Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Transamerica Multi-Managed Balanced Fund

mutual fund
IBALX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.36 -0.06 -0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (IBALX) Primary C (IBLLX) Inst (TBLIX) Retirement (TAMMX)
IBALX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Multi-Managed Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.36 -0.06 -0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (IBALX) Primary C (IBLLX) Inst (TBLIX) Retirement (TAMMX)
IBALX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Multi-Managed Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.36 -0.06 -0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (IBALX) Primary C (IBLLX) Inst (TBLIX) Retirement (TAMMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Multi-Managed Balanced Fund

IBALX | Fund

$31.36

$1.22 B

1.53%

$0.48

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$1.22 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Multi-Managed Balanced Fund

IBALX | Fund

$31.36

$1.22 B

1.53%

$0.48

0.94%

IBALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Multi-Managed Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Dec 02, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raffaele Zingone

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests approximately 60% of its net assets in equity securities and approximately 40% of its net assets in fixed-income securities (investing at least 25% of its net assets in fixed-income senior securities being those securities that rank above another security in the event of the company’s bankruptcy or liquidation). The fund has two sub-advisers. J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (the “equity sub-adviser”) manages the equity component of the fund and Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC (the “fixed-income sub-adviser”) manages the fixed-income component of the fund. The fund's investment manager, Transamerica Asset Management, Inc., monitors the allocation of the fund's assets between the equity sub-adviser and the fixed-income sub-adviser and rebalances the allocation periodically to maintain these approximate allocations.Each sub-adviser varies the percentage of assets invested in any one type of security in accordance with its interpretation of economic and market conditions, fiscal and monetary policy, and underlying securities values.Equity component – The equity sub-adviser seeks to achieve the fund's objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the equity component’s net assets in equity securities of large- and medium-capitalization U.S. companies. The fund may invest in foreign companies. The equity sub-adviser will normally keep the equity component as fully invested in equity securities as practicable. Industry by industry, the fund's weightings are generally similar to those of the S&P 500® Index. The equity sub-adviser normally does not look to overweight or underweight industries. Holdings by industry sector will normally approximate those of the S&P 500® Index.As part of its investment process, alongside traditional fundamental financial analysis, the equity sub-adviser also evaluates whether environmental, social,governance (“ESG”) factors could, in the equity sub-adviser's view,have a material negative or positive impact on the cash flows or risk profiles of many companies in the universe in which the fund may invest. The equity sub-adviser seeks to identify material ESG risks and opportunities for each company and the potential for financial impacts. These assessments of ESG factors are subjective and may not be conclusive. The equity sub-adviser may purchase or retain securities of companies that it believes may be negatively impacted by ESG factors while it may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that it believes may be positively impacted by suchfactors.Fixed-income component – Under normal circumstances, the fixed-income component of the fund is invested primarily in investment grade debt securities, which may include: investment grade corporate debt securities, U.S. government obligations, mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities, and private residential mortgage-backed securities. The fixed-income component’s portfolio weighted average duration will typically range from 3 to 10 years.The fixed-income sub-adviser may also invest the fund's assets in U.S. Treasury and agency securities, municipal bonds, asset-backed securities (including collateralized loan obligations (“CLO”s), collateralized bond obligations (“CBO”s) and collateralized debt obligations (“CDO”s)), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), high quality short-term debt obligations and repurchase agreements. The fixed-income sub-adviser’s investments for the fund may include debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market debt securities. The fixed-income sub-adviser may invest the fund's assets in securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars and in foreign currencies.The fund may invest up to 10% of the fixed-income component’s net assets in emerging market debt securities and up to 10% of the fixed-income component’s net assets in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), but may invest no more than 15% of the fixed-income component’s net assets in emerging market debt securities and high-yield debt securities combined. Investment grade debt securities carry a rating of at least BBB from Standard & Poor’s or Fitch or Baa from Moody’s or are of comparable quality as determined by the fixed-income sub-adviser.In managing the fund's fixed-income component, the fixed-income sub-adviser uses a combination of a global “top-down” analysis of the macroeconomic and interest rate environment and proprietary “bottom-up” research of corporate and government debt, and other debt instruments. In the fixed-income sub-adviser’s “top-down” approach, the fixed-income sub-adviser analyzes various fundamental, technical, sentiment and valuation factors that affect the movement of markets and securities prices worldwide. In its proprietary “bottom-up” research, the fixed-income sub-adviser considers various fundamental and other factors, such as creditworthiness, capital structure, covenants, cash flows and, as applicable, collateral. The fixed-income sub-adviser’s research analysts also integrate ESGmatters within their analytical process for credit, sovereign and structured issuers alongside traditional credit metrics as a risk management tool and as a method to identify financially material ESG factors and arrive at an independent, comprehensive view of the investment. Consideration of ESG matters is subjective and not determinative in the fixed-income sub-adviser's investment process. The fixed income sub-adviser may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making investment decisions. The fixed-income sub-adviser uses this combined “top-down” and “bottom-up” approach to determine sector, security, yield curve positioning, and duration positions for the fixed-income component of the fund.The fund may, but is not required to, engage in certain investment strategies involving derivatives, such as options, futures, forward currency contracts and swaps, including, but not limited to, interest rate, total return and credit default swaps. These investment strategies may be employed as a hedging technique, as a means of altering investment characteristics of the fund's portfolio (such as shortening or lengthening duration), in an attempt to enhance returns or for other purposes.The fund may purchase securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.
Read More

IBALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -8.3% 18.1% 8.82%
1 Yr 6.9% -13.3% 143.9% 23.47%
3 Yr 1.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 25.22%
5 Yr 2.1%* -9.7% 24.3% 17.40%
10 Yr 2.9%* -6.1% 9.1% 19.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -34.7% 92.4% 57.58%
2021 4.4% -6.1% 19.5% 26.40%
2020 3.2% -7.5% 11.8% 30.12%
2019 3.9% 0.1% 14.9% 20.40%
2018 -2.3% -12.6% 0.0% 50.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -11.9% 18.1% 8.82%
1 Yr 6.9% -13.3% 143.9% 23.14%
3 Yr 1.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 25.55%
5 Yr 3.5%* -9.7% 24.3% 9.92%
10 Yr 5.0%* -6.1% 11.0% 13.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -34.7% 92.4% 57.58%
2021 4.4% -6.1% 19.5% 26.54%
2020 3.2% -7.5% 11.8% 30.12%
2019 3.9% 0.1% 14.9% 23.44%
2018 -0.8% -12.6% 0.2% 10.03%

NAV & Total Return History

IBALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IBALX Category Low Category High IBALX % Rank
Net Assets 1.22 B 658 K 207 B 45.49%
Number of Holdings 655 2 15351 18.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 235 M 660 K 48.5 B 59.07%
Weighting of Top 10 17.83% 8.4% 105.0% 93.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.70%
  2. Apple Inc 3.65%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 3.54%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 3.23%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.14%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.07%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.05%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.04%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.03%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IBALX % Rank
Stocks 		55.12% 0.00% 99.40% 70.80%
Bonds 		35.52% 0.00% 116.75% 39.02%
Cash 		9.07% -16.75% 81.51% 13.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.27% 0.00% 23.84% 80.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 27.92% 55.39%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 73.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBALX % Rank
Technology 		24.18% 0.00% 44.21% 13.27%
Healthcare 		14.38% 0.00% 29.35% 34.88%
Financial Services 		13.89% 0.00% 38.77% 64.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.61% 0.00% 19.36% 19.02%
Communication Services 		8.45% 0.00% 23.67% 21.20%
Industrials 		8.37% 0.00% 24.37% 82.35%
Consumer Defense 		6.14% 0.00% 19.93% 69.49%
Energy 		4.85% 0.00% 85.65% 49.66%
Utilities 		3.00% 0.00% 99.55% 45.55%
Real Estate 		2.68% 0.00% 65.01% 66.89%
Basic Materials 		2.46% 0.00% 33.35% 78.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBALX % Rank
US 		53.92% -1.65% 98.67% 27.69%
Non US 		1.20% 0.00% 37.06% 87.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBALX % Rank
Securitized 		30.79% 0.00% 92.13% 13.23%
Corporate 		26.29% 0.00% 98.21% 64.39%
Government 		22.46% 0.00% 97.26% 64.39%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.47% 0.14% 100.00% 16.64%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 60.44%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 76.94%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBALX % Rank
US 		32.08% 0.00% 62.18% 33.97%
Non US 		3.44% 0.00% 84.73% 54.43%

IBALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IBALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.01% 17.63% 42.96%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.83% 70.96%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 30.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 13.46%

Sales Fees

IBALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 40.98%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IBALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IBALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 343.00% 50.44%

IBALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IBALX Category Low Category High IBALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.53% 0.00% 8.35% 51.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IBALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IBALX Category Low Category High IBALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.65% -2.34% 19.41% 76.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IBALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IBALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raffaele Zingone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2011

11.2

11.2%

Raffaele Zingone, managing director, is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team. An employee since 1991, Ralph is responsible for the Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategies. Prior to this role, he was a research analyst following the aerospace, environmental, and diversified manufacturing sectors. Upon joining the firm, he was a quantitative equity analyst and later served as a U.S. Equity portfolio manager in London and New York. Ralph received his B.A. in mathematics and economics from the College of the Holy Cross and his M.B.A. in finance from New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Timothy Snyder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Tim Snyder, executive director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team. An employee since 2003, his responsibilities include managing Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategies. Tim joined the portfolio management team in 2004 as an analyst and worked on the daily implementation and maintenance of the REI and Analyst Fund portfolios. He holds a B.S. in finance and economics from the University of Delaware and is a holder of the CFA and CMT designations.

Brian Westhoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Brian Westhoff, CFA, is the head of multi-sector portfolio management responsible for portfolio management of multi-sector and Emerging Market Debt strategies. Prior to his current role, he worked as a fixed income investment analyst at St. Paul Companies. He also held roles in equity research with Credit Suisse Asset Management in London and Merrill Lynch in Argentina. Brian has been in the industry since 1997 and started with the firm and its affiliates in 2003. He received his BS in business administration from Drake University and his MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Tyler Knight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Tyler Knight, CFA, is head of US public structured finance responsible for the overall strategy and portfolio management of structured finance-related strategies as well as leading a team of US structured finance investment managers. He is also a portfolio manager for multi-sector strategies. Prior to his current role, he structured CMBS transactions and supported CMBS trading on the Bear Stearns trading desk. Tyler also supported transaction closing deal teams in the Structured Finance Advisory Services group at Ernst & Young LLP. He has been in the industry since 2004 and started with the firm in 2008. Tyler received his BBA in finance from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Bradley Doyle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Brad Doyle, CFA, is head of investment grade credit and a portfolio manager responsible for the portfolio management of Investment Grade Credit strategies, multi-sector portfolios and Sustainable Fixed Income strategy. Prior to his current role, Brad served as a senior corporate bond trader and portfolio manager for Strong Capital Management. He has been in the industry since 1994 and started with the firm in 2004. Brad received his BA in accounting from the University of North Dakota. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Sivakumar Rajan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2017

5.02

5.0%

Siva Rajan is a senior portfolio manager responsible for the portfolio management of Investment Grade Credit strategies and multi-sector strategies. Siva is also responsible for implementing consistent investment themes and rate calls across multi-sector mandates. Prior to his current role, Siva held various roles in the portfolio management and quantitative solutions teams. Before to joining the firm, Siva was a credit analyst at HSBC, and prior to that he was an engineering associate. He has been in the industry since 2004 and started with the firm in 2007. Siva received his BE in electronics engineering from Madras University, India, and his MS in electrical engineering and MA in economics from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×