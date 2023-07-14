Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.8%
1 yr return
9.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$6.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.0%
Expense Ratio 1.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HHHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|43.55%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|50.19%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|36.01%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|26.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|39.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|HHHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|46.08%
|2021
|-3.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|55.04%
|2020
|7.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|34.01%
|2019
|4.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|39.36%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|37.21%
|Period
|HHHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|42.13%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|46.35%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|36.36%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|25.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|38.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|HHHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|46.08%
|2021
|-3.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|55.04%
|2020
|7.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|34.01%
|2019
|4.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|39.36%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|29.34%
|HHHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHHSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.06 B
|717 K
|102 B
|10.61%
|Number of Holdings
|126
|10
|6734
|41.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.23 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|11.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.99%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|37.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HHHSX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.01%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|77.95%
|Cash
|4.99%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|17.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|92.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|90.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|93.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|92.95%
|HHHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.47%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|39.76%
|Management Fee
|1.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|85.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|55.56%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|83.68%
|HHHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HHHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HHHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|36.72%
|HHHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHHSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.51%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|96.93%
|HHHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HHHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HHHSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.68%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|51.40%
|HHHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2006
16.18
16.2%
James Gotto is a Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund Manager at Schroders, which involves being a member of the fund management team of the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. He joined Schroders in 1991 and is based in London. James was seconded to Argentina in 1995, with responsibility for research and the management of local funds. His investment career commenced in September 1991 when he joined Schroders as a UK research analyst. Qualifications: Associate Member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals (UKSIP); BA (Hons) from Magdalen College, Oxford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2006
16.18
16.2%
Waj Hashmi is a Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund Manager at Schroders, which involves being a member of the fund management team of the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. He joined Schroders in 2005 and is based in London. Waj was a Global Emerging Markets fund manager at WestLB Asset Management from 1998 to 2005. He was a Corporate Tax Senior at Arthur Andersen from 1993 to 1997, which involved managing tax strategies. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; BA in Physics (Hons) from Lincoln College, Oxford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2006
16.18
16.2%
Robert Davy is a Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund Manager at Schroders, which involves being a member of the fund management team of the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. He joined Schroders in 1986 and is based in London. Robert was an Accountant at Peat Marwick from 1982 to 1986, which involved helping manage the accounts qualifying as a chartered accountant in 1986. Qualifications: MA in History from Magdalene College, Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2014
7.45
7.5%
Tom became head of GEM in August 2016. He was previously a Global Emerging Markets Fund Manager and Head of Research within the Emerging Markets Equity Team from November 2014. Prior to that he was Head of EMEA Equities, a position he held since 2007. His investment career commenced in 2001 when he joined the Schroders Graduate Scheme. He initially worked as assistant to the Institutional and Retail CIO’s, but moved into the Research Development Programme in 2002, working on the Global Oils team. Tom holds a BA Hons in History from Newcastle University and is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Nicholas Field is an Emerging Markets Strategist/Fund Manager at Schroders, which involves being an on-the-spot resource for the investment team. He joined Schroders in 2006 and is based in London. Nicholas was a Global Emerging Markets fund manager at WestAM from 1999 to 2006 and an Emerging Markets fund manager at Dresdner RCM Global Investors from 1996 to 1999. Nicholas's investment career commenced in 1991 upon joining HM Treasury. Qualifications: BA (Hons) in Mathematics from Cambridge University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...