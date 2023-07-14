Home
VY® T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
IAXIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.02 -0.06 -0.6%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IAXIX) Primary S (IAXSX) Adv (IAXAX) S (IAXTX) Retirement (VYRIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Portfolio

IAXIX | Fund

$10.02

$1.07 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

-7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$1.07 B

Holdings in Top 10

13.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IAXIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Donald Peters

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of companies having a market capitalization within the range of companies in the Russell Midcap®Growth Index or the S&P MidCap 400® Index (the “Indices”) at the time of purchase. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior written notice of any change in this investment policy. The market capitalization of companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index as of December 31, 2021, ranged from $1.2 billion to $58.8 billion. The market capitalization of companies in the S&P MidCap 400® Index as of December 31, 2021, ranged from $1.7 billion to $33.7 billion. The sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) focuses on mid-sized companies whose earnings are expected to grow at a rate faster than the average company.The Portfolio may on occasion purchase a stock whose market capitalization is outside of the capitalization range of mid-sized companies. The market capitalization of the companies in the Portfolio and the Indices will change over time, and the Portfolio will not automatically sell or cease to purchase a stock of a company it already owns just because the company's market capitalization grows or falls outside of the index ranges.Stock selection is based on a combination of fundamental, bottom-up analysis and top-down quantitative strategies in an effort to identify companies with superior long-term appreciation prospects. The Sub-Adviser generally uses a growth approach, looking for companies with one or more of the following characteristics: a demonstrated ability to consistently increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow; capable management; attractive business niches; and a sustainable competitive advantage. Valuation measures, such as a company's price/earnings ratio relative to the market and its own growth rate, are also considered.The Portfolio typically limits holdings of high-yielding stocks, but the payment of dividends – even above-average dividends – does not disqualify a stock from consideration. Most holdings are expected to have relatively low dividend yields.In pursuing its investment objective, the Sub-Adviser has the discretion to deviate from the Portfolio’s normal investment criteria, as described above, and purchase securities that it believes will provide an opportunity for gain. These special situations might arise when the Sub-Adviser believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons, including an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, a favorable competitive development, or a change in management.While most assets will be invested in U.S. common stocks, to a limited extent, other securities may also be purchased, including foreign stocks, futures, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts, in keeping with the Portfolio's investment objective. Any investments in futures would typically serve as an efficient means of gaining exposure to certain markets or as a cash management tool to maintain liquidity while being invested in the market. Forward foreign currency exchange contracts would primarily be used to help protect the Portfolio's foreign holdings from unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Portfolio may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the technology-related sector.The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts.The Portfolio may also invest, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”), in affiliated and internally managed money market funds of the Sub-Adviser. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in U.S. and foreign dollar denominated money market securities and U.S. and foreign dollar currencies.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IAXIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -26.9% 59.5% 44.15%
1 Yr -7.2% -43.3% 860.3% 95.39%
3 Yr -8.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 76.02%
5 Yr -4.5%* -28.2% 82.7% 68.63%
10 Yr -0.4%* -18.2% 13.7% 64.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 90.36%
2021 -1.3% -52.0% 83.9% 52.02%
2020 6.7% -17.6% 195.3% 65.71%
2019 5.4% -16.0% 9.5% 61.45%
2018 -2.6% -13.6% 24.1% 39.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -53.4% 55.3% 42.20%
1 Yr -7.2% -60.3% 860.3% 91.84%
3 Yr -8.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 76.35%
5 Yr -4.5%* -27.5% 82.7% 74.01%
10 Yr 4.6%* -17.0% 15.4% 53.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 90.36%
2021 -1.3% -52.0% 83.9% 52.02%
2020 6.7% -17.6% 195.3% 65.71%
2019 5.4% -16.0% 9.5% 61.45%
2018 -2.6% -13.6% 24.1% 58.49%

NAV & Total Return History

IAXIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IAXIX Category Low Category High IAXIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.07 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 50.18%
Number of Holdings 278 20 3702 6.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 152 M 360 K 10.9 B 62.41%
Weighting of Top 10 13.69% 5.5% 92.1% 93.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 2.24%
  2. Palo Alto Networks Inc 1.65%
  3. McKesson Corp 1.52%
  4. Fortinet Inc 1.45%
  5. Cadence Design Systems Inc 1.43%
  6. Align Technology Inc 1.38%
  7. KLA Corp 1.37%
  8. DexCom Inc 1.32%
  9. The Trade Desk Inc Class A 1.32%
  10. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 1.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IAXIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.89% 23.99% 100.52% 32.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.94% 0.00% 2.30% 2.30%
Cash 		0.15% -0.52% 26.94% 83.16%
Other 		0.02% -2.66% 23.05% 14.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 19.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 22.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IAXIX % Rank
Technology 		33.59% 0.04% 62.17% 35.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.67% 0.00% 57.41% 27.48%
Healthcare 		15.60% 0.00% 43.77% 72.52%
Industrials 		13.78% 0.00% 38.23% 58.69%
Financial Services 		5.74% 0.00% 43.01% 57.98%
Real Estate 		3.42% 0.00% 19.28% 31.21%
Consumer Defense 		2.91% 0.00% 16.40% 34.57%
Energy 		2.87% 0.00% 62.10% 32.09%
Basic Materials 		2.75% 0.00% 17.25% 35.82%
Communication Services 		2.65% 0.00% 18.33% 56.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 41.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IAXIX % Rank
US 		96.98% 23.38% 100.52% 22.52%
Non US 		1.91% 0.00% 35.22% 64.01%

IAXIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.02% 19.28% 72.43%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.50% 50.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 44.72%

Sales Fees

IAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 250.31% 36.36%

IAXIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IAXIX Category Low Category High IAXIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 28.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IAXIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IAXIX Category Low Category High IAXIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.41% -2.24% 2.75% 31.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IAXIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IAXIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2004

17.51

17.5%

Donald J. Peters is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. He manages major institutional relationships in the structured active and tax-efficient strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Peters has been in investment industry since 1986 and has been with T. Rowe Price since 1993. Prior to joining the firm in 1993, he was a portfolio manager for Geewax, Terker and Company. Mr. Peters is a former naval officer and was interviewed and selected by Admiral Hyman G. Rickover to work at his headquarters for the Navy's nuclear propulsion program. Mr. Peters earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics from Tulane University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Mr. Peters is the author of "Valuing a Growth Stock," Journal of Portfolio Management, Spring 1991; "Are Earnings Surprises Predictable?," Journal of Investing, Summer 1993; "The Influence of Size on Earnings Surprise Predictability," Journal of Investing, Winter 1993; (with Richard T. Whitney) "The Changing Balance of Power Between the Buy and Sell Sides," Journal of Investing, Fall 1996; (with Mary J. Miller) "Taxable Investors Need Different Strategies," Journal of Investing, Fall 1998; "What a Portfolio Manager Needs to Successfully Implement a Tax Efficient Strategy," Journal of Investing, Spring 2003; (with Sudhir Nanda) "A Very Long-Term Buy-and-Hold Portfolio," Journal of Portfolio Management, Spring 2006; "Taxable Investors Deserve Better," Journal of Investing, Spring 2017; and A Contrarian Strategy for Growth Stock Investing, Quorum Books, 1993. Mr. Peters is a trustee and chairman of the Investment Committee of the Baltimore Museum of Art. He is also a member of Tulane University's President's Council.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

