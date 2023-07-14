Principal Investment Strategies. The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON Advisers, Inc. (“ICON”) the Fund’s investment sub-advisor believes are underpriced relative to value. It normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies the Fund considers Natural Resources and/or Infrastructure focused, which are companies in the Energy, Industrials, Materials and Utilities sectors (as determined by the Global Industry Classification Standard) and otherwise described below. There is no minimum or maximum with respect to the amount the Fund may invest in any particular sector.

The Energy sector includes, but is not limited to: Coal & Consumable Fuels, Integrated Oil & Gas, Oil & Gas Drilling, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, and Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation.

The Industrials sector includes, but is not limited to: Aerospace & Defense, Agricultural & Farm Machinery, Air Freight & Logistics, Airlines, Airport Services, Building Products, Commercial Printing, Construction & Engineering, Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks, Diversified Support Services, Electrical Components & Equipment, Environmental & Facilities Services, Heavy Electrical Equipment, Highways & Railtracks, Human Resources & Employment Services, Industrial Conglomerates, Industrial Machinery, Marine, Marine Ports & Services, Office Services & Supplies, Railroads, Research & Consulting Services, Security & Alarm Services, Trading Companies & Distributors, and Trucking.

The Materials sector includes, but is not limited to: Specialty Chemicals, Paper Products, Paper Packaging, Metal & Glass Containers, Silver, Diversified Metals & Mining, Construction Materials, Industrial Gases, Steel, Gold, Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals, Forest Products, Commodity Chemicals, Precious Metals & Minerals, Diversified Chemicals, Copper, and Aluminum.

The Utilities sector includes, but is not limited to: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Multi-Utilities, Water Utilities, Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders, and Renewable Electricity.

This strategy may not be changed unless the Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.

ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.

The Fund invests in foreign companies and U.S. companies that have principal operations in foreign jurisdictions. While ICON typically seeks to anchor the Fund’s assets in the United States, the Fund may also invest in foreign securities. Exposure to companies in any one particular foreign country typically is less than 20% of the Fund’s total assets. The Fund also may have exposure to companies located in, and/or doing business in, emerging markets.

Generally, in determining whether to buy or sell a security, ICON identifies industries, sectors and countries that our methodology suggests are underpriced relative to our calculation of intrinsic value. In determining whether to buy or sell a security, the Fund may consider various other factors, including whether the security has sufficiently exceeded ICON’s calculation of the security’s intrinsic value price, whether a value-oriented company has failed to actualize that value, the effect of commodity price trends on certain holdings, the relative strength of the security in the industry, sector or market in general, or whether a company has experienced a change in its valuation. The Fund may also sell a security to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities, to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, or to raise cash.

The Fund may also purchase exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). ETFs track broad indices, some are sector-specific, and others are linked to commodities, currencies, or some other benchmark.