Gabelli Focused Growth and Income Fund

mutual fund
GWSCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.96 -0.12 -0.92%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (GWSAX) Primary C (GWSCX) Other (GWSVX) Inst (GWSIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Focused Growth and Income Fund

GWSCX | Fund

$12.96

$40.8 M

5.56%

$0.72

2.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.6%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$40.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GWSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Focused Growth and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Miller

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Focused Growth and Income Fund will invest in a concentrated portfolio of twenty-five to thirty-five equity securities. The Focused Growth and Income Fund could potentially invest up to 50% of its net assets in five securities that represent the largest, and thus the highest conviction, positions. Under normal circumstances, the Focused Growth and Income Fund will invest substantially all of its assets (i.e., at least 80%) in securities selected primarily for their potential to provide a high level of capital appreciation. These may include securities with a significant current income component. The Focused Growth and Income Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other securities, which may include fixed income securities and securities rated below investment grade by recognized statistical rating agencies or unrated securities of comparable quality, provided that the Adviser believes such investments will facilitate the overall pursuit of the Focused Growth and Income Fund’s investment objective of a high level of capital appreciation. The balance of the Focused Growth and Income Fund’s net assets not so invested will be held in short term high grade investments or cash and cash equivalents. To the extent the Focused Growth and Income Fund invests in short term investments or cash, it will impact the likelihood of achieving its investment objective. The Focused Growth and Income Fund may invest in U.S. and non‑U.S. securities, including emerging market securities. The Focused Growth and Income Fund’s Adviser will consider for purchase the securities of all companies, regardless of the size of capitalization (capitalization is the price per share multiplied by the number of shares outstanding), whose market capitalization trades at a discount to Private Market Value (PMV) at the time of investment. PMV is the price that the Focused Growth and Income Fund’s portfolio manager believes an informed buyer would pay to acquire a company’s entire business. Many of the holdings in the Focused Growth and Income Fund’s portfolio will be considered by the Focused Growth and Income Fund’s portfolio manager to have a potential near term catalyst, or event, that might surface underlying value. Positions will be sold when they trade near or above PMV or if a catalyst fails to materialize as anticipated.
In selecting investments for the Focused Growth and Income Fund, the Adviser focuses on issuers that:
  
have potential for long term earnings per share growth  
may be subject to a catalyst, such as industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin‑off of a division, or the development of a profitable new business  
are well managed  
may be subject to rapid changes in industry conditions due to regulatory or other developments  
may have changes in management or similar characteristics that may result not only in expected growth in revenues but in an accelerated or above average rate of earnings growth, which would usually be reflected in capital appreciation  
pay or have the potential to begin paying regular dividends  
may increase the amount of their regular dividend payments  
Read More

GWSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GWSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -23.7% 31.6% 92.42%
1 Yr -1.1% -41.1% 28.9% 91.67%
3 Yr 7.2%* -20.7% 20.7% 39.79%
5 Yr 1.4%* -15.0% 80.8% 36.39%
10 Yr 0.2%* -10.0% 11.3% 49.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GWSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -52.6% 20.1% 46.15%
2021 9.6% -25.0% 15.1% 25.85%
2020 2.6% -2.9% 196.6% 60.70%
2019 5.9% -2.6% 8.3% 29.63%
2018 -5.8% -11.1% 0.0% 88.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GWSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -27.0% 31.6% 82.83%
1 Yr -1.1% -41.1% 48.6% 83.38%
3 Yr 7.2%* -20.7% 20.7% 39.04%
5 Yr 1.4%* -15.0% 80.8% 46.47%
10 Yr 1.5%* -8.9% 12.9% 77.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GWSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -52.6% 20.1% 46.15%
2021 9.6% -25.0% 15.1% 25.85%
2020 2.6% -2.9% 196.6% 60.70%
2019 5.9% -2.6% 8.3% 29.63%
2018 -5.8% -11.1% 0.0% 93.79%

NAV & Total Return History

GWSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GWSCX Category Low Category High GWSCX % Rank
Net Assets 40.8 M 481 K 145 B 85.14%
Number of Holdings 36 1 2445 87.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.7 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 72.86%
Weighting of Top 10 54.79% 2.9% 100.0% 3.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MGM Growth Properties LLC Class A 8.05%
  2. Qurate Retail Inc 8% PRF REDEEM 15/03/2031 USD - Ser A 7.75%
  3. NextEra Energy Partners LP 6.74%
  4. Apollo Global Management Inc Class A 6.50%
  5. Enterprise Products Partners LP 6.33%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.66%
  7. Apollo Global Management Inc Class A 5.59%
  8. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc 4.75%
  9. Kinder Morgan Inc Class P 4.59%
  10. AbbVie Inc 4.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GWSCX % Rank
Stocks 		77.78% 0.00% 100.57% 98.74%
Preferred Stocks 		21.68% 0.00% 21.68% 0.75%
Cash 		0.54% -2.51% 100.00% 73.37%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 87.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 89.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 88.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GWSCX % Rank
Real Estate 		20.22% 0.00% 25.82% 1.26%
Energy 		18.53% 0.00% 58.13% 2.77%
Financial Services 		13.85% 0.00% 46.10% 55.42%
Communication Services 		11.90% 0.00% 30.98% 3.78%
Utilities 		11.01% 0.00% 18.97% 4.03%
Consumer Defense 		9.68% 0.00% 32.18% 9.82%
Healthcare 		7.25% 0.00% 47.15% 88.41%
Industrials 		5.06% 0.00% 45.89% 95.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.49% 2.49% 46.48% 99.75%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 40.65% 99.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 99.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GWSCX % Rank
US 		72.21% 0.00% 100.04% 97.49%
Non US 		5.57% 0.00% 27.19% 21.36%

GWSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GWSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.71% 0.03% 33.98% 3.59%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 97.22%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

GWSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 95.24%

Trading Fees

GWSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 64.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GWSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 0.00% 321.00% 56.16%

GWSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GWSCX Category Low Category High GWSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.56% 0.00% 3.08% 13.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GWSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GWSCX Category Low Category High GWSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.13% -2.06% 3.38% 13.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GWSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GWSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2012

10.42

10.4%

Dan is Executive Vice President of Gabelli Funds, and a member of the investment team for the closed-end and separate accounts business. He is also Managing Director of GAMCO Asset Management. Dan joined Gabelli after graduating magna Cum Laude from the University of Miami, and has held various investment and management positions at the firm. Dan joined Gabelli after graduating magna Cum Laude from the University of Miami, and has held various investment and management positions at the firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

