Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$101 B
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$750,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|Obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and/or interest, as applicable, by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities, such as U.S. Treasury securities and securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”), which are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States;
|•
|Obligations issued or guaranteed by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Federal National Mortgage Association, and U.S. government-sponsored entities such as the Federal Home Loan Bank, and the Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corporation, which are not backed by the full faith and credit of the United States; and
|•
|Repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities.
|Period
|GVSXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|50.72%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|50.48%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|49.74%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GVSXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|0.0%
|1.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.50%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|50.82%
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|GVSXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|50.72%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|50.48%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|49.74%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GVSXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|0.0%
|1.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.50%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|50.82%
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.3%
|N/A
|GVSXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVSXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|101 B
|136 K
|281 B
|16.43%
|Number of Holdings
|1
|1
|346
|95.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|101 B
|-343 K
|163 B
|8.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|4.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVSXX % Rank
|Cash
|80.71%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|25.65%
|Bonds
|19.29%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|72.68%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|50.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|54.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVSXX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|80.71%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.52%
|Government
|19.29%
|0.00%
|44.01%
|71.26%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.83%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|51.54%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.28%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|53.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVSXX % Rank
|US
|19.29%
|0.00%
|72.86%
|72.68%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|52.02%
|GVSXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.06%
|1.68%
|97.71%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.50%
|5.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.32%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.55%
|24.78%
|GVSXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GVSXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GVSXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|485.00%
|N/A
|GVSXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVSXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|71.26%
|GVSXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GVSXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVSXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|N/A
|GVSXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...