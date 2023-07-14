Under normal circumstances, the Focused Growth and Income Fund will invest in a concentrated portfolio of twenty-five to thirty-five equity securities. The Focused Growth and Income Fund could potentially invest up to 50% of its net assets in five securities that represent the largest, and thus the highest conviction, positions. Under normal circumstances, the Focused Growth and Income Fund will invest substantially all of its assets (i.e., at least 80%) in securities selected primarily for their potential to provide a high level of capital appreciation. These may include securities with a significant current income component. The Focused Growth and Income Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other securities, which may include fixed income securities and securities rated below investment grade by recognized statistical rating agencies or unrated securities of comparable quality, provided that the Adviser believes such investments will facilitate the overall pursuit of the Focused Growth and Income Fund’s investment objective of a high level of capital appreciation. The balance of the Focused Growth and Income Fund’s net assets not so invested will be held in short term high grade investments or cash and cash equivalents. To the extent the Focused Growth and Income Fund invests in short term investments or cash, it will impact the likelihood of achieving its investment objective. The Focused Growth and Income Fund may invest in U.S. and non‑U.S. securities, including emerging market securities. The Focused Growth and Income Fund’s Adviser will consider for purchase the securities of all companies, regardless of the size of capitalization (capitalization is the price per share multiplied by the number of shares outstanding), whose market capitalization trades at a discount to Private Market Value (PMV) at the time of investment. PMV is the price that the Focused Growth and Income Fund’s portfolio manager believes an informed buyer would pay to acquire a company’s entire business. Many of the holdings in the Focused Growth and Income Fund’s portfolio will be considered by the Focused Growth and Income Fund’s portfolio manager to have a potential near term catalyst, or event, that might surface underlying value. Positions will be sold when they trade near or above PMV or if a catalyst fails to materialize as anticipated.

In selecting investments for the Focused Growth and Income Fund, the Adviser focuses on issuers that:

• have potential for long term earnings per share growth

• may be subject to a catalyst, such as industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin‑off of a division, or the development of a profitable new business

• are well managed

• may be subject to rapid changes in industry conditions due to regulatory or other developments

• may have changes in management or similar characteristics that may result not only in expected growth in revenues but in an accelerated or above average rate of earnings growth, which would usually be reflected in capital appreciation

• pay or have the potential to begin paying regular dividends