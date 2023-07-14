Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.9%
1 yr return
1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$40.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.8%
Expense Ratio 1.96%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|
have potential for long term earnings per share growth
|•
|
may be subject to a catalyst, such as industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin‑off of a division, or the development of a profitable new business
|•
|
are well managed
|•
|
may be subject to rapid changes in industry conditions due to regulatory or other developments
|•
|
may have changes in management or similar characteristics that may result not only in expected growth in revenues but in an accelerated or above average rate of earnings growth, which would usually be reflected in capital appreciation
|•
|
pay or have the potential to begin paying regular dividends
|•
|
may increase the amount of their regular dividend payments
|Period
|GWSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|85.86%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|86.62%
|3 Yr
|9.0%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|29.84%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|27.78%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|40.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|GWSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|35.38%
|2021
|10.5%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|19.06%
|2020
|2.8%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|53.93%
|2019
|6.1%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|26.21%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|86.39%
|Period
|GWSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|76.26%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|77.58%
|3 Yr
|9.0%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|28.88%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|33.53%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|68.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|GWSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|35.38%
|2021
|10.5%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|19.06%
|2020
|2.8%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|53.93%
|2019
|6.1%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|26.21%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|92.60%
|GWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GWSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|40.8 M
|481 K
|145 B
|84.63%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|1
|2445
|86.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.7 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|72.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.79%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|3.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GWSAX % Rank
|Stocks
|77.78%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|98.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|21.68%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|0.25%
|Cash
|0.54%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|72.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|27.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|25.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|26.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GWSAX % Rank
|Real Estate
|20.22%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|0.76%
|Energy
|18.53%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|2.27%
|Financial Services
|13.85%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|54.91%
|Communication Services
|11.90%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|3.27%
|Utilities
|11.01%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|3.53%
|Consumer Defense
|9.68%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|9.32%
|Healthcare
|7.25%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|87.91%
|Industrials
|5.06%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|94.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.49%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|99.24%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|98.49%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|96.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GWSAX % Rank
|US
|72.21%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|96.98%
|Non US
|5.57%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|20.85%
|GWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|10.00%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|94.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|38.34%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|GWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|18.75%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|24.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|55.30%
|GWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GWSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.47%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|19.10%
|GWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|GWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GWSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.83%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|1.77%
|GWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 28, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2012
10.42
10.4%
Dan is Executive Vice President of Gabelli Funds, and a member of the investment team for the closed-end and separate accounts business. He is also Managing Director of GAMCO Asset Management. Dan joined Gabelli after graduating magna Cum Laude from the University of Miami, and has held various investment and management positions at the firm. Dan joined Gabelli after graduating magna Cum Laude from the University of Miami, and has held various investment and management positions at the firm.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
