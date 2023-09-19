Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

HCM Dynamic Income Fund

mutual fund
HCMUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.64 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
HCMUX (Mutual Fund)

HCM Dynamic Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.64 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
HCMUX (Mutual Fund)

HCM Dynamic Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.64 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

HCM Dynamic Income Fund

HCMUX | Fund

$9.64

$132 M

-

1.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.2%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$132 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

HCM Dynamic Income Fund

HCMUX | Fund

$9.64

$132 M

-

1.75%

HCMUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    HCM Dynamic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jul 07, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in long and/or short positions in fixed income securities. The Fund defines fixed income securities as (i) bills, (ii) notes, (iii) structured notes, (iv) bonds, (v) convertible bonds, or (vi) any other debt or debt-related securities, whether issued by U.S. or non-U.S. governments, U.S. or non-U.S. agencies or instrumentalities, or corporate entities, and having fixed, variable, floating or inverse floating rates. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (“high yield securities”). Below investment grade debt securities are those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or the equivalent of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The Fund invests indirectly in fixed income securities by investing in mutual funds, exchange traded funds or inverse exchange traded funds (sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds”), including investment companies that use leverage that invest primarily in fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps.

Howard Capital Management, LLC (“the Adviser”) uses HCM-BuyLine® for Income (“HCM-BuyLine®”), its proprietary quantitative model, to assist in determining when and which asset classes are bought and sold. The model’s calculations are updated daily and evaluated weekly to determine whether the Fund’s holdings require a reallocation. If a reallocation is required, weaker holdings are replaced with stronger assets as determined by the model.

The Adviser uses HCM BuyLine® to determine when the Fund should be in or out of fixed income securities. HCM-BuyLine® uses trend analysis to identify the broad trend in the fixed income market and which fixed income asset class is currently favored by the market. When the trend is up, the Adviser increases the Fund’s exposure to fixed income. When the trend is down, the Adviser starts to reduce the Fund’s exposure to fixed income. When the Fund is out of the fixed income security market, it invests in (i) put options to hedge the portfolio’s fixed income securities and reduce volatility, (ii) equity index futures, and/or (iii) cash and cash equivalents. Put options generally have an inverse relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held (i.e., when the value of the underlying security increases, the value of the put option decreases). When the Fund is in the fixed income security market, it invests in fixed income securities and/or call options. Call options generally have a direct relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held (i.e., when the value of the underlying security increases, the value of the call option increases). The Fund may have 0-100% in direct and indirect investments in fixed income securities depending on the strength of the trend identified by the HCM-BuyLine®.

The Adviser maintains the ability to invest a large percentage of the Fund’s holdings in one asset class of the market. The overall asset allocation of the Fund is not fixed. It changes dynamically as the Adviser decides to buy and sell any holding of the portfolio in response to changes in the model’s quantitative measures as a means to take advantage of changes in U.S. and global market trends. The Adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of the portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s objective.

Read More

HCMUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr -1.4% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr -1.4% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HCMUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HCMUX Category Low Category High HCMUX % Rank
Net Assets 132 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 8 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 130 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 100.18% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPDR BLOOMBERG C 20.23%
  2. SPDR BLOOMBERG H 19.28%
  3. ISHARES IBOXX HIGH YLD CO 17.22%
  4. ISHARES CONVERTIBLE BOND 15.67%
  5. ISHARES IBOXX INVESTMENT 13.61%
  6. ISHARES JP MORGAN USD EME 11.42%
  7. SPDR BLOOMBERG 1 2.70%
  8. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 0.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMUX % Rank
Stocks 		100.14% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.04% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMUX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMUX % Rank
US 		100.14% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HCMUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HCMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.25% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HCMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HCMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HCMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HCMUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HCMUX Category Low Category High HCMUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HCMUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HCMUX Category Low Category High HCMUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HCMUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HCMUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×