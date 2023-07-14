Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.1%
1 yr return
-5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$24.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.9%
Expense Ratio 1.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.98%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Emerging Markets ex-China Fund will invest primarily in common stocks, but may also invest in other types of equity securities, including, but not limited to, preferred stock and depositary receipts. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of emerging market (excluding China) companies. An emerging market (excluding China) country is any country determined by the Adviser or Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (the “Subadviser”) to have an emerging market economy, considering factors such as the country’s credit rating, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. Emerging market (excluding China) countries include every nation in the world except the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore and most countries located in Western Europe. A company is considered to be an emerging market company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:
|●
|the company is organized under the laws of or has its principal office in an emerging market country (excluding China);
|●
|the company has its principal securities trading market in an emerging market country (excluding China); and/or
|●
|the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in an emerging market country (excluding China).
At times, the Fund may have a significant amount of its assets invested in a country or geographic region. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and currencies of emerging market countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.
The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, including small and mid-cap securities.
The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the information technology sector.
In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser and Sub-adviser invest in quality companies and are an active, engaged owners. The Adviser and Sub-adviser evaluate every company against quality criteria and build conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management, and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.
|Period
|GLLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|3.83%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|98.08%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|74.12%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|81.92%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|82.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|97.48%
|2021
|3.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|8.40%
|2020
|5.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|52.41%
|2019
|4.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|45.29%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|60.49%
|Period
|GLLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|3.46%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|90.52%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|74.15%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|81.57%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|70.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|97.48%
|2021
|3.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|8.40%
|2020
|5.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|52.41%
|2019
|4.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|45.29%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|66.23%
|GLLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLLSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.9 M
|717 K
|102 B
|86.70%
|Number of Holdings
|73
|10
|6734
|68.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.96 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|86.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.85%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|52.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLLSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.14%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|23.59%
|Cash
|0.87%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|72.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|84.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|81.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|82.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|84.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLLSX % Rank
|Technology
|34.58%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|3.88%
|Financial Services
|20.71%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|61.19%
|Basic Materials
|10.05%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|27.94%
|Consumer Defense
|7.31%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|31.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.36%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|93.40%
|Healthcare
|5.50%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|27.43%
|Industrials
|5.48%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|57.70%
|Energy
|4.43%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|48.12%
|Utilities
|2.95%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|21.99%
|Communication Services
|2.07%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|96.77%
|Real Estate
|0.55%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|72.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLLSX % Rank
|Non US
|98.46%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|22.59%
|US
|0.68%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|50.96%
|GLLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.93%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|20.35%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|56.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|90.20%
|GLLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GLLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|59.21%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.98%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|16.38%
|GLLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLLSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.30%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|92.46%
|GLLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GLLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLLSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.12%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|80.03%
|GLLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2014
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2013
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2013
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2012
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2012
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2009
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Kristy Fong is an Investment Director on the Asian Equities Team at abrdn. Kristy joined the company in 2004 from UOB KayHian Pte Ltd where she was an Analyst. Kristy graduated with a BA (Hons) in Accountancy from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Nick Robinson is a Senior Investment Director on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team at abrdn. Nick joined the company in 2000 and spent eight years on the North American Equities team, including three years based in the company’s US offices. In 2008 he joined the Global Emerging Markets Equity team. Nick relocated to São Paulo in 2009 to start abrdn’s operations in Brazil. In 2016 he returned to London. Nick graduated with an MSc in Chemistry from Lincoln College, Oxford and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
William Scholes is an Investment Director on the Global Emerging Markets Equity team at abrdn. William joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2009 on the graduate rotation scheme. William graduated with a BA (Hons) in Modern and Medieval Languages from Magdalen College, Oxford. He is a CFA charterholder. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
