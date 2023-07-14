Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.9%
1 yr return
-1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$8.33 M
Holdings in Top 10
91.1%
Expense Ratio 3.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GUDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|28.89%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|79.68%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|20.38%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|55.10%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GUDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|85.81%
|2021
|4.6%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|6.09%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|93.32%
|2019
|1.8%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|83.08%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|30.81%
|Period
|GUDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|28.44%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|78.33%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|20.24%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-6.4%
|7.5%
|52.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|6.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GUDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|85.81%
|2021
|4.6%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|6.09%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|93.32%
|2019
|1.9%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|81.57%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|15.93%
|GUDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GUDIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.33 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|97.30%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|3
|25236
|37.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.12 M
|125 K
|11 B
|97.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|91.09%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|16.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GUDIX % Rank
|Bonds
|51.21%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|61.82%
|Stocks
|43.23%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|24.09%
|Cash
|4.70%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|60.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.19%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|17.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.77%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|56.95%
|Other
|-1.10%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|97.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GUDIX % Rank
|Technology
|21.18%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|18.35%
|Real Estate
|15.08%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|8.94%
|Financial Services
|13.23%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|80.28%
|Healthcare
|10.12%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|87.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.86%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|65.83%
|Communication Services
|7.35%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|37.61%
|Industrials
|7.26%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|92.20%
|Consumer Defense
|7.08%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|51.15%
|Energy
|4.57%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|59.86%
|Utilities
|4.04%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|38.76%
|Basic Materials
|2.23%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|94.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GUDIX % Rank
|US
|40.42%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|8.66%
|Non US
|2.81%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|89.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GUDIX % Rank
|Corporate
|75.35%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|5.01%
|Securitized
|11.20%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|73.80%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.82%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|65.83%
|Government
|4.89%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|89.07%
|Derivative
|0.48%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|37.59%
|Municipal
|0.26%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|52.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GUDIX % Rank
|US
|40.48%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|68.56%
|Non US
|10.73%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|30.07%
|GUDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.55%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|2.52%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|93.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|GUDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GUDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GUDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|69.61%
|GUDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GUDIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.64%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|20.72%
|GUDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GUDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GUDIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.89%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|17.58%
|GUDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.067
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.068
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.082
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.082
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.071
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.079
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.117
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.209
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.077
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.068
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.072
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.066
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.071
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2016
6.34
6.3%
Farhan Sharaff has served as a Portfolio Manager for each Fund since 2017. He is Assistant Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Sharaff joined Guggenheim Partners in May 2009. Mr. Sharaff has more than 30 years of experience in investment research and investment management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he was a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MJX Capital Advisors, a wealth management firm focused on providing advice and investment management for its clients, especially in the traditional and alternative asset classes and Guggenheim Investments plc. Prior to that, Mr. Sharaff served as the global Chief Investment Officer at CIGNA Corporation, Zurich Scudder Investments and Citigroup. In all of the above engagements, Mr. Sharaff was responsible for research, investment management, product development and investment risk management. He was also a member of the business management teams at Citigroup and Zurich Scudder. Mr. Sharaff has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Aston (U.K.) and an MBA in Finance from the Manchester Business School (U.K.). In addition, Mr. Sharaff sits on boards of CITIC Capital Asset Management, Clarfeld Financial Advisors, and Guggenheim Global Investment plc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2016
6.34
6.3%
Mr. Mitchell joined Guggenheim in 2009 and serves as the Senior Advisor to the Global Chief Investment Officer. With more than 35 years of experience in portfolio management, commercial banking, and credit analysis, Mr. Mitchell assists the Global CIO in all aspects of the investment business including portfolio performance, risk management and business development. He works directly with equity team to streamline investment processes and collaborate on shared fundamental research to enhance risk-adjusted returns. He is a member of the Portfolio Construction Group. Mr. Mitchell spent 13 years with three large west coast financial institutions, where he held a variety of senior positions including commercial lending officer, Comptroller, Treasurer and Asset/Liability Manager. Mr. Mitchell was with the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, the 2nd largest Retirement System in the U.S., from 1988 to 2000 were he was the Director of Fixed Income, Director of Public Assets and Chief Investment Officer. From 2000 to 2008, Mr. Mitchell was a Managing Director at Metropolitan West Financial and Chief Investment Officer at Maple Stone Capital specializing in the valuation and management of high yield bonds, bank loans and special situations. Mr. Mitchell is the Investment Committee Chairman for the University of Idaho’s Foundation and is a Fellow on the Milken Institute’s Emerging Domestic Markets and Financial Innovations Group. He holds a B.S. in Business from the University of Idaho and an MBA from Idaho State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...