Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund

GVVXX | Fund

$1.00

$101 B

0.00%

0.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$101 B

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

GVVXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Oct 17, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

The U.S. Government Fund is a government money market fund and invests only in obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and/or interest, as applicable, by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities, as well as repurchase agreements secured by such instruments. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash pending investment, to satisfy redemption requests or to meet the Fund's other cash management needs.
The Fund follows a disciplined investment process that attempts to provide stability of principal, liquidity and current income, by investing in U.S. government securities. Among other things, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, conducts its own credit analyses of potential investments and portfolio holdings, and relies substantially on a dedicated short-term credit research team. The Fund invests in accordance with regulatory requirements applicable to money market funds. Regulations require, among other things, a money market fund to invest only in short-term, high quality debt obligations (generally, securities that have remaining maturities of 397 calendar days or less, with the exception of certain floating rate securities that may have final maturities longer than 397 days but use maturity shortening provisions to meet the 397 day requirement, and that the Fund believes present minimal credit risk), to maintain a maximum dollar-weighted average maturity and dollar-weighted average life of sixty (60) days or less and 120 days or less, respectively, and to meet requirements as to portfolio diversification and liquidity. All securities held by the Fund are U.S. dollar-denominated, and they may have fixed, variable or floating interest rates.
The Fund attempts to meet its investment objective by investing in: 
Obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and/or interest, as applicable, by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities, such as U.S. Treasury securities and securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”), which are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States;
Obligations issued or guaranteed by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Federal National Mortgage Association, and U.S. government-sponsored entities such as the Federal Home Loan Bank, and the Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corporation, which are not backed by the full faith and credit of the United States; and
Repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities. 
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its investable assets in the U.S. Government Portfolio, which has substantially identical investment policies to the Fund. When the Fund invests in this “master-feeder” structure, the Fund's only investments are shares of the Portfolio, and it participates in the investment returns achieved by the Portfolio. Descriptions in this section of the investment activities of the “Fund” also generally describe the expected investment activities of the Portfolio. 
Read More

GVVXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVVXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 18.75%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 18.84%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 18.65%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 19.81%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 60.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVVXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 18.92%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 18.60%
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.1% 35.86%
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% 16.53%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 19.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVVXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 18.75%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 18.84%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 18.65%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 19.67%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 60.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVVXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 18.92%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 18.60%
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.1% 35.29%
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% 16.08%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 19.34%

NAV & Total Return History

GVVXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GVVXX Category Low Category High GVVXX % Rank
Net Assets 101 B 136 K 281 B 15.71%
Number of Holdings 1 1 346 92.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 101 B -343 K 163 B 7.62%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 22.7% 100.0% 2.21%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GVVXX % Rank
Cash 		80.71% 25.56% 100.00% 24.94%
Bonds 		19.29% 0.00% 74.44% 71.97%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 17.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 17.81%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 17.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 24.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVVXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		80.71% 0.00% 100.00% 22.80%
Government 		19.29% 0.00% 44.01% 70.55%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 17.81%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 20.19%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.44%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 23.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVVXX % Rank
US 		19.29% 0.00% 72.86% 71.97%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 19.24%

GVVXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GVVXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.06% 1.68% 39.66%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.03% 0.50% 3.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 40.22%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.55% 16.09%

Sales Fees

GVVXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GVVXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GVVXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 485.00% N/A

GVVXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GVVXX Category Low Category High GVVXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.28% 51.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GVVXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GVVXX Category Low Category High GVVXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.09% 1.67% 39.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GVVXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GVVXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2007

14.63

14.6%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.17 19.01

