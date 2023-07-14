The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stock of dividend paying companies included within the S&P 500 Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund seeks to hedge the majority of its stock exposure by investing up to 20% of its assets in futures contracts on the Cboe Volatility Index (the “VIX Index”) (“VIX Futures”) and in cash and cash equivalents, including U.S. Treasury obligations, as a hedge against the common stock held in the Fund’s portfolio.

Equity Armor Investments, LLC, the investment sub-advisor of the Fund (“the “Sub-Advisor”), uses a rules-based quantitative strategy to create a portfolio primarily composed of common stock of dividend paying companies (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) that it believes offer the best return potential and low volatility under the current economic environment. Stocks are selected based on a proprietary model comprised of the following factors: (i) domestic factors such as unemployment rate, corporate cash flow, housing starts, auto sales, and new durable goods; (ii) monetary factors; (iii) interest rates; (iv) various index levels including gold index, energy prices, consumer price index; and (v) international factors such as euro exchange rates, FTSE 100, Tokyo stock exchange, and agricultural exports. The goal of the strategy is to select those companies with prices that (i) are primarily driven by the economy rather than company-specific information; (ii) are neutral or suitable in the current economy; (iii) do not exhibit excessive reaction to economic changes; and (iv) have decreased in value in lesser amounts historically than the S&P 500 Index during periods of declines in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund’s sector allocation shall not exceed approximately three times the sector’s weight in the S&P 500 Index, and the Fund’s allocation to any sector shall not exceed approximately 40% of the Fund’s assets at the time of investing. The Fund’s sector allocation is assessed and rebalanced, if necessary, on a quarterly basis. The Fund’s sector allocation process does not focus on any particular sectors.

The Fund invests a portion of its assets in VIX Futures utilizing the same methodology as the Equity Armor Investments VOL 365 Trading Strategy (the “EAVOL Trading Strategy”), which is based on a proprietary VIX futures trading strategy that seeks to correlate to VIX Futures returns. The Fund primarily invests in VIX Futures and seeks to achieve high correlation to the return of the EAVOL Trading Strategy for this component of the Fund’s portfolio. The EAVOL Trading Strategy was created by the Sub-Advisor and is constructed pursuant to a rules-based volatility analysis that identifies investments that present the least potential for time decay (i.e., the decline in the value of a contract over the passage of time) while maintaining the highest correlation to VIX Index price movement each day. Historically, the VIX Index and VIX Futures tend to negatively correlate to equity price movement. Therefore, the EAVOL Trading Strategy may appreciate during times of downward equity prices or when implied volatility expectations of equities rise. Likewise, when equity prices appreciate or implied volatility expectations decline, the EAVOL Trading Strategy is likely to decline in value. Volatility analysis includes the study of price, momentum, future curves, as well as recurring price patterns. The EAVOL Trading Strategy consists primarily of VIX Futures and holds VIX Futures or VIX Index options by primarily investing in VIX Futures at the time of purchase. The components of the EAVOL Trading Strategy are adjusted on a daily basis. The Fund adjusts this component of the portfolio on a daily basis in order to closely track the EAVOL Trading Strategy.

During times of higher than normal volatility conditions in the stock market, the Sub-Advisor may also choose to trade securities related to the VIX Index, such as S&P 500 Index futures, options on S&P 500 Index futures and VIX Index options, in order to achieve the volatility overlay to the Fund’s equity exposure, if the Sub-Advisor determines that these securities provide greater access to volatility and at such time, the total EAVOL Trading Strategy. The use of such S&P 500 Index futures and options thereon will typically be used in adverse market conditions where the VIX Index is above 30, which is roughly two times its historical average price. The VIX Index is calculated based on roughly 30-day expiring S&P 500 Index options, thus VIX Futures will cash settle based on the final settlement price of the VIX Index using opening rotation procedures of the Cboe on expiration using S&P 500 Index options. Because S&P 500 Index options provide a proxy for the VIX Index and VIX Futures, S&P 500 Index options correlate to VIX Futures. Because S&P 500 Index Futures and options thereon eventually settle into the S&P 500 Index quarterly expiration, the Sub-Advisor may choose to trade such securities in place of, or in addition to, VIX Futures.

The Fund’s volatility hedging strategy aims to minimize possible losses that are common in stock indexes so that investors might be able to ride-out market swings in pursuit of their long-term investment objectives. However, the volatility overlay has an associated cost. Given the negative correlation between equity price movements and the EAVOL Trading Strategy described above, the strategy may result in a reduction in the Fund’s return. The Fund’s strategy has no annualized target for the level of volatility it seeks to achieve under normal circumstances. There may be times that the Sub-Advisor determines not to implement the Fund’s volatility hedging strategy.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.