corporations as well as asset-backed securities and floating-rate securities. Such ETFs may include fixed income investments of any maturity, duration and quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”).

The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may invest in ETFs that offer exposure to various alternative asset classes, such as, but not limited to, commodities, real estate, currencies, derivatives and volatility. The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may also invest in leveraged, inverse and inverse-leveraged ETFs in order to gain exposures to the referenced equity, fixed income and alterative asset classes. Further, the Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may invest directly in certain derivatives, namely futures and options in order to achieve desired market exposures.

Under normal market conditions, the Dynamic International Opportunity Fund allocates at least a majority and up to 100% of its assets to equity ETFs that either directly focus investments in a specific country or indirectly invest in such countries through investments in foreign markets such as regional, developed, emerging or frontier market ETFs.

Also under normal market conditions:

The Dynamic International Opportunity seeks to invest substantially all of its assets in equity, fixed income and/or alternative asset class ETFs and derivative instruments.
The Adviser does not anticipate investing more than 25% of its assets in any equity market focused on one country.
The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may be invested in any number of equity markets focused on numerous countries, although the Fund will maintain exposure to at least three different countries.
The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund’s portfolio will be comprised primarily of equity ETFs.

Under stressed or abnormal market conditions, or for other defensive purposes, the Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in fixed income ETFs, alternative asset class ETFs or cash, or a combination of any or all three of these asset classes.

The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund is actively managed, and as frequently as on a daily basis, the Adviser’s investment committee (the “Investment Committee”) analyzes variables the Adviser believes have predictive capabilities with respect to country equity performance. Where the Investment Committee finds the prospective risk-relative return of an equity-based ETF investing in a given country, region, or market to be superior to a basket of fixed income (or alternative asset class categories), then an allocation is made to equity ETFs. The Investment Committee may choose to aggregate exposures by way of regional or sub-regional ETFs in order to achieve their desired exposures. In the absence of attractive equity exposures, the entire allocation is made to fixed income and/or alternative asset class category ETFs. The Adviser will make decisions to transact a security based on its Quantitative Framework or if the Dynamic International Opportunity Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced. Decisions by the Adviser to transact other portfolio securities will be based upon the research, recommendations, and trading signals received from the Investment Committee.

This strategy seeks to provide excess returns relative to the Dynamic International Opportunity Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (USD) over periods of three years and longer, with risk levels commensurate with the level of performance, using diversification, active management, style integrity, minimized security selection risk, and cost efficiency.

Read More

ICCNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% 2.1% 19.2% 94.89%
1 Yr 10.2% -20.6% 27.8% 91.49%
3 Yr 0.3%* -14.5% 25.3% 89.62%
5 Yr 2.3%* -9.9% 60.9% 23.26%
10 Yr 1.7%* -6.0% 9.9% 51.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -43.6% 71.3% 16.02%
2021 0.1% -15.4% 9.4% 74.70%
2020 8.0% -10.4% 121.9% 2.59%
2019 1.2% -0.5% 8.5% 98.39%
2018 -3.4% -13.0% -0.7% 23.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -16.4% 19.2% 88.37%
1 Yr 10.2% -27.2% 27.8% 84.26%
3 Yr 0.3%* -14.5% 25.3% 89.45%
5 Yr 2.3%* -9.9% 60.9% 24.50%
10 Yr 2.6%* -2.6% 10.2% 53.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -43.6% 71.3% 16.02%
2021 0.1% -15.4% 9.4% 74.41%
2020 8.0% -10.4% 121.9% 2.59%
2019 1.2% -0.5% 8.5% 98.39%
2018 -3.4% -13.0% -0.7% 36.54%

NAV & Total Return History

ICCNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICCNX Category Low Category High ICCNX % Rank
Net Assets 102 M 1.02 M 369 B 86.69%
Number of Holdings 27 1 10801 94.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 79.8 M 0 34.5 B 67.76%
Weighting of Top 10 75.66% 1.9% 101.9% 4.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs X 44.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICCNX % Rank
Stocks 		55.29% 0.00% 122.60% 99.15%
Cash 		44.68% -65.15% 100.00% 0.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 1.87% 7.13%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 68.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 49.93%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 53.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICCNX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.39% 0.00% 47.75% 32.61%
Technology 		13.57% 0.00% 36.32% 31.44%
Industrials 		11.99% 5.17% 99.49% 76.27%
Healthcare 		10.89% 0.00% 21.01% 64.48%
Basic Materials 		9.39% 0.00% 23.86% 24.02%
Consumer Defense 		9.14% 0.00% 32.29% 54.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.03% 0.00% 36.36% 73.22%
Communication Services 		6.08% 0.00% 21.69% 48.18%
Real Estate 		3.74% 0.00% 14.59% 11.21%
Energy 		3.67% 0.00% 16.89% 73.94%
Utilities 		3.10% 0.00% 13.68% 41.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICCNX % Rank
Non US 		55.19% 0.00% 124.02% 98.43%
US 		0.10% -7.71% 68.98% 91.01%

ICCNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.59% 0.02% 26.51% 17.25%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.60% 98.72%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 40.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 66.86%

Sales Fees

ICCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 76.19%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 2.00% 247.00% 71.34%

ICCNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICCNX Category Low Category High ICCNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 41.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICCNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICCNX Category Low Category High ICCNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.65% -0.93% 6.38% 86.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICCNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICCNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vito Sciaraffia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Vito Sciaraffia serves as Chief Investment Officer of Innealta Capital, LLC. In addition, Dr. Sciaraffia served as Chief Investment Officer of Innealta Capital, a division of AFAM Capital Inc., since October 1st, 2015 to July 31st, 2018. In his Chief Investment Officer role, Dr. Sciaraffia is responsible for ensuring prudent management of all client assets, designing quantitative strategies, and leading the research activities of the investment team. His professional experience focuses heavily on the quantitative evaluation of equity securities and financial markets. Also, Dr. Sciaraffia is actively involved with clients through conference presentations, training activities, webinars, and written market commentaries. Dr. Sciaraffia has been in the financial industry since 2004. His previous work experience includes: Senior Researcher on the Strategy Research Team at Dimensional Fund Advisors, from May 2013 to June 2015, where he conducted empirical asset pricing research, wrote research papers, enhanced the design of investment strategies, and collaborated with their marketing and sales departments by delivering technical presentations to various clients and Academic in the Finance Department at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin from January 2012 to May 2013 and January 2017 to present, where he focuses his research on empirical asset pricing and has taught the core Investment Management course and the Quantitative Investment Strategies course for graduate students. In addition, Dr. Sciaraffia has served as a Management Associate in the Investment Banking Division at Citigroup, member of the Market Risk Team at JP Morgan, and consultant to multiple private and public organizations. Dr. Sciaraffia earned his PhD in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. In addition, he has an MA in Mathematics with an emphasis in stochastic processes and an MS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley, an MBA and an MS in Finance from the University of Chile, and a BS in Economics and Management from the Catholic University of Chile.

Yuxing Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Yuxing Zhang, FRM, is a Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Research Analyst of Innealta Capital, joined Innealta Capital 2017. Mr. Zhang is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Zhang received a B.S. degree in Applied Mathematics and a B.A in Economics from the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in 2014 and a M.S. in Financial Mathematics from the University of Chicago in 2016.

Franco Fava

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Franco Fava is an Assistant Portfolio Manager and Financial Quantitative Analyst of Innealta Capital, joined Innealta Capital 2019. Mr. Fava is part of Innealta’s quantitative and implementation team, providing analytical support through in-depth research and quantitative analysis of the sector, region, and country fundamentals. Mr. Fava received a B.S. in Engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile in 2016 and a graduate degree in Industrial Engineering from the same University in 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

