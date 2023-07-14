Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® Baron Growth Portfolio

IBGIX | Fund

$27.63

$478 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$478 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

IBGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® Baron Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Baron

Fund Description

The Portfolio is a diversified fund that invests for the long term primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of U.S. small-sized growth companies. For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines small-sized companies as those, at the time of purchase, with market capitalizations up to the largest market cap stock in the Russell 2000® Growth Index at reconstitution, or companies with market capitalizations up to $2.5 billion, whichever is larger. The Portfolio will not sell positions just because their market values have increased. Because of its long-term approach, the Portfolio could have a significant percentage of its assets invested in securities that have appreciated beyond their market capitalizations at the time of the Portfolio’s investment.The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts. Depositary receipts are receipts issued by a bank or a trust company reflecting ownership of underlying securities issued by foreign companies. The Portfolio may also invest in real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, strong, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation. The Portfolio purchases stocks that the Sub-Adviser believes are undervalued relative to their businesses' long-term growth prospects, future cash flows and asset values. The Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in businesses before their long-term growth prospects are appreciated by other investors. The Portfolio may make significant investments in companies in which the Sub-Adviser has great conviction.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IBGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -26.9% 59.5% 76.06%
1 Yr 9.8% -43.3% 860.3% 70.57%
3 Yr 4.4%* -41.5% 41.9% 18.96%
5 Yr -5.0%* -28.2% 82.7% 71.96%
10 Yr -0.4%* -18.2% 13.7% 63.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 52.32%
2021 6.0% -52.0% 83.9% 14.89%
2020 10.1% -17.6% 195.3% 32.57%
2019 -3.7% -16.0% 9.5% 97.85%
2018 -2.2% -13.6% 24.1% 29.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -53.4% 55.3% 73.40%
1 Yr 9.8% -60.3% 860.3% 66.49%
3 Yr 4.4%* -41.5% 41.9% 18.99%
5 Yr -5.0%* -27.5% 82.7% 76.79%
10 Yr 3.4%* -17.0% 15.4% 64.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 52.32%
2021 6.0% -52.0% 83.9% 14.89%
2020 10.1% -17.6% 195.3% 32.57%
2019 -3.7% -16.0% 9.5% 97.85%
2018 -2.2% -13.6% 24.1% 49.90%

NAV & Total Return History

IBGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IBGIX Category Low Category High IBGIX % Rank
Net Assets 478 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 65.43%
Number of Holdings 47 20 3702 84.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 306 M 360 K 10.9 B 49.29%
Weighting of Top 10 55.93% 5.5% 92.1% 6.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSCI Inc 9.81%
  2. Choice Hotels International Inc 7.50%
  3. Vail Resorts Inc 6.94%
  4. FactSet Research Systems Inc 6.08%
  5. Gartner Inc 5.81%
  6. Penn National Gaming Inc 4.51%
  7. Ansys Inc 4.18%
  8. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 4.18%
  9. CoStar Group Inc 4.11%
  10. Iridium Communications Inc 3.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IBGIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.64% 23.99% 100.52% 17.38%
Bonds 		0.22% 0.00% 44.75% 1.60%
Cash 		0.14% -0.52% 26.94% 84.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 38.65%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 42.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 33.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBGIX % Rank
Financial Services 		31.88% 0.00% 43.01% 1.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		22.78% 0.00% 57.41% 1.42%
Technology 		14.55% 0.04% 62.17% 93.97%
Healthcare 		13.50% 0.00% 43.77% 81.03%
Real Estate 		11.13% 0.00% 19.28% 1.42%
Communication Services 		4.00% 0.00% 18.33% 28.90%
Industrials 		2.08% 0.00% 38.23% 95.21%
Consumer Defense 		0.08% 0.00% 16.40% 79.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 52.84%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 74.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 84.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBGIX % Rank
US 		97.83% 23.38% 100.52% 15.07%
Non US 		1.81% 0.00% 35.22% 66.49%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBGIX % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 12.32%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 91.30%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 30.57% 12.14%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 7.07%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 12.14%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.86% 13.41%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBGIX % Rank
US 		0.22% 0.00% 36.45% 1.60%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 8.30% 33.33%

IBGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IBGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.02% 19.28% 47.21%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.50% 88.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 47.83%

Sales Fees

IBGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IBGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IBGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.00% 0.00% 250.31% 1.19%

IBGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IBGIX Category Low Category High IBGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 41.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IBGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IBGIX Category Low Category High IBGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.32% -2.24% 2.75% 26.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IBGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IBGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Baron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2002

20.1

20.1%

Ron founded Baron Capital in 1982 and has 52 years of research experience. From 1970 to 1982, Ron worked for several brokerage firms as an institutional securities analyst. From 1966 to 1969, Ron worked at the U.S. Patent Office as a patent examiner, while attending George Washington University Law School. From 1965 to 1966, Ron worked at Georgetown University as a teaching fellow in biochemistry. Ron graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in Chemistry in 1965.

Neal Rosenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Neal Rosenberg, is a Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager of BAMCO, Inc. Mr. Rosenberg joined BAMCO, Inc. in 2006 as a research analyst and has 13 years of research experience. From 2004 to 2006, Neal worked at JPMorgan Securities as an equity research analyst. From 2003 to 2004, Neal worked at Merrill Lynch & Co. as an associate in the Mergers and Acquisitions group. Neal graduated summa cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Economics in 2002 and with an M.B.A. in 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

