The Portfolio is a diversified fund that invests for the long term primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of

U.S. small-sized growth companies. For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines small-sized companies as those, at the time of purchase, with market capitalizations up to the largest market cap stock in the Russell 2000

®

Growth Index at reconstitution, or companies with market capitalizations up to $2.5 billion, whichever is larger. The Portfolio will not sell

positions just because their market values have increased. Because of its long-term approach, the Portfolio could have a

significant percentage of its assets invested in securities that have appreciated beyond their market capitalizations at the time of the Portfolio’s investment.

The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts. Depositary

receipts are receipts issued by a bank or a trust company reflecting ownership of underlying securities issued by foreign companies. The Portfolio may also invest in real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts.

The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the

Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).

The Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive

advantages, strong, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation. The Portfolio purchases stocks that the Sub-Adviser believes are undervalued relative to their businesses' long-term growth prospects, future cash flows and asset values. The Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in businesses before their long-term growth prospects are appreciated by other investors. The Portfolio may make significant investments in companies in which the Sub-Adviser has great conviction.

The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into

opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.

The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33

1

∕

3

% of its total assets.