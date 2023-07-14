Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.6%
1 yr return
6.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$1.22 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.8%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TBLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|8.55%
|1 Yr
|6.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|24.22%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|24.34%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|17.56%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|19.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|TBLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|57.91%
|2021
|4.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|25.82%
|2020
|3.2%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|29.82%
|2019
|3.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|19.18%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|50.63%
|Period
|TBLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|8.55%
|1 Yr
|6.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|23.89%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|24.67%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|23.36%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|46.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|TBLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|57.91%
|2021
|4.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|25.97%
|2020
|3.2%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|29.82%
|2019
|3.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|22.22%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|77.27%
|TBLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TBLIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.22 B
|658 K
|207 B
|45.43%
|Number of Holdings
|655
|2
|15351
|18.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|235 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|58.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.83%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|93.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TBLIX % Rank
|Stocks
|55.12%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|70.84%
|Bonds
|35.52%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|38.96%
|Cash
|9.07%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|13.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.27%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|80.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|53.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|65.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TBLIX % Rank
|Technology
|24.18%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|13.25%
|Healthcare
|14.38%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|34.84%
|Financial Services
|13.89%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|65.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.61%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|18.99%
|Communication Services
|8.45%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|21.17%
|Industrials
|8.37%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|82.38%
|Consumer Defense
|6.14%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|68.85%
|Energy
|4.85%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|49.59%
|Utilities
|3.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|45.22%
|Real Estate
|2.68%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|66.94%
|Basic Materials
|2.46%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|78.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TBLIX % Rank
|US
|53.92%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|27.66%
|Non US
|1.20%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|87.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TBLIX % Rank
|Securitized
|30.79%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|13.22%
|Corporate
|26.29%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|64.31%
|Government
|22.46%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|64.44%
|Cash & Equivalents
|20.47%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|16.62%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|48.23%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|66.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TBLIX % Rank
|US
|32.08%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|33.92%
|Non US
|3.44%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|54.50%
|TBLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|56.53%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|70.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.90%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|14.04%
|TBLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TBLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TBLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|49.49%
|TBLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TBLIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.73%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|31.72%
|TBLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TBLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TBLIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.85%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|65.92%
|TBLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 19, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2015
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2014
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2013
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2013
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2012
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2011
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2011
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2011
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2010
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2010
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2010
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2011
11.2
11.2%
Raffaele Zingone, managing director, is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team. An employee since 1991, Ralph is responsible for the Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategies. Prior to this role, he was a research analyst following the aerospace, environmental, and diversified manufacturing sectors. Upon joining the firm, he was a quantitative equity analyst and later served as a U.S. Equity portfolio manager in London and New York. Ralph received his B.A. in mathematics and economics from the College of the Holy Cross and his M.B.A. in finance from New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Tim Snyder, executive director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team. An employee since 2003, his responsibilities include managing Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategies. Tim joined the portfolio management team in 2004 as an analyst and worked on the daily implementation and maintenance of the REI and Analyst Fund portfolios. He holds a B.S. in finance and economics from the University of Delaware and is a holder of the CFA and CMT designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Brian Westhoff, CFA, is the head of multi-sector portfolio management responsible for portfolio management of multi-sector and Emerging Market Debt strategies. Prior to his current role, he worked as a fixed income investment analyst at St. Paul Companies. He also held roles in equity research with Credit Suisse Asset Management in London and Merrill Lynch in Argentina. Brian has been in the industry since 1997 and started with the firm and its affiliates in 2003. He received his BS in business administration from Drake University and his MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Tyler Knight, CFA, is head of US public structured finance responsible for the overall strategy and portfolio management of structured finance-related strategies as well as leading a team of US structured finance investment managers. He is also a portfolio manager for multi-sector strategies. Prior to his current role, he structured CMBS transactions and supported CMBS trading on the Bear Stearns trading desk. Tyler also supported transaction closing deal teams in the Structured Finance Advisory Services group at Ernst & Young LLP. He has been in the industry since 2004 and started with the firm in 2008. Tyler received his BBA in finance from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Brad Doyle, CFA, is head of investment grade credit and a portfolio manager responsible for the portfolio management of Investment Grade Credit strategies, multi-sector portfolios and Sustainable Fixed Income strategy. Prior to his current role, Brad served as a senior corporate bond trader and portfolio manager for Strong Capital Management. He has been in the industry since 1994 and started with the firm in 2004. Brad received his BA in accounting from the University of North Dakota. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2017
5.02
5.0%
Siva Rajan is a senior portfolio manager responsible for the portfolio management of Investment Grade Credit strategies and multi-sector strategies. Siva is also responsible for implementing consistent investment themes and rate calls across multi-sector mandates. Prior to his current role, Siva held various roles in the portfolio management and quantitative solutions teams. Before to joining the firm, Siva was a credit analyst at HSBC, and prior to that he was an engineering associate. He has been in the industry since 2004 and started with the firm in 2007. Siva received his BE in electronics engineering from Madras University, India, and his MS in electrical engineering and MA in economics from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
