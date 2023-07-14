Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$23.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 2.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 632.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in long and/or short positions in fixed income securities. The Fund defines fixed income securities as (i) bills, (ii) notes, (iii) structured notes, (iv) bonds, (v) convertible bonds, or (vi) any other debt or debt-related securities, whether issued by U.S. or non-U.S. governments, U.S. or non-U.S. agencies or instrumentalities, or corporate entities, and having fixed, variable, floating or inverse floating rates. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (“high yield securities”). Below investment grade debt securities are those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or the equivalent of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The Fund invests indirectly in fixed income securities by investing in mutual funds, exchange traded funds or inverse exchange traded funds (sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds”), including investment companies that use leverage that invest primarily in fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps.
Howard Capital Management, LLC (“the Adviser”) uses HCM-BuyLine® for Income (“HCM-BuyLine®”), its proprietary quantitative model, to assist in determining when and which asset classes are bought and sold. The model’s calculations are updated daily and evaluated weekly to determine whether the Fund’s holdings require a reallocation. If a reallocation is required, weaker holdings are replaced with stronger assets as determined by the model.
The Adviser uses HCM BuyLine® to determine when the Fund should be in or out of fixed income securities. HCM-BuyLine® uses trend analysis to identify the broad trend in the fixed income market and which fixed income asset class is currently favored by the market. When the trend is up, the Adviser increases the Fund’s exposure to fixed income. When the trend is down, the Adviser starts to reduce the Fund’s exposure to fixed income. When the Fund is out of the fixed income security market, it invests in (i) put options to hedge the portfolio’s fixed income securities and reduce volatility, (ii) equity index futures, and/or (iii) cash and cash equivalents. Put options generally have an inverse relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held (i.e., when the value of the underlying security increases, the value of the put option decreases). When the Fund is in the fixed income security market, it invests in fixed income securities and/or call options. Call options generally have a direct relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held (i.e., when the value of the underlying security increases, the value of the call option increases). The Fund may have 0-100% in direct and indirect investments in fixed income securities depending on the strength of the trend identified by the HCM-BuyLine®.
The Adviser maintains the ability to invest a large percentage of the Fund’s holdings in one asset class of the market. The overall asset allocation of the Fund is not fixed. It changes dynamically as the Adviser decides to buy and sell any holding of the portfolio in response to changes in the model’s quantitative measures as a means to take advantage of changes in U.S. and global market trends. The Adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of the portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s objective.
|Period
|HCMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|67.65%
|1 Yr
|-1.8%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|60.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|95.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|HCMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|HCMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|66.10%
|1 Yr
|-1.8%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|59.07%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|95.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|HCMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|HCMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HCMFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.2 M
|100
|124 B
|97.60%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|2
|8175
|98.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.8 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|75.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|0.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCMFX % Rank
|Bonds
|52.51%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|88.66%
|Stocks
|27.50%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|0.44%
|Cash
|12.09%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|32.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|6.10%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|2.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.06%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|54.22%
|Other
|0.73%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|10.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCMFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|3.45%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|48.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.90%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|38.82%
|Consumer Defense
|1.53%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|29.82%
|Technology
|1.15%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|30.33%
|Industrials
|0.50%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.73%
|Basic Materials
|0.48%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|33.93%
|Healthcare
|0.45%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.62%
|Communication Services
|0.21%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.42%
|Real Estate
|0.04%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.44%
|Energy
|0.03%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCMFX % Rank
|Non US
|18.33%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|0.15%
|US
|9.17%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|3.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCMFX % Rank
|Corporate
|57.21%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|26.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.55%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.42%
|Securitized
|1.46%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|85.26%
|Government
|0.19%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|84.38%
|Municipal
|0.06%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|33.58%
|Derivative
|-0.52%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCMFX % Rank
|US
|35.62%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|85.32%
|Non US
|16.89%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|50.15%
|HCMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.35%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|12.30%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|10.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.85%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|11.11%
|HCMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HCMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HCMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|632.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|100.00%
|HCMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HCMFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|94.24%
|HCMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HCMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HCMFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.56%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|62.43%
|HCMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Feb 26, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.479
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.860
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2009
|$0.622
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2008
|$0.496
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2007
|$1.643
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2006
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2004
9.23
9.2%
Lyons has served as the Fund's Portfolio Manager since 2004 and is responsible for managing the assets of the Fund. He has been a principal of HCM since December 1990. He has also been the sole owner of Lyons Capital Management, Inc., an administrative services firm, since January 1997.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...