Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.7%
1 yr return
5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
17.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$129 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.6%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 94.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal Investment Strategies. The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON Advisers, Inc. (“ICON”) the Fund’s investment sub-advisor believes are underpriced relative to value. It normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies the Fund considers Natural Resources and/or Infrastructure focused, which are companies in the Energy, Industrials, Materials and Utilities sectors (as determined by the Global Industry Classification Standard) and otherwise described below. There is no minimum or maximum with respect to the amount the Fund may invest in any particular sector.
The Energy sector includes, but is not limited to: Coal & Consumable Fuels, Integrated Oil & Gas, Oil & Gas Drilling, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, and Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation.
The Industrials sector includes, but is not limited to: Aerospace & Defense, Agricultural & Farm Machinery, Air Freight & Logistics, Airlines, Airport Services, Building Products, Commercial Printing, Construction & Engineering, Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks, Diversified Support Services, Electrical Components & Equipment, Environmental & Facilities Services, Heavy Electrical Equipment, Highways & Railtracks, Human Resources & Employment Services, Industrial Conglomerates, Industrial Machinery, Marine, Marine Ports & Services, Office Services & Supplies, Railroads, Research & Consulting Services, Security & Alarm Services, Trading Companies & Distributors, and Trucking.
The Materials sector includes, but is not limited to: Specialty Chemicals, Paper Products, Paper Packaging, Metal & Glass Containers, Silver, Diversified Metals & Mining, Construction Materials, Industrial Gases, Steel, Gold, Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals, Forest Products, Commodity Chemicals, Precious Metals & Minerals, Diversified Chemicals, Copper, and Aluminum.
The Utilities sector includes, but is not limited to: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Multi-Utilities, Water Utilities, Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders, and Renewable Electricity.
This strategy may not be changed unless the Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.
ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.
The Fund invests in foreign companies and U.S. companies that have principal operations in foreign jurisdictions. While ICON typically seeks to anchor the Fund’s assets in the United States, the Fund may also invest in foreign securities. Exposure to companies in any one particular foreign country typically is less than 20% of the Fund’s total assets. The Fund also may have exposure to companies located in, and/or doing business in, emerging markets.
Generally, in determining whether to buy or sell a security, ICON identifies industries, sectors and countries that our methodology suggests are underpriced relative to our calculation of intrinsic value. In determining whether to buy or sell a security, the Fund may consider various other factors, including whether the security has sufficiently exceeded ICON’s calculation of the security’s intrinsic value price, whether a value-oriented company has failed to actualize that value, the effect of commodity price trends on certain holdings, the relative strength of the security in the industry, sector or market in general, or whether a company has experienced a change in its valuation. The Fund may also sell a security to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities, to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, or to raise cash.
The Fund may also purchase exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). ETFs track broad indices, some are sector-specific, and others are linked to commodities, currencies, or some other benchmark.
|Period
|ICBMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-7.4%
|18.8%
|15.45%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-5.3%
|45.3%
|91.74%
|3 Yr
|17.3%*
|-1.1%
|57.1%
|42.45%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-5.3%
|17.3%
|71.29%
|10 Yr
|3.4%*
|-9.9%
|12.6%
|42.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|ICBMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|60.75%
|2021
|13.5%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|34.29%
|2020
|1.7%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|64.08%
|2019
|4.7%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|23.53%
|2018
|-7.4%
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|94.85%
|Period
|ICBMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-23.6%
|37.6%
|15.45%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-13.2%
|45.1%
|82.57%
|3 Yr
|17.3%*
|-1.1%
|57.1%
|51.43%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-5.3%
|22.1%
|76.77%
|10 Yr
|4.3%*
|-9.1%
|14.2%
|52.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|ICBMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|60.75%
|2021
|13.5%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|34.29%
|2020
|1.7%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|64.08%
|2019
|4.7%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|23.53%
|2018
|-7.4%
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|95.88%
|ICBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICBMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|129 M
|2.05 M
|7.03 B
|82.88%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|23
|422
|75.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|50.2 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|84.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.62%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|72.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICBMX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.80%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|66.67%
|Cash
|2.20%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|27.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|7.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|8.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|9.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|15.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICBMX % Rank
|Industrials
|49.51%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|10.81%
|Energy
|22.30%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|55.86%
|Basic Materials
|11.37%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|83.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.92%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|12.61%
|Utilities
|5.51%
|0.00%
|35.93%
|15.32%
|Consumer Defense
|1.39%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|50.45%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.68%
|45.95%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|29.73%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|35.14%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|18.92%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|3.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICBMX % Rank
|US
|94.05%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|6.31%
|Non US
|3.75%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|93.69%
|ICBMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.08%
|5.06%
|34.23%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|88.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|12.50%
|ICBMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ICBMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ICBMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|94.00%
|4.00%
|169.00%
|79.78%
|ICBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICBMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.26%
|66.67%
|ICBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ICBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICBMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.20%
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|60.91%
|ICBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2020
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.006
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2004
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2002
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 16, 2002
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2001
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2019
3.01
3.0%
Craig Callahan is the company Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Investment Committee of ICON Advisers, Inc. Mr. Callahan received his doctorate of business administration in finance and statistics from Kent State University in 1979 and a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University in 1973. From 1986 to 2005, he served as ICON’s Chief Investment Officer. He holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, 65, and 66 registrations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2019
3.01
3.0%
Brian Callahan is ICON’s Investment Committee member for separately managed accounts (SMAs) and institutional accounts. He first joined ICON in 2000 as a Research Analyst while attending Colorado State University. In 2007, he received a master’s in business administration from The Ohio State University and returned as a Research Analyst. In 2008, he became an Investment Committee member and Portfolio Manager.From 2008 until January 2011 he managed ICON’s separately managed accounts. From 2011 to 2014 Mr. Callahan was ICON’s Director of Marketing. From 2014 to 2018 Mr. Callahan managed ICON’s strategy based portfolios and tactical allocation portfolios .He was previously employed as a treasury administrator at Citi Fund Services . He holds a FINRA Series 7 registration.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2019
3.01
3.0%
Scott Callahan joined ICON in 2005 as a Research Analyst and was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in January 2006. He left ICON in August 2006 to pursue his MBA, which he received from New York University in 2008. Mr. Callahan became a Portfolio Manager in 2008. Mr. Callahan received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.69
|0.16
