Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

-14.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$1.84 B

Holdings in Top 10

54.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IARCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Blackburn

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of real estate and real estate-related issuers, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.The Fund invests primarily in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and equity securities, including common and preferred stocks and convertible securities.
The Fund concentrates its investments in the securities of domestic and foreign real estate and real estate-related companies. The Fund considers an issuer to be a real estate or real estate-related issuer if at least 50% of its assets, gross income or net profits are attributable to ownership, construction, management or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate. These issuers include (i) REITs or other real estate operating issuers that (a) own property, (b) make or invest in short-term construction and development mortgage loans, or (c) invest in long-term mortgages or mortgage pools, and (ii) issuers whose products and services are related to the real estate industry, such as manufacturers and distributors of building supplies and financial institutions that issue or service mortgages.
The Fund may also invest in debt securities, including corporate debt obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in non-investment grade debt securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”) of real estate and real estate-related issuers.
The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes. Real estate companies tend to have smaller asset bases compared with other market sectors, therefore, the Fund may hold a significant amount of securities of small- and mid-capitalization issuers.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. In regard to foreign security holdings, up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets may be in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles.
The Fund may engage in short sales of securities. The Fund may engage in short sales with respect to securities it owns or securities it does not own. Generally, the Fund will sell a security short to (1) take advantage of an expected decline in the security price in anticipation of purchasing the same security at a later date at a lower price, or (2) to protect a profit in a security that it owns. The Fund will not sell a security short if, as a result of such short sale, the aggregate market value of all securities sold short exceeds 10% of the Fund’s net assets.
The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts.
The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; though the Fund has not historically used these instruments.
When constructing the portfolio, the portfolio managers use a fundamentals-driven investment process, including an evaluation of factors such as property market cycle analysis, property evaluation and management and structure review to identify securities with characteristics including (i) quality underlying properties, (ii) solid management teams with the ability to effectively manage capital structure decisions and execute their stated strategic plan, and (iii) attractive valuations relative to peer investment alternatives.
The portfolio managers focus on equity REITs and real estate operating issuers. Each qualified security in the investment universe is analyzed using fundamental real estate analysis and valuation review to identify securities that appear to have relatively favorable long-term prospects and attractive values. Some of the fundamental real estate factors that are considered include: forecasted occupancy and rental rates of the various property markets in which a firm may operate, property locations, physical attributes, management depth and skill, insider ownership, overall debt levels, percentage of variable rate financing and fixed charge coverage ratios. The issuers that are believed to have the most attractive fundamental real estate attributes are then evaluated on the basis of relative value. Some of the valuation factors that are considered include: cash flow consistency and growth, dividend yield, dividend coverage and growth, and cash flow and assets to price multiples.
The portfolio managers seek to construct a portfolio with risk characteristics similar to the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index (the benchmark index). The Fund uses the benchmark index as a guide in structuring the portfolio, but the Fund is not an index fund.
The portfolio managers seek to limit risk through various controls, such as diversifying the portfolio property types and geographic areas as well as by considering the relative liquidity of each security and limiting the size of any one holding.
As part of the Fund’s investment process to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective, the Fund’s portfolio managers may also consider both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors they believe to be material to understanding an issuer’s fundamentals, and assess whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to the issuer. This analysis may involve the use of third-party research as well as proprietary research. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of the portfolio managers’ assessment of issuers eligible for investment and not necessarily determinative to an investment decision. Therefore, the Fund’s portfolio managers may still invest in securities of issuers that may be viewed as having a high ESG risk profile. The ESG factors considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers may change over time, one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all issuers eligible for investment and ESG considerations may not be applied to each issuer or Fund investment.
The portfolio managers will consider selling a security if they conclude (1) its relative valuation has fallen below desired levels, (2) its risk/return profile has changed significantly, (3) its fundamentals have changed, or (4) a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.
IARCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IARCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -10.9% 328.6% 79.06%
1 Yr -14.2% -35.3% 246.7% 84.84%
3 Yr -0.7%* -13.6% 47.7% 78.16%
5 Yr -4.5%* -14.8% 23.1% 73.22%
10 Yr -4.3%* -7.6% 10.0% 89.31%

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IARCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.8% -51.3% 81.2% 61.82%
2021 15.3% -3.9% 24.3% 50.37%
2020 -6.2% -14.7% 10.5% 87.20%
2019 4.0% -0.2% 9.4% 61.41%
2018 -2.5% -7.1% 0.8% 68.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IARCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -22.8% 328.6% 72.56%
1 Yr -14.2% -35.3% 246.7% 84.84%
3 Yr -0.7%* -13.6% 47.7% 77.31%
5 Yr -4.5%* -14.8% 23.1% 76.82%
10 Yr -0.7%* -6.5% 14.1% 87.16%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IARCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.8% -51.3% 81.2% 61.82%
2021 15.3% -3.9% 24.3% 50.37%
2020 -6.2% -14.7% 10.5% 87.20%
2019 4.0% -0.2% 9.4% 61.41%
2018 -2.4% -6.8% 0.8% 80.62%

NAV & Total Return History

IARCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IARCX Category Low Category High IARCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.84 B 2.85 M 78.4 B 21.05%
Number of Holdings 43 20 642 50.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.07 B 7.44 K 35.2 B 19.86%
Weighting of Top 10 54.20% 15.9% 99.8% 21.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 8.74%
  2. American Tower Corp 8.39%
  3. SBA Communications Corp 6.83%
  4. Equinix Inc 4.72%
  5. Invitation Homes Inc 4.64%
  6. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.27%
  7. Ventas Inc 4.25%
  8. Welltower OP LLC 4.24%
  9. UDR Inc 4.23%
  10. Crown Castle International Corp 4.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IARCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.15% 0.01% 106.94% 42.24%
Cash 		0.84% -98.06% 25.84% 54.87%
Other 		0.01% -1.70% 94.17% 23.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 93.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 93.50%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 93.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IARCX % Rank
Real Estate 		99.17% 34.46% 100.00% 47.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.83% 0.00% 45.29% 30.92%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 93.51%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 96.18%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 93.89%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 93.51%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 94.66%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 93.51%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 94.27%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 93.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 94.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IARCX % Rank
US 		99.15% 0.01% 101.17% 31.05%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 95.31%

IARCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IARCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.98% 0.07% 26.04% 20.44%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.50% 45.13%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 99.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

IARCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 94.44%

Trading Fees

IARCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

IARCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.11% 380.00% 63.18%

IARCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IARCX Category Low Category High IARCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.24% 0.00% 12.22% 80.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IARCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IARCX Category Low Category High IARCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.30% -1.14% 6.05% 95.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IARCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

IARCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Blackburn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2000

22.17

22.2%

Mr. Blackburn is an Invesco Managing Director and a member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Teams. His current duties include work as Director of Securities Research and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Invesco in 1998, he worked as an Associate Director of Research focusing on equity securities research and recommendations with a regional brokerage firm. He is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).

Ping-Ying Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2006

16.42

16.4%

Ms. Wang is an Invesco Senior Director and a Portfolio Manager on the Real Estate Securities Investment Team.Ms. Wang evaluates global real estate companies with a particular focus on Asian and North American countries while managing and performing portfolio risk analysis. In addition to these duties, Ms. Wang formulates investment strategies, spearheads thematic research projects and serves on the Real Estate Securities Management Executive Committee. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Darin Turner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2009

12.5

12.5%

Darin Turner is a portfolio manager and member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Team with Invesco Real Estate. His current duties involve evaluating structured real estate securities with a focus on fi xed-income instruments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt and corporate preferred stock. Mr. Turner also provides tenant and credit quality analysis, capital structure analysis and debt pricing analysis for equity portfolios. Mr. Turner joined Invesco in 2005 as an acquisitions analyst.

James Cowen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2015

6.93

6.9%

Mr. Cowen is a Portfolio Manager with the Invesco Real Estate Global Securities Team. He has 18 years of experience in real estate and has worked for Invesco for 15 years. Prior to joining the team in 2004, he worked in a real estate corporate finance role for Invesco in Europe and as an analyst for a management consulting business based in London. He has a Bachelor and Masters Degree from the University of Manchester and a M.Phil degree from Cambridge University. He is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, UK Securities & Investment Institute and is a UK FSA approved person.

Grant Jackson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Grant Jackson is a senior director and portfolio manager with Invesco Real Estate’s Global Securities team. Mr. Jackson began his investment career in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting where he was engaged in various technical roles involving data management, database coordination, and application development. Mr. Jackson earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Mr. Jackson is a CFA® charterholder.

Charles (Chip) McKinley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Chip McKinley, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for global real estate securities portfolios. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2007, Mr. McKinley was a portfolio manager and REIT analyst at Franklin Templeton Real Estate Advisors. Previously, he was with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McKinley holds a BA from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from Cornell University. He is based in New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

