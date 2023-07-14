Home
Invesco Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
IARAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.99 -0.04 -0.24%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
C (IARCX) Primary A (IARAX) Inv (REINX) Retirement (IARRX) Retirement (IARIX) Inst (IARYX) Other (IARFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Real Estate Fund

IARAX | Fund

$16.99

$1.84 B

1.95%

$0.33

1.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.5%

1 yr return

-14.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$1.84 B

Holdings in Top 10

54.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IARAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Blackburn

IARAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IARAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -10.9% 328.6% 78.70%
1 Yr -14.1% -35.3% 246.7% 83.75%
3 Yr -0.7%* -13.6% 47.7% 74.71%
5 Yr -4.5%* -14.8% 23.1% 71.13%
10 Yr -4.3%* -7.6% 10.0% 86.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IARAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.8% -51.3% 81.2% 61.45%
2021 15.3% -3.9% 24.3% 48.15%
2020 -6.2% -14.7% 10.5% 88.00%
2019 4.0% -0.2% 9.4% 59.75%
2018 -2.5% -7.1% 0.8% 66.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IARAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -22.8% 328.6% 72.20%
1 Yr -14.1% -35.3% 246.7% 83.75%
3 Yr -0.7%* -13.6% 47.7% 73.85%
5 Yr -4.4%* -14.8% 23.1% 75.54%
10 Yr -0.3%* -6.5% 14.1% 82.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IARAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.8% -51.3% 81.2% 61.45%
2021 15.3% -3.9% 24.3% 48.15%
2020 -6.2% -14.7% 10.5% 88.00%
2019 4.0% -0.2% 9.4% 59.75%
2018 -2.3% -6.8% 0.8% 75.77%

NAV & Total Return History

IARAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IARAX Category Low Category High IARAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.84 B 2.85 M 78.4 B 20.65%
Number of Holdings 43 20 642 50.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.07 B 7.44 K 35.2 B 19.49%
Weighting of Top 10 54.20% 15.9% 99.8% 21.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 8.74%
  2. American Tower Corp 8.39%
  3. SBA Communications Corp 6.83%
  4. Equinix Inc 4.72%
  5. Invitation Homes Inc 4.64%
  6. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.27%
  7. Ventas Inc 4.25%
  8. Welltower OP LLC 4.24%
  9. UDR Inc 4.23%
  10. Crown Castle International Corp 4.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IARAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.15% 0.01% 106.94% 41.88%
Cash 		0.84% -98.06% 25.84% 54.51%
Other 		0.01% -1.70% 94.17% 23.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 93.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 93.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 93.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IARAX % Rank
Real Estate 		99.17% 34.46% 100.00% 47.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.83% 0.00% 45.29% 30.53%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 93.13%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 95.80%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 93.51%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 93.13%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 94.27%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 93.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 93.89%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 93.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 93.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IARAX % Rank
US 		99.15% 0.01% 101.17% 30.69%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 94.95%

IARAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IARAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.07% 26.04% 49.27%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.50% 44.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 60.45%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

IARAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 54.17%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

IARAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IARAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.11% 380.00% 62.79%

IARAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IARAX Category Low Category High IARAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.95% 0.00% 12.22% 75.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IARAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IARAX Category Low Category High IARAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.45% -1.14% 6.05% 81.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IARAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IARAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Blackburn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2000

22.17

22.2%

Mr. Blackburn is an Invesco Managing Director and a member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Teams. His current duties include work as Director of Securities Research and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Invesco in 1998, he worked as an Associate Director of Research focusing on equity securities research and recommendations with a regional brokerage firm. He is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).

Ping-Ying Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2006

16.42

16.4%

Ms. Wang is an Invesco Senior Director and a Portfolio Manager on the Real Estate Securities Investment Team.Ms. Wang evaluates global real estate companies with a particular focus on Asian and North American countries while managing and performing portfolio risk analysis. In addition to these duties, Ms. Wang formulates investment strategies, spearheads thematic research projects and serves on the Real Estate Securities Management Executive Committee. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Darin Turner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2009

12.5

12.5%

Darin Turner is a portfolio manager and member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Team with Invesco Real Estate. His current duties involve evaluating structured real estate securities with a focus on fi xed-income instruments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt and corporate preferred stock. Mr. Turner also provides tenant and credit quality analysis, capital structure analysis and debt pricing analysis for equity portfolios. Mr. Turner joined Invesco in 2005 as an acquisitions analyst.

James Cowen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2015

6.93

6.9%

Mr. Cowen is a Portfolio Manager with the Invesco Real Estate Global Securities Team. He has 18 years of experience in real estate and has worked for Invesco for 15 years. Prior to joining the team in 2004, he worked in a real estate corporate finance role for Invesco in Europe and as an analyst for a management consulting business based in London. He has a Bachelor and Masters Degree from the University of Manchester and a M.Phil degree from Cambridge University. He is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, UK Securities & Investment Institute and is a UK FSA approved person.

Grant Jackson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Grant Jackson is a senior director and portfolio manager with Invesco Real Estate’s Global Securities team. Mr. Jackson began his investment career in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting where he was engaged in various technical roles involving data management, database coordination, and application development. Mr. Jackson earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Mr. Jackson is a CFA® charterholder.

Charles (Chip) McKinley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Chip McKinley, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for global real estate securities portfolios. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2007, Mr. McKinley was a portfolio manager and REIT analyst at Franklin Templeton Real Estate Advisors. Previously, he was with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McKinley holds a BA from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from Cornell University. He is based in New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

