The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in long and/or short positions in fixed income securities. The Fund defines fixed income securities as (i) bills, (ii) notes, (iii) structured notes, (iv) bonds, (v) convertible bonds, or (vi) any other debt or debt-related securities, whether issued by U.S. or non-U.S. governments, U.S. or non-U.S. agencies or instrumentalities, or corporate entities, and having fixed, variable, floating or inverse floating rates. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (“high yield securities”). Below investment grade debt securities are those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or the equivalent of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The Fund invests indirectly in fixed income securities by investing in mutual funds, exchange traded funds or inverse exchange traded funds (sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds”), including investment companies that use leverage that invest primarily in fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps.

Howard Capital Management, LLC (“the Adviser”) uses HCM-BuyLine® for Income (“HCM-BuyLine®”), its proprietary quantitative model, to assist in determining when and which asset classes are bought and sold. The model’s calculations are updated daily and evaluated weekly to determine whether the Fund’s holdings require a reallocation. If a reallocation is required, weaker holdings are replaced with stronger assets as determined by the model.

The Adviser uses HCM BuyLine® to determine when the Fund should be in or out of fixed income securities. HCM-BuyLine® uses trend analysis to identify the broad trend in the fixed income market and which fixed income asset class is currently favored by the market. When the trend is up, the Adviser increases the Fund’s exposure to fixed income. When the trend is down, the Adviser starts to reduce the Fund’s exposure to fixed income. When the Fund is out of the fixed income security market, it invests in (i) put options to hedge the portfolio’s fixed income securities and reduce volatility, (ii) equity index futures, and/or (iii) cash and cash equivalents. Put options generally have an inverse relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held (i.e., when the value of the underlying security increases, the value of the put option decreases). When the Fund is in the fixed income security market, it invests in fixed income securities and/or call options. Call options generally have a direct relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held (i.e., when the value of the underlying security increases, the value of the call option increases). The Fund may have 0-100% in direct and indirect investments in fixed income securities depending on the strength of the trend identified by the HCM-BuyLine®.

The Adviser maintains the ability to invest a large percentage of the Fund’s holdings in one asset class of the market. The overall asset allocation of the Fund is not fixed. It changes dynamically as the Adviser decides to buy and sell any holding of the portfolio in response to changes in the model’s quantitative measures as a means to take advantage of changes in U.S. and global market trends. The Adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of the portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s objective.