Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

ICON Natural Resources and Infrastructure Fund

mutual fund
ICBMX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.65 -0.22 -1.23%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
Inst (ICBMX) Primary Inv (ICBAX)
ICBMX (Mutual Fund)

ICON Natural Resources and Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.65 -0.22 -1.23%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
Inst (ICBMX) Primary Inv (ICBAX)
ICBMX (Mutual Fund)

ICON Natural Resources and Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.65 -0.22 -1.23%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
Inst (ICBMX) Primary Inv (ICBAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ICON Natural Resources and Infrastructure Fund

ICBMX | Fund

$17.65

$129 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

17.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$129 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 94.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ICON Natural Resources and Infrastructure Fund

ICBMX | Fund

$17.65

$129 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.28%

ICBMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ICON Natural Resources and Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    ICON Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 05, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Callahan

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies. The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON Advisers, Inc. (“ICON”) the Fund’s investment sub-advisor believes are underpriced relative to value. It normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies the Fund considers Natural Resources and/or Infrastructure focused, which are companies in the Energy, Industrials, Materials and Utilities sectors (as determined by the Global Industry Classification Standard) and otherwise described below. There is no minimum or maximum with respect to the amount the Fund may invest in any particular sector.

The Energy sector includes, but is not limited to: Coal & Consumable Fuels, Integrated Oil & Gas, Oil & Gas Drilling, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, and Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation.

The Industrials sector includes, but is not limited to: Aerospace & Defense, Agricultural & Farm Machinery, Air Freight & Logistics, Airlines, Airport Services, Building Products, Commercial Printing, Construction & Engineering, Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks, Diversified Support Services, Electrical Components & Equipment, Environmental & Facilities Services, Heavy Electrical Equipment, Highways & Railtracks, Human Resources & Employment Services, Industrial Conglomerates, Industrial Machinery, Marine, Marine Ports & Services, Office Services & Supplies, Railroads, Research & Consulting Services, Security & Alarm Services, Trading Companies & Distributors, and Trucking.

The Materials sector includes, but is not limited to: Specialty Chemicals, Paper Products, Paper Packaging, Metal & Glass Containers, Silver, Diversified Metals & Mining, Construction Materials, Industrial Gases, Steel, Gold, Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals, Forest Products, Commodity Chemicals, Precious Metals & Minerals, Diversified Chemicals, Copper, and Aluminum.

The Utilities sector includes, but is not limited to: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Multi-Utilities, Water Utilities, Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders, and Renewable Electricity.

This strategy may not be changed unless the Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.

ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.

The Fund invests in foreign companies and U.S. companies that have principal operations in foreign jurisdictions. While ICON typically seeks to anchor the Fund’s assets in the United States, the Fund may also invest in foreign securities. Exposure to companies in any one particular foreign country typically is less than 20% of the Fund’s total assets. The Fund also may have exposure to companies located in, and/or doing business in, emerging markets.

Generally, in determining whether to buy or sell a security, ICON identifies industries, sectors and countries that our methodology suggests are underpriced relative to our calculation of intrinsic value. In determining whether to buy or sell a security, the Fund may consider various other factors, including whether the security has sufficiently exceeded ICON’s calculation of the security’s intrinsic value price, whether a value-oriented company has failed to actualize that value, the effect of commodity price trends on certain holdings, the relative strength of the security in the industry, sector or market in general, or whether a company has experienced a change in its valuation. The Fund may also sell a security to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities, to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, or to raise cash.

The Fund may also purchase exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). ETFs track broad indices, some are sector-specific, and others are linked to commodities, currencies, or some other benchmark.

Read More

ICBMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -7.4% 18.8% 15.45%
1 Yr 5.5% -5.3% 45.3% 91.74%
3 Yr 17.3%* -1.1% 57.1% 42.45%
5 Yr 2.4%* -5.3% 17.3% 71.29%
10 Yr 3.4%* -9.9% 12.6% 42.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -32.2% 34.0% 60.75%
2021 13.5% -2.5% 35.5% 34.29%
2020 1.7% -8.5% 32.1% 64.08%
2019 4.7% -12.4% 8.5% 23.53%
2018 -7.4% -11.7% 24.9% 94.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -23.6% 37.6% 15.45%
1 Yr 5.5% -13.2% 45.1% 82.57%
3 Yr 17.3%* -1.1% 57.1% 51.43%
5 Yr 2.4%* -5.3% 22.1% 76.77%
10 Yr 4.3%* -9.1% 14.2% 52.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -32.2% 34.0% 60.75%
2021 13.5% -2.5% 35.5% 34.29%
2020 1.7% -8.5% 32.1% 64.08%
2019 4.7% -12.4% 8.5% 23.53%
2018 -7.4% -11.7% 24.9% 95.88%

NAV & Total Return History

ICBMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICBMX Category Low Category High ICBMX % Rank
Net Assets 129 M 2.05 M 7.03 B 82.88%
Number of Holdings 43 23 422 75.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 50.2 M 770 K 4.68 B 84.68%
Weighting of Top 10 38.62% 18.0% 74.6% 72.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Avery Dennison Corp 6.36%
  2. Packaging Corp of America 5.53%
  3. International Paper Co 4.98%
  4. Diamondback Energy Inc 4.69%
  5. EOG Resources Inc 4.63%
  6. Chart Industries Inc 4.62%
  7. Southwestern Energy Co 4.41%
  8. MasTec Inc 4.33%
  9. Martin Marietta Materials Inc 4.14%
  10. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC 4.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICBMX % Rank
Stocks 		97.80% 78.27% 100.48% 66.67%
Cash 		2.20% -1.77% 21.06% 27.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 7.21%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 8.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 9.01%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 15.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICBMX % Rank
Industrials 		49.51% 0.00% 63.67% 10.81%
Energy 		22.30% 0.00% 89.67% 55.86%
Basic Materials 		11.37% 2.49% 100.00% 83.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.92% 0.00% 43.37% 12.61%
Utilities 		5.51% 0.00% 35.93% 15.32%
Consumer Defense 		1.39% 0.00% 33.96% 50.45%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 17.68% 45.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 29.73%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 35.14%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 18.92%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 3.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICBMX % Rank
US 		94.05% 8.98% 99.93% 6.31%
Non US 		3.75% 0.00% 90.92% 93.69%

ICBMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.08% 5.06% 34.23%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.25% 88.29%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.00%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.25% 12.50%

Sales Fees

ICBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 94.00% 4.00% 169.00% 79.78%

ICBMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICBMX Category Low Category High ICBMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.26% 66.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICBMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICBMX Category Low Category High ICBMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.20% -35.65% 9.06% 60.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICBMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICBMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Craig Callahan is the company Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Investment Committee of ICON Advisers, Inc. Mr. Callahan received his doctorate of business administration in finance and statistics from Kent State University in 1979 and a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University in 1973. From 1986 to 2005, he served as ICON’s Chief Investment Officer. He holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, 65, and 66 registrations.

Brian Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Brian Callahan is ICON’s Investment Committee member for separately managed accounts (SMAs) and institutional accounts. He first joined ICON in 2000 as a Research Analyst while attending Colorado State University. In 2007, he received a master’s in business administration from The Ohio State University and returned as a Research Analyst. In 2008, he became an Investment Committee member and Portfolio Manager.From 2008 until January 2011 he managed ICON’s separately managed accounts. From 2011 to 2014 Mr. Callahan was ICON’s Director of Marketing. From 2014 to 2018 Mr. Callahan managed ICON’s strategy based portfolios and tactical allocation portfolios .He was previously employed as a treasury administrator at Citi Fund Services . He holds a FINRA Series 7 registration.

Scott Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Scott Callahan joined ICON in 2005 as a Research Analyst and was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in January 2006. He left ICON in August 2006 to pursue his MBA, which he received from New York University in 2008. Mr. Callahan became a Portfolio Manager in 2008. Mr. Callahan received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×