Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.8%
1 yr return
-12.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
Net Assets
$1.07 B
Holdings in Top 10
13.7%
Expense Ratio 1.24%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IAXTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.8%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|47.87%
|1 Yr
|-12.7%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|98.40%
|3 Yr
|-11.8%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|86.06%
|5 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|78.43%
|10 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|76.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|IAXTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-45.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|92.50%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|61.40%
|2020
|6.2%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|68.38%
|2019
|5.0%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|70.06%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|43.97%
|Period
|IAXTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.8%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|45.92%
|1 Yr
|-12.7%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|96.10%
|3 Yr
|-11.8%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|86.22%
|5 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|82.14%
|10 Yr
|3.1%*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|66.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|IAXTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-45.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|92.50%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|61.40%
|2020
|6.2%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|68.38%
|2019
|5.0%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|70.06%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|61.76%
|IAXTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IAXTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.07 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|50.89%
|Number of Holdings
|278
|20
|3702
|6.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|152 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|63.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.69%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|93.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IAXTX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.89%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|32.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.94%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|3.01%
|Cash
|0.15%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|83.87%
|Other
|0.02%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|14.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|50.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|52.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IAXTX % Rank
|Technology
|33.59%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|35.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.67%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|28.19%
|Healthcare
|15.60%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|73.23%
|Industrials
|13.78%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|59.40%
|Financial Services
|5.74%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|58.69%
|Real Estate
|3.42%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|31.91%
|Consumer Defense
|2.91%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|35.28%
|Energy
|2.87%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|32.80%
|Basic Materials
|2.75%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|36.52%
|Communication Services
|2.65%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|57.09%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|62.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IAXTX % Rank
|US
|96.98%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|23.23%
|Non US
|1.91%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|64.72%
|IAXTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|36.40%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|51.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.03%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|51.24%
|IAXTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IAXTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IAXTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|37.15%
|IAXTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IAXTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|54.61%
|IAXTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|IAXTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IAXTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.82%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|69.60%
|IAXTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2019
|$1.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2014
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.014
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.013
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 09, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2010
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.004
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 13, 2009
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2004
17.51
17.5%
Donald J. Peters is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. He manages major institutional relationships in the structured active and tax-efficient strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Peters has been in investment industry since 1986 and has been with T. Rowe Price since 1993. Prior to joining the firm in 1993, he was a portfolio manager for Geewax, Terker and Company. Mr. Peters is a former naval officer and was interviewed and selected by Admiral Hyman G. Rickover to work at his headquarters for the Navy's nuclear propulsion program. Mr. Peters earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics from Tulane University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Mr. Peters is the author of "Valuing a Growth Stock," Journal of Portfolio Management, Spring 1991; "Are Earnings Surprises Predictable?," Journal of Investing, Summer 1993; "The Influence of Size on Earnings Surprise Predictability," Journal of Investing, Winter 1993; (with Richard T. Whitney) "The Changing Balance of Power Between the Buy and Sell Sides," Journal of Investing, Fall 1996; (with Mary J. Miller) "Taxable Investors Need Different Strategies," Journal of Investing, Fall 1998; "What a Portfolio Manager Needs to Successfully Implement a Tax Efficient Strategy," Journal of Investing, Spring 2003; (with Sudhir Nanda) "A Very Long-Term Buy-and-Hold Portfolio," Journal of Portfolio Management, Spring 2006; "Taxable Investors Deserve Better," Journal of Investing, Spring 2017; and A Contrarian Strategy for Growth Stock Investing, Quorum Books, 1993. Mr. Peters is a trustee and chairman of the Investment Committee of the Baltimore Museum of Art. He is also a member of Tulane University's President's Council.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...