HHHCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 24, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Gotto

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of “emerging market” companies. The Fund’s sub-advisers, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.,” together with SIMNA, the “Sub-Advisers”), currently consider emerging market companies to be issuers listed or domiciled in, deriving more than 50% of their revenues or profits from, or having more than 50% of their assets in emerging markets. Emerging markets are those markets (1) included in emerging market or equivalent classifications by the United Nations (and its agencies), (2) having per capita income in the low to middle ranges, as determined by the World Bank, or (3) the Fund’s benchmark index provider designates as emerging. Emerging market countries also include countries that the Fund’s Sub-Advisers consider to be emerging market countries based on their evaluation of their level of economic development or the size and experience of their securities markets.The Fund will typically seek to allocate its investments among a number of different emerging market countries. Although there is no percentage limit on investments in any one emerging market country, the Sub-Advisers will refer to the country weights of the Fund’s benchmark index along with their quantitative country allocation model as a guide when making allocation decisions. As a result of this analysis, the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in securities of companies located in China. Securities of companies located in China include China H-shares and China A-shares, among others. The Fund invests in countries and companies that the Sub-Advisers believe offer the potential for capital growth. The Sub-Advisers consider bottom-up factors in evaluating investment opportunities. These factors include a company’s potential for above average earnings growth, a security’s attractive relative valuation, and whether a company has proprietary advantages. In addition, the Sub-Advisers integrate financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics into their investment process. The Sub-Advisers evaluate the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which they view as important in their assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock (or units of ordinary and preference shares), and depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in companies of any size market capitalization, but tends to focus on mid to large cap companies. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.
Read More

HHHCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HHHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -11.0% 30.2% 52.23%
1 Yr 10.0% -12.7% 29.2% 45.59%
3 Yr 0.4%* -16.8% 12.9% 34.46%
5 Yr 0.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 27.67%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 56.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HHHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -50.1% 7.2% 43.16%
2021 -3.2% -18.2% 13.6% 55.74%
2020 7.0% -7.2% 79.7% 34.16%
2019 4.6% -4.4% 9.2% 46.81%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 36.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HHHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -30.3% 30.2% 50.58%
1 Yr 10.0% -48.9% 29.2% 41.87%
3 Yr 0.4%* -16.1% 12.9% 34.80%
5 Yr 0.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 28.53%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 55.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HHHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -50.1% 7.2% 43.16%
2021 -3.2% -18.2% 13.6% 55.74%
2020 7.0% -7.2% 79.7% 34.16%
2019 4.6% -4.4% 9.2% 46.81%
2018 -3.5% -7.2% 7.0% 34.92%

NAV & Total Return History

HHHCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HHHCX Category Low Category High HHHCX % Rank
Net Assets 6.06 B 717 K 102 B 9.72%
Number of Holdings 126 10 6734 40.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.23 B 340 K 19.3 B 10.53%
Weighting of Top 10 37.99% 2.8% 71.7% 36.56%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HHHCX % Rank
Stocks 		95.01% 0.90% 110.97% 77.05%
Cash 		4.99% -23.67% 20.19% 16.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 46.21%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 41.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 33.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 43.46%

HHHCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HHHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.13% 0.03% 41.06% 16.36%
Management Fee 1.01% 0.00% 2.00% 84.53%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

HHHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 35.06%

Trading Fees

HHHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HHHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 190.00% 34.98%

HHHCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HHHCX Category Low Category High HHHCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 12.61% 72.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HHHCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HHHCX Category Low Category High HHHCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.03% -1.98% 17.62% 76.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HHHCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HHHCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Gotto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2006

16.18

16.2%

James Gotto is a Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund Manager at Schroders, which involves being a member of the fund management team of the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. He joined Schroders in 1991 and is based in London. James was seconded to Argentina in 1995, with responsibility for research and the management of local funds. His investment career commenced in September 1991 when he joined Schroders as a UK research analyst. Qualifications: Associate Member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals (UKSIP); BA (Hons) from Magdalen College, Oxford University.

Waj Hashmi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2006

16.18

16.2%

Waj Hashmi is a Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund Manager at Schroders, which involves being a member of the fund management team of the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. He joined Schroders in 2005 and is based in London. Waj was a Global Emerging Markets fund manager at WestLB Asset Management from 1998 to 2005. He was a Corporate Tax Senior at Arthur Andersen from 1993 to 1997, which involved managing tax strategies. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; BA in Physics (Hons) from Lincoln College, Oxford University.

Robert Davy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2006

16.18

16.2%

Robert Davy is a Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund Manager at Schroders, which involves being a member of the fund management team of the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. He joined Schroders in 1986 and is based in London. Robert was an Accountant at Peat Marwick from 1982 to 1986, which involved helping manage the accounts qualifying as a chartered accountant in 1986. Qualifications: MA in History from Magdalene College, Cambridge University.

Tom Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2014

7.45

7.5%

Tom became head of GEM in August 2016. He was previously a Global Emerging Markets Fund Manager and Head of Research within the Emerging Markets Equity Team from November 2014. Prior to that he was Head of EMEA Equities, a position he held since 2007. His investment career commenced in 2001 when he joined the Schroders Graduate Scheme. He initially worked as assistant to the Institutional and Retail CIO’s, but moved into the Research Development Programme in 2002, working on the Global Oils team. Tom holds a BA Hons in History from Newcastle University and is a CFA Charterholder.

Nicholas Field

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Nicholas Field is an Emerging Markets Strategist/Fund Manager at Schroders, which involves being an on-the-spot resource for the investment team. He joined Schroders in 2006 and is based in London. Nicholas was a Global Emerging Markets fund manager at WestAM from 1999 to 2006 and an Emerging Markets fund manager at Dresdner RCM Global Investors from 1996 to 1999. Nicholas's investment career commenced in 1991 upon joining HM Treasury. Qualifications: BA (Hons) in Mathematics from Cambridge University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

