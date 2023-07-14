Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Rational Equity Armor Fund

mutual fund
HDCEX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.76 +0.03 +0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HDCTX) Primary A (HDCAX) C (HDCEX)
HDCEX (Mutual Fund)

Rational Equity Armor Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.76 +0.03 +0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HDCTX) Primary A (HDCAX) C (HDCEX)
HDCEX (Mutual Fund)

Rational Equity Armor Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.76 +0.03 +0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HDCTX) Primary A (HDCAX) C (HDCEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Rational Equity Armor Fund

HDCEX | Fund

$7.76

$71.5 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.6%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$71.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 239.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Rational Equity Armor Fund

HDCEX | Fund

$7.76

$71.5 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.15%

HDCEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rational Equity Armor Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rational Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Afshin Rahbari

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stock of dividend paying companies included within the S&P 500 Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund seeks to hedge the majority of its stock exposure by investing up to 20% of its assets in futures contracts on the Cboe Volatility Index (the “VIX Index”) (“VIX Futures”) and in cash and cash equivalents, including U.S. Treasury obligations, as a hedge against the common stock held in the Fund’s portfolio.

Equity Armor Investments, LLC, the investment sub-advisor of the Fund (“the “Sub-Advisor”), uses a rules-based quantitative strategy to create a portfolio primarily composed of common stock of dividend paying companies (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) that it believes offer the best return potential and low volatility under the current economic environment. Stocks are selected based on a proprietary model comprised of the following factors: (i) domestic factors such as unemployment rate, corporate cash flow, housing starts, auto sales, and new durable goods; (ii) monetary factors; (iii) interest rates; (iv) various index levels including gold index, energy prices, consumer price index; and (v) international factors such as euro exchange rates, FTSE 100, Tokyo stock exchange, and agricultural exports. The goal of the strategy is to select those companies with prices that (i) are primarily driven by the economy rather than company-specific information; (ii) are neutral or suitable in the current economy; (iii) do not exhibit excessive reaction to economic changes; and (iv) have decreased in value in lesser amounts historically than the S&P 500 Index during periods of declines in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund’s sector allocation shall not exceed approximately three times the sector’s weight in the S&P 500 Index, and the Fund’s allocation to any sector shall not exceed approximately 40% of the Fund’s assets at the time of investing. The Fund’s sector allocation is assessed and rebalanced, if necessary, on a quarterly basis. The Fund’s sector allocation process does not focus on any particular sectors.

The Fund invests a portion of its assets in VIX Futures utilizing the same methodology as the Equity Armor Investments VOL 365 Trading Strategy (the “EAVOL Trading Strategy”), which is based on a proprietary VIX futures trading strategy that seeks to correlate to VIX Futures returns. The Fund primarily invests in VIX Futures and seeks to achieve high correlation to the return of the EAVOL Trading Strategy for this component of the Fund’s portfolio. The EAVOL Trading Strategy was created by the Sub-Advisor and is constructed pursuant to a rules-based volatility analysis that identifies investments that present the least potential for time decay (i.e., the decline in the value of a contract over the passage of time) while maintaining the highest correlation to VIX Index price movement each day. Historically, the VIX Index and VIX Futures tend to negatively correlate to equity price movement. Therefore, the EAVOL Trading Strategy may appreciate during times of downward equity prices or when implied volatility expectations of equities rise. Likewise, when equity prices appreciate or implied volatility expectations decline, the EAVOL Trading Strategy is likely to decline in value. Volatility analysis includes the study of price, momentum, future curves, as well as recurring price patterns. The EAVOL Trading Strategy consists primarily of VIX Futures and holds VIX Futures or VIX Index options by primarily investing in VIX Futures at the time of purchase. The components of the EAVOL Trading Strategy are adjusted on a daily basis. The Fund adjusts this component of the portfolio on a daily basis in order to closely track the EAVOL Trading Strategy.

During times of higher than normal volatility conditions in the stock market, the Sub-Advisor may also choose to trade securities related to the VIX Index, such as S&P 500 Index futures, options on S&P 500 Index futures and VIX Index options, in order to achieve the volatility overlay to the Fund’s equity exposure, if the Sub-Advisor determines that these securities provide greater access to volatility and at such time, the total EAVOL Trading Strategy. The use of such S&P 500 Index futures and options thereon will typically be used in adverse market conditions where the VIX Index is above 30, which is roughly two times its historical average price. The VIX Index is calculated based on roughly 30-day expiring S&P 500 Index options, thus VIX Futures will cash settle based on the final settlement price of the VIX Index using opening rotation procedures of the Cboe on expiration using S&P 500 Index options. Because S&P 500 Index options provide a proxy for the VIX Index and VIX Futures, S&P 500 Index options correlate to VIX Futures. Because S&P 500 Index Futures and options thereon eventually settle into the S&P 500 Index quarterly expiration, the Sub-Advisor may choose to trade such securities in place of, or in addition to, VIX Futures.

The Fund’s volatility hedging strategy aims to minimize possible losses that are common in stock indexes so that investors might be able to ride-out market swings in pursuit of their long-term investment objectives. However, the volatility overlay has an associated cost. Given the negative correlation between equity price movements and the EAVOL Trading Strategy described above, the strategy may result in a reduction in the Fund’s return. The Fund’s strategy has no annualized target for the level of volatility it seeks to achieve under normal circumstances. There may be times that the Sub-Advisor determines not to implement the Fund’s volatility hedging strategy.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

Read More

HDCEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -13.6% 215.2% 95.44%
1 Yr -0.4% -58.6% 197.5% 78.94%
3 Yr 0.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 89.34%
5 Yr -0.6%* -15.3% 29.4% 64.58%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -65.1% 22.3% 47.00%
2021 6.3% -25.3% 25.5% 66.06%
2020 4.6% -8.4% 56.7% 2.32%
2019 1.3% -9.2% 10.4% 96.61%
2018 -3.8% -9.4% 3.1% 62.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -13.6% 215.2% 92.03%
1 Yr -0.4% -58.6% 197.5% 78.55%
3 Yr 0.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 89.65%
5 Yr 0.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 61.41%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -65.1% 22.3% 47.00%
2021 6.3% -25.3% 25.5% 66.06%
2020 4.6% -8.4% 56.7% 2.32%
2019 1.4% -9.2% 10.4% 96.61%
2018 -2.7% -8.9% 3.3% 57.02%

NAV & Total Return History

HDCEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HDCEX Category Low Category High HDCEX % Rank
Net Assets 71.5 M 1 M 151 B 88.13%
Number of Holdings 67 2 1727 61.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.2 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 87.59%
Weighting of Top 10 30.22% 5.0% 99.2% 36.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs U 8.94%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.90%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.51%
  4. Option on S&P 500 PR Dec22 3.24%
  5. AT&T Inc 3.12%
  6. Comcast Corp Class A 3.05%
  7. ConocoPhillips 3.02%
  8. The Walt Disney Co 3.01%
  9. Waste Management Inc 2.86%
  10. Bank of America Corp 2.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HDCEX % Rank
Stocks 		83.24% 28.02% 125.26% 97.68%
Cash 		16.76% -88.20% 71.98% 0.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 12.74%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 5.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 6.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 8.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDCEX % Rank
Industrials 		18.77% 0.00% 42.76% 4.07%
Financial Services 		16.86% 0.00% 58.05% 74.06%
Healthcare 		12.38% 0.00% 30.08% 88.69%
Consumer Defense 		10.37% 0.00% 34.10% 26.77%
Technology 		9.71% 0.00% 54.02% 58.85%
Energy 		8.05% 0.00% 54.00% 43.23%
Real Estate 		7.32% 0.00% 90.54% 6.07%
Communication Services 		5.40% 0.00% 26.58% 55.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.79% 0.00% 22.74% 72.32%
Basic Materials 		3.80% 0.00% 21.69% 40.57%
Utilities 		2.55% 0.00% 27.04% 76.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDCEX % Rank
US 		83.21% 24.51% 121.23% 84.45%
Non US 		0.03% 0.00% 41.42% 88.50%

HDCEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HDCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.15% 0.04% 45.41% 4.15%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 83.11%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 80.98%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HDCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 11.19%

Trading Fees

HDCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HDCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 239.00% 0.00% 488.00% 98.34%

HDCEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HDCEX Category Low Category High HDCEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 57.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HDCEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HDCEX Category Low Category High HDCEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.16% -1.51% 4.28% 97.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HDCEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HDCEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Afshin Rahbari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Luke Rahbari, a Member and Portfolio Manager of Equity Armor since 2011, has served as a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since 2019. He is also a Member of Tremis, LLC, a Cryptocurrency mining and trading operations firm, since 2017 and a Member of Equity Armor Advisers, LLC, Macro Growth Advisers, LLC, and Lone Star Equity Armor Advisors, LLC since 2016. Prior to founding Equity Armor in 2011, Mr. Rahbari served as an Asset Manager of Peachtree Asset Management (2007 to 2011), worked on the Institutional Equity Derivatives Desk of Toronto Dominion Bank (2002-2006) and was a Floor Trader, Market Maker, Specialist Registered Options of LETCO Trading (1994 to 2002). Mr. Rahbari earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.

Joseph Tigay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Joseph Tigay, Chief Trading Officer and a Portfolio Manager, will serve as the Portfolio Managers of the Fund and will be primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio.

Brian Stutland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Brian Stutland, Managing Partner, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Equity Armor since 2011, has served as the Fund’s Lead Portfolio Manager since 2019. He is also a Member of Tremis, LLC, a Cryptocurrency mining and trading operations firm, since 2017 and a Member of Equity Armor Advisers, LLC, Macro Growth Advisers, LLC, and Lone Star Equity Armor Advisors, LLC since 2016. Prior to founding Equity Armor in 2011, Mr. Stutland was the Managing Member and Floor Trader of Stutland Equities, LLC (2005 to 2011) .Prior to starting Stutland Equities, LLC in 2005, and while studying for his Masters degree, Brian Stutland became a trader with LETCO, one of the principal trading groups on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (“CBOE”), where he managed portfolio positions and made options markets for blue chip and Internet stocks. Mr. Stutland established his own floor trading business in 2002, trading an entire portfolio of stocks as a proprietary market making CBOE Member. After forming Stutland Equities, he pioneered the shift to electronic options trading, becoming one of the first Remote Market Makers on the CBOE. By 2006, he continued to trail blaze as one of the first traders to assume positions in VIX Volatility futures and options. He graduated Cum Laude in 1997 from the University of Michigan with a B.S.E. in Chemical Engineering and later received a M.S.E. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×