Under normal circumstances, the fund invests approximately 60% of its net assets in equity securities and approximately 40% of its net assets in fixed-income securities (investing at least 25% of its net assets in fixed-income senior securities being those securities that rank above another security in the event of the company’s bankruptcy or liquidation). The fund has two sub-advisers. J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (the “equity sub-adviser”) manages the equity component of the fund and Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC (the “fixed-income sub-adviser”) manages the fixed-income component of the fund. The fund's investment manager, Transamerica Asset Management, Inc., monitors the allocation of the fund's assets between the equity sub-adviser and the fixed-income sub-adviser and rebalances the allocation periodically to maintain these approximate allocations. Each sub-adviser varies the percentage of assets invested in any one type of security in accordance with its interpretation of economic and market conditions, fiscal and monetary policy, and underlying securities values. Equity component – The equity sub-adviser seeks to achieve the fund's objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the equity component’s net assets in equity securities of large- and medium-capitalization U.S. companies. The fund may invest in foreign companies. The equity sub-adviser will normally keep the equity component as fully invested in equity securities as practicable. Industry by industry, the fund's weightings are generally similar to those of the S&P 500 ® Index. The equity sub-adviser normally does not look to overweight or underweight industries. Holdings by industry sector will normally approximate those of the S&P 500 ® Index. As part of its investment process, alongside traditional fundamental financial analysis, the equity sub-adviser also evaluates whether environmental, social, governance (“ESG”) factors could, in the equity sub-adviser's view, have a material negative or positive impact on the cash flows or risk profiles of many companies in the universe in which the fund may invest. The equity sub-adviser seeks to identify material ESG risks and opportunities for each company and the potential for financial impacts. These assessments of ESG factors are subjective and may not be conclusive. The equity sub-adviser may purchase or retain securities of companies that it believes may be negatively impacted by ESG factors while it may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that it believes may be positively impacted by such factors. Fixed-income component – Under normal circumstances, the fixed-income component of the fund is invested primarily in investment grade debt securities, which may include: investment grade corporate debt securities, U.S. government obligations, mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities, and private residential mortgage-backed securities. The fixed-income component’s portfolio weighted average duration will typically range from 3 to 10 years. The fixed-income sub-adviser may also invest the fund's assets in U.S. Treasury and agency securities, municipal bonds, asset-backed securities (including collateralized loan obligations (“CLO”s), collateralized bond obligations (“CBO”s) and collateralized debt obligations (“CDO”s)), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), high quality short-term debt obligations and repurchase agreements. The fixed-income sub-adviser’s investments for the fund may include debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market debt securities. The fixed-income sub-adviser may invest the fund's assets in securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars and in foreign currencies. The fund may invest up to 10% of the fixed-income component’s net assets in emerging market debt securities and up to 10% of the fixed-income component’s net assets in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), but may invest no more than 15% of the fixed-income component’s net assets in emerging market debt securities and high-yield debt securities combined. Investment grade debt securities carry a rating of at least BBB from Standard & Poor’s or Fitch or Baa from Moody’s or are of comparable quality as determined by the fixed-income sub-adviser. In managing the fund's fixed-income component, the fixed-income sub-adviser uses a combination of a global “top-down” analysis of the macroeconomic and interest rate environment and proprietary “bottom-up” research of corporate and government debt, and other debt instruments. In the fixed-income sub-adviser’s “top-down” approach, the fixed-income sub-adviser analyzes various fundamental, technical, sentiment and valuation factors that affect the movement of markets and securities prices worldwide. In its proprietary “bottom-up” research, the fixed-income sub-adviser considers various fundamental and other factors, such as creditworthiness, capital structure, covenants, cash flows and, as applicable, collateral. The fixed-income sub-adviser’s research analysts also integrate ESG matters within their analytical process for credit, sovereign and structured issuers alongside traditional credit metrics as a risk management tool and as a method to identify financially material ESG factors and arrive at an independent, comprehensive view of the investment . Consideration of ESG matters is subjective and not determinative in the fixed-income sub-adviser's investment process. The fixed income sub-adviser may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making investment decisions. The fixed-income sub-adviser uses this combined “top-down” and “bottom-up” approach to determine sector, security, yield curve positioning, and duration positions for the fixed-income component of the fund. The fund may, but is not required to, engage in certain investment strategies involving derivatives, such as options, futures, forward currency contracts and swaps, including, but not limited to, interest rate, total return and credit default swaps. These investment strategies may be employed as a hedging technique, as a means of altering investment characteristics of the fund's portfolio (such as shortening or lengthening duration), in an attempt to enhance returns or for other purposes. The fund may purchase securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.