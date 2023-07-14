Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.9%
1 yr return
17.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$51 M
Holdings in Top 10
83.4%
Expense Ratio 1.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
HENNESSY FUNDS
|
1-800-966-4354
|Period
|HMSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|14.06%
|1 Yr
|17.6%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|29.69%
|3 Yr
|15.0%*
|-4.2%
|128.3%
|69.29%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|32.9%
|73.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HMSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|16.3%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|46.09%
|2021
|9.7%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|79.53%
|2020
|-15.7%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|84.92%
|2019
|0.6%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|57.26%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|N/A
|Period
|HMSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|17.97%
|1 Yr
|17.6%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|34.88%
|3 Yr
|15.0%*
|-8.0%
|128.3%
|63.28%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|33.9%
|69.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|14.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HMSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|16.3%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|46.09%
|2021
|9.7%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|79.53%
|2020
|-15.7%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|84.92%
|2019
|0.6%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|61.54%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|N/A
|HMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|51 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|91.41%
|Number of Holdings
|17
|1
|175
|98.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38.6 M
|0
|5.88 B
|91.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|83.39%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|12.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.73%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|87.70%
|Cash
|3.27%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|10.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|99.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|3.66%
|95.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|99.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|96.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMSIX % Rank
|Energy
|100.00%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|10.66%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|99.18%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|99.18%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|99.18%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.18%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|99.18%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|99.18%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|99.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|99.18%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|99.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMSIX % Rank
|US
|94.59%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|29.51%
|Non US
|2.14%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|74.59%
|HMSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.74%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|45.90%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|78.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|HMSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|HMSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HMSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|50.00%
|HMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|10.14%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|11.63%
|HMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|HMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.66%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|69.75%
|HMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 13, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Benton Cook, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined BP Capital Fund Advisors in June 2017, where he serves as a member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining the team, Mr. Cook was a Portfolio Manager with Mariner Investment Group (2016 – 2017), and before that he was a Portfolio Manager with A.G. Hill Partners (2009 – 2015) and Opsis Capital Management (2005 -2009). Mr. Cook previously held positions as a Senior Analyst with Carlson Capital and as an Equity Research Analyst with Raymond James. Mr. Cook has an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a BA in Economics from Johns Hopkins University. He is also a CFA charter holder and member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Wein joined the Investment Manager in September 2018 until February 2019.Josh previously joined BB&T Asset Management in 2008 and Sterling Capital Management through merger in October 2010. He has investment experience since 1995. Josh is an investment analyst with Sterling's Advisory Solutions team with a focus on alternative investments. Prior to joining BB&T, he worked as a Managing Member of Bellator Capital Partners, a long/short equity fund focused primarily on small and mid-cap equities. He also worked as an Equity Research Associate covering enterprise software companies at First Union Securities. Josh is a graduate of Emory University where he received his BBA in Finance. He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University. He is a CAIA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...