Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of companies having a market capitalization within the range of companies in the Russell Midcap ® Growth Index or the S&P MidCap 400 ® Index (the “Indices”) at the time of purchase. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior written notice of any change in this investment policy. The market capitalization of companies in the Russell Midcap ® Growth Index as of December 31, 2021, ranged from $1.2 billion to $58.8 billion. The market capitalization of companies in the S&P MidCap 400 ® Index as of December 31, 2021, ranged from $1.7 billion to $33.7 billion. The sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) focuses on mid-sized companies whose earnings are expected to grow at a rate faster than the average company. The Portfolio may on occasion purchase a stock whose market capitalization is outside of the capitalization range of mid-sized companies. The market capitalization of the companies in the Portfolio and the Indices will change over time, and the Portfolio will not automatically sell or cease to purchase a stock of a company it already owns just because the company's market capitalization grows or falls outside of the index ranges. Stock selection is based on a combination of fundamental, bottom-up analysis and top-down quantitative strategies in an effort to identify companies with superior long-term appreciation prospects. The Sub-Adviser generally uses a growth approach, looking for companies with one or more of the following characteristics: a demonstrated ability to consistently increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow; capable management; attractive business niches; and a sustainable competitive advantage. Valuation measures, such as a company's price/earnings ratio relative to the market and its own growth rate, are also considered. The Portfolio typically limits holdings of high-yielding stocks, but the payment of dividends – even above-average dividends – does not disqualify a stock from consideration. Most holdings are expected to have relatively low dividend yields. In pursuing its investment objective, the Sub-Adviser has the discretion to deviate from the Portfolio’s normal investment criteria, as described above, and purchase securities that it believes will provide an opportunity for gain. These special situations might arise when the Sub-Adviser believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons, including an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, a favorable competitive development, or a change in management. While most assets will be invested in U.S. common stocks, to a limited extent, other securities may also be purchased, including foreign stocks, futures, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts, in keeping with the Portfolio's investment objective. Any investments in futures would typically serve as an efficient means of gaining exposure to certain markets or as a cash management tool to maintain liquidity while being invested in the market. Forward foreign currency exchange contracts would primarily be used to help protect the Portfolio's foreign holdings from unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Portfolio may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the technology-related sector. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts. The Portfolio may also invest, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”), in affiliated and internally managed money market funds of the Sub-Adviser. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in U.S. and foreign dollar denominated money market securities and U.S. and foreign dollar currencies. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.