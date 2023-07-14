Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

-5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$24.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.98%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GWLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    abrdn Emerging Markets ex-China Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aberdeen
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kristy Fong

Fund Description

The Emerging Markets ex-China Fund will invest primarily in common stocks, but may also invest in other types of equity securities, including, but not limited to, preferred stock and depositary receipts. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of emerging market (excluding China) companies. An emerging market (excluding China) country is any country determined by the Adviser or Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (the “Subadviser”) to have an emerging market economy, considering factors such as the country’s credit rating, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. Emerging market (excluding China) countries include every nation in the world except the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore and most countries located in Western Europe. A company is considered to be an emerging market company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

the company is organized under the laws of or has its principal office in an emerging market country (excluding China);
the company has its principal securities trading market in an emerging market country (excluding China); and/or
the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in an emerging market country (excluding China).

At times, the Fund may have a significant amount of its assets invested in a country or geographic region. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and currencies of emerging market countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, including small and mid-cap securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the information technology sector.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser and Sub-adviser invest in quality companies and are an active, engaged owners. The Adviser and Sub-adviser evaluate every company against quality criteria and build conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management, and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.

Read More

GWLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GWLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -11.0% 30.2% 4.60%
1 Yr -5.4% -12.7% 29.2% 98.60%
3 Yr -3.7%* -16.8% 12.9% 75.11%
5 Yr -3.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 82.23%
10 Yr -1.2%* -12.3% 12.5% 85.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GWLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.6% -50.1% 7.2% 97.88%
2021 3.9% -18.2% 13.6% 8.68%
2020 5.1% -7.2% 79.7% 51.97%
2019 4.6% -4.4% 9.2% 44.53%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 61.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GWLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -30.3% 30.2% 4.23%
1 Yr -5.4% -48.9% 29.2% 91.29%
3 Yr -3.7%* -16.1% 12.9% 75.14%
5 Yr -3.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 81.89%
10 Yr 0.5%* -12.3% 12.5% 70.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GWLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.6% -50.1% 7.2% 97.88%
2021 3.9% -18.2% 13.6% 8.68%
2020 5.1% -7.2% 79.7% 51.97%
2019 4.6% -4.4% 9.2% 44.53%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 66.89%

NAV & Total Return History

GWLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GWLIX Category Low Category High GWLIX % Rank
Net Assets 24.9 M 717 K 102 B 86.45%
Number of Holdings 73 10 6734 68.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.96 M 340 K 19.3 B 85.75%
Weighting of Top 10 32.85% 2.8% 71.7% 52.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd GDR 144A 8.26%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.87%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.87%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.87%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.87%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.87%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.87%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.87%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.87%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GWLIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.14% 0.90% 110.97% 23.08%
Cash 		0.87% -23.67% 20.19% 71.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 42.88%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 38.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 29.99%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 40.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GWLIX % Rank
Technology 		34.58% 0.00% 47.50% 3.62%
Financial Services 		20.71% 0.00% 48.86% 60.93%
Basic Materials 		10.05% 0.00% 30.03% 27.68%
Consumer Defense 		7.31% 0.00% 28.13% 31.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.36% 0.00% 48.94% 93.14%
Healthcare 		5.50% 0.00% 93.26% 27.17%
Industrials 		5.48% 0.00% 43.53% 57.44%
Energy 		4.43% 0.00% 24.80% 47.74%
Utilities 		2.95% 0.00% 39.12% 21.73%
Communication Services 		2.07% 0.00% 39.29% 96.38%
Real Estate 		0.55% 0.00% 17.15% 72.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GWLIX % Rank
Non US 		98.46% -4.71% 112.57% 22.34%
US 		0.68% -1.60% 104.72% 50.71%

GWLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GWLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.88% 0.03% 41.06% 21.94%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 52.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 46.15%

Sales Fees

GWLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GWLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 11.84%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GWLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.98% 0.00% 190.00% 16.06%

GWLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GWLIX Category Low Category High GWLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.42% 0.00% 12.61% 70.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GWLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GWLIX Category Low Category High GWLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.02% -1.98% 17.62% 77.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GWLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GWLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kristy Fong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Kristy Fong is an Investment Director on the Asian Equities Team at abrdn. Kristy joined the company in 2004 from UOB KayHian Pte Ltd where she was an Analyst. Kristy graduated with a BA (Hons) in Accountancy from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and is a CFA® charterholder.

Nick Robinson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Nick Robinson is a Senior Investment Director on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team at abrdn. Nick joined the company in 2000 and spent eight years on the North American Equities team, including three years based in the company’s US offices. In 2008 he joined the Global Emerging Markets Equity team. Nick relocated to São Paulo in 2009 to start abrdn’s operations in Brazil. In 2016 he returned to London. Nick graduated with an MSc in Chemistry from Lincoln College, Oxford and is a CFA charterholder.

William Scholes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

William Scholes is an Investment Director on the Global Emerging Markets Equity team at abrdn. William joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2009 on the graduate rotation scheme. William graduated with a BA (Hons) in Modern and Medieval Languages from Magdalen College, Oxford. He is a CFA charterholder. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

