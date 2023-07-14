Under normal market conditions, the Dynamic International Opportunity Fund invests primarily in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that offer exposure to companies domiciled in developed, emerging and frontier international markets. The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may also invest in other categories of ETFs as described below, including those that offer exposure to domestic and international fixed income markets and those that offer exposure to alternative asset classes. The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may also directly invest in derivative instruments such as futures contracts and options.

The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund’s strategy is based on a proprietary quantitative framework (“Quantitative Framework”) that informs the investment decision-making process regarding potential investment opportunities in non-U.S. equity markets based on the specific risk/reward characteristics (such as corporate fundamentals, macroeconomic, and behavioral variables, including but not limited to aggregate earnings, dividends, profitability, gross domestic product, unemployment, interest rates, volatility and price momentum) of each individual market by investing in vehicles (e.g., ETFs) that seek exposure to a specific country, or region (e.g. Western Europe, Asia) or market (e.g. frontier markets, emerging markets, developed markets). The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund’s international equity exposures may include, but are not limited to ETFs that invest in common and preferred stocks of all market capitalizations, convertible securities, and rights and warrants listed on U.S. markets or non-U.S. markets. The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund invests in ETFs that seek exposure to developed, emerging, and frontier markets. Such countries include but are not limited to: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may invest in ETFs that offer exposure to domestic and international fixed income securities, such as bonds issued by governments, government agencies and/or corporations as well as asset-backed securities and floating-rate securities. Such ETFs may include fixed income investments of any maturity, duration and quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”).

The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may invest in ETFs that offer exposure to various alternative asset classes, such as, but not limited to, commodities, real estate, currencies, derivatives and volatility. The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may also invest in leveraged, inverse and inverse-leveraged ETFs in order to gain exposures to the referenced equity, fixed income and alterative asset classes. Further, the Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may invest directly in certain derivatives, namely futures and options in order to achieve desired market exposures.

Under normal market conditions, the Dynamic International Opportunity Fund allocates at least a majority and up to 100% of its assets to equity ETFs that either directly focus investments in a specific country or indirectly invest in such countries through investments in foreign markets such as regional, developed, emerging or frontier market ETFs.

Also under normal market conditions:

● The Dynamic International Opportunity seeks to invest substantially all of its assets in equity, fixed income and/or alternative asset class ETFs and derivative instruments.

● The Adviser does not anticipate investing more than 25% of its assets in any equity market focused on one country.

● The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may be invested in any number of equity markets focused on numerous countries, although the Fund will maintain exposure to at least three different countries.

● The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund’s portfolio will be comprised primarily of equity ETFs.

Under stressed or abnormal market conditions, or for other defensive purposes, the Dynamic International Opportunity Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in fixed income ETFs, alternative asset class ETFs or cash, or a combination of any or all three of these asset classes.

The Dynamic International Opportunity Fund is actively managed, and as frequently as on a daily basis, the Adviser’s investment committee (the “Investment Committee”) analyzes variables the Adviser believes have predictive capabilities with respect to country equity performance. Where the Investment Committee finds the prospective risk-relative return of an equity-based ETF investing in a given country, region, or market to be superior to a basket of fixed income (or alternative asset class categories), then an allocation is made to equity ETFs. The Investment Committee may choose to aggregate exposures by way of regional or sub-regional ETFs in order to achieve their desired exposures. In the absence of attractive equity exposures, the entire allocation is made to fixed income and/or alternative asset class category ETFs. The Adviser will make decisions to transact a security based on its Quantitative Framework or if the Dynamic International Opportunity Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced. Decisions by the Adviser to transact other portfolio securities will be based upon the research, recommendations, and trading signals received from the Investment Committee.

This strategy seeks to provide excess returns relative to the Dynamic International Opportunity Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (USD) over periods of three years and longer, with risk levels commensurate with the level of performance, using diversification, active management, style integrity, minimized security selection risk, and cost efficiency.