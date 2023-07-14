The Fund invests in companies whose securities are listed on U.S. national securities exchanges, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges. Investments consist primarily of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and common stocks. As a non-principal investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in securities such as preferred stocks, warrants, equity-like instruments, and debt instruments. With respect to up to 10% of its total assets, the Fund may invest in high-yield debt securities, preferred shares, and convertible securities (commonly referred to as “junk securities”). The Fund invests without regard to market capitalization.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in midstream energy infrastructure companies. An issuer is considered to be a midstream energy infrastructure company if it owns and operates assets used in energy logistics, including, without limitation, assets used in transporting, storing, HENNESSY FUNDS 1-800-966-4354 Investor: HMSFX Institutional: HMSIX gathering, processing, distributing, or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, coal, or electricity, or provides energy-related equipment and services. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Portfolio Managers combine a top-down deductive reasoning approach with a detailed bottom-up analysis of individual companies that have exposure to the trends identified. The Portfolio Managers may sell all or a portion of a position of the Fund’s portfolio holding for a number of reasons, including (1) the issuer’s fundamentals deteriorating, (2) the parameters established for the security’s profits or losses being realized, or (3) the Fund requiring cash to meet redemption requests. The Fund is non-diversified under the Investment Company Act and under Subchapter M of the Code. Accordingly, the Fund typically invests a greater portion of its assets, and its performance may be affected by, a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. In addition, as a “C” corporation, the Fund generally will be subject to U.S. federal income tax on its taxable income at the tax rate applicable to corporations (currently 21%), will not benefit from current favorable federal income tax rates on long-term capital gains, and will be subject to state and local income taxes by reason of its investments in equity securities of MLPs. Read More Performance HMSFX - Performance Return Ranking - Trailing Period HMSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) YTD 6.7% -13.5% 29.4% 15.63% 1 Yr 16.8% -9.7% 32.0% 31.25% 3 Yr 14.4%* -4.2% 128.3% 70.08% 5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 32.9% 77.31% 10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 11.3% N/A * Annualized Return Ranking - Calendar Period HMSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) 2022 15.6% -11.1% 56.2% 50.00% 2021 9.4% -6.1% 24.6% 80.31% 2020 -15.8% -24.8% 46.7% 87.30% 2019 0.5% -4.4% 5.2% 58.12% 2018 N/A -7.3% -1.8% N/A Total Return Ranking - Trailing Period HMSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) YTD 6.7% -11.6% 30.4% 19.53% 1 Yr 16.8% -9.7% 48.8% 36.43% 3 Yr 14.4%* -8.0% 128.3% 64.06% 5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 33.9% 73.17% 10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 14.7% N/A * Annualized Total Return Ranking - Calendar Period HMSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) 2022 15.6% -11.1% 56.2% 50.00% 2021 9.4% -6.1% 24.6% 80.31% 2020 -15.8% -24.8% 46.7% 87.30% 2019 0.5% -12.8% 5.2% 64.96% 2018 N/A -7.3% -1.8% N/A NAV & Total Return History Holdings HMSFX - Holdings Concentration Analysis HMSFX Category Low Category High HMSFX % Rank Net Assets 51 M 22 M 6.32 B 90.63% Number of Holdings 17 1 175 96.75% Net Assets in Top 10 38.6 M 0 5.88 B 90.24% Weighting of Top 10 83.39% 39.8% 110.0% 11.21% Top 10 Holdings Energy Transfer LP 14.48% MPLX LP Partnership Units 10.70% Targa Resources Corp 9.30% Plains All American Pipeline LP 8.17% ONEOK Inc 8.17% Williams Companies Inc 7.99% Enterprise Products Partners LP 7.81% Kinder Morgan Inc Class P 6.95% Phillips 66 Partners LP 6.81% TC Pipelines LP 5.99% Asset Allocation Weighting Return Low Return High HMSFX % Rank Stocks 96.73% 53.33% 133.88% 86.89% Cash 3.27% -58.21% 13.09% 9.84% Preferred Stocks 0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 44.26% Other 0.00% -36.30% 3.66% 31.97% Convertible Bonds 0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 35.25% Bonds 0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 38.52% Stock Sector Breakdown Weighting Return Low Return High HMSFX % Rank Energy 100.00% 29.76% 100.00% 0.82% Utilities 0.00% 0.00% 48.96% 82.79% Technology 0.00% 0.00% 19.24% 51.64% Real Estate 0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 37.70% Industrials 0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 54.10% Healthcare 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 33.61% Financial Services 0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 35.25% Communication Services 0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 36.89% Consumer Defense 0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 36.07% Consumer Cyclical 0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 45.08% Basic Materials 0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 71.31% Stock Geographic Breakdown Weighting Return Low Return High HMSFX % Rank US 94.59% 48.92% 130.59% 28.69% Non US 2.14% 0.00% 37.36% 73.77% Expenses HMSFX - Expenses Operational Fees HMSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Expense Ratio 2.11% 0.35% 8.56% 33.61% Management Fee 1.10% 0.35% 1.38% 73.44% 12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 16.67% Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A Sales Fees HMSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 25.00% Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A Trading Fees HMSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A Related Fees Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees. HMSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Turnover 40.00% 6.00% 248.00% 49.12% Distributions HMSFX - Distributions Dividend Yield Analysis HMSFX Category Low Category High HMSFX % Rank Dividend Yield 10.53% 0.00% 12.04% 10.85% Dividend Distribution Analysis HMSFX Category Low Category High Category Mod Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly Net Income Ratio Analysis HMSFX Category Low Category High HMSFX % Rank Net Income Ratio -0.91% -6.38% 9.57% 78.15% Capital Gain Distribution Analysis HMSFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Distributions History Date Amount Type Dec 01, 2022 $0.258 OrdinaryDividend Sep 01, 2022 $0.258 OrdinaryDividend Jun 01, 2022 $0.258 OrdinaryDividend Mar 01, 2022 $0.258 OrdinaryDividend Sep 01, 2020 $0.258 OrdinaryDividend Jun 01, 2020 $0.258 OrdinaryDividend Mar 02, 2020 $0.258 OrdinaryDividend Dec 02, 2019 $0.258 OrdinaryDividend Sep 03, 2019 $0.258 OrdinaryDividend Jun 03, 2019 $0.258 OrdinaryDividend Mar 01, 2019 $0.258 OrdinaryDividend Dec 03, 2018 $0.258 OrdinaryDividend View More + Fund Manager Analysis HMSFX - Fund Manager Analysis Managers Benton Cook Start Date Tenure Tenure Rank Jun 13, 2017 4.97 5.0% Benton Cook, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined BP Capital Fund Advisors in June 2017, where he serves as a member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining the team, Mr. Cook was a Portfolio Manager with Mariner Investment Group (2016 – 2017), and before that he was a Portfolio Manager with A.G. Hill Partners (2009 – 2015) and Opsis Capital Management (2005 -2009). Mr. Cook previously held positions as a Senior Analyst with Carlson Capital and as an Equity Research Analyst with Raymond James. Mr. Cook has an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a BA in Economics from Johns Hopkins University. He is also a CFA charter holder and member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute. L. Wein Start Date Tenure Tenure Rank Jan 31, 2022 0.33 0.3% Wein joined the Investment Manager in September 2018 until February 2019.Josh previously joined BB&T Asset Management in 2008 and Sterling Capital Management through merger in October 2010. He has investment experience since 1995. Josh is an investment analyst with Sterling's Advisory Solutions team with a focus on alternative investments. 