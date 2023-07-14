The Fund intends to pursue its investment objective by constructing a broadly diversified global portfolio with exposure across multiple high-income asset classes that provide an opportunity for growth. The Fund seeks diversification by investing primarily in asset classes that Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC (“the Investment Manager”) believes provide exposure to different geographic regions, different positions in issuers’ capital structures and different investment styles. To achieve its intended portfolio, the Investment Manager allocates the Fund’s assets among multiple underlying investment strategies, primarily high-income credit and equity strategies. The Fund may indirectly obtain exposure to these asset classes, and pursue its investment objective, by investing significantly in investment vehicles, including other investment companies managed by the Investment Manager or its affiliates. The Fund seeks to provide broad exposure to high-income asset classes while incorporating elements of both strategic and tactical allocation. The Investment Manager sets target weightings for the Fund’s allocations, which it reviews and changes regularly and rebalances as needed, to accomplish a mix that the Investment Manager believes will maximize the Fund’s risk-adjusted yield in a given market while satisfying the Fund’s investment objective. Although the Fund is not constrained by fixed allocation proportions, the Fund anticipates that over the long term the fixed-income component will represent a greater portion of the Fund’s portfolio than the equity component. However, the Fund’s allocations may vary significantly from time to time based on the Investment Manager’s view of income generation, risk/return analysis, relative value and market conditions, and, during certain periods, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in either fixed-income instruments or equity securities. Although the Fund will principally invest in securities listed, traded or dealt in developed markets countries globally, it may also invest without limitation in securities listed, traded or dealt in other countries, including emerging markets countries (such as sovereign debt securities and Eurodollar bonds and obligations). Such securities may be denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund invests directly or through investment vehicles in a diverse portfolio of fixed-income instruments of any maturity and duration with a bias towards instruments that the Investment Manager believes offer higher yields. The Fund’s income-oriented fixed-income investments may be represented by a broad range of investment grade and high-yield bonds, bank loans, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds and risk-linked securities (often referred to as event-linked bonds or catastrophe or insurance-linked bonds). The Fund may hold fixed-income instruments of any quality, rated or unrated, including those that are rated below investment grade, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality (also known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). These may include instruments that are in default at the time of purchase. If nationally recognized statistical rating organizations assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security’s credit quality. The Investment Manager selects instruments for purchase and sale based on intensive credit research involving extensive due diligence and relative valuation based on each issuer, region and sector. The Investment Manager also considers macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical issues. The Investment Manager uses a global dynamic equity risk model that seeks to manage downside risk related to equity investments. The Investment Manager regularly evaluates the metrics and data underlying the quantitative model and, from time to time, may make adjustments for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, to account for changing market, financial or economic conditions. The Fund also invests directly or through investment vehicles in a diverse portfolio of high-income equity securities, which include common and preferred stocks, issued by issuers of any market capitalization. To reduce volatility and mitigate drawdown (or the decrease in value of investments from their peak), the Investment Manager seeks high dividend yields based on a well-diversified portfolio comprised of securities with demonstrated historically low volatility in their returns that are issued by companies that the Investment Manager believes exhibit stable earnings. In addition, the Fund may invest directly or through investment vehicles in a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), with an emphasis on REITs with higher yields. The Investment Manager uses a top-down approach to analyze relative value and risk and identify attractive geographic regions and property sectors combined with a bottom-up approach to individual security selection. The Fund may invest in instruments issued by U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are engaged in or related to the infrastructure group of industries. The Fund may invest in closed-end funds to, among other things, obtain exposure on the basis of qualitative features and quantitative measures to high-income domestic and foreign master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) that are generally in energy-related industries. The Fund may also invest in closed-end funds to seek to exploit perceived pricing dislocations that the Investment Manager believes have the potential to narrow in the near term. The Fund may seek exposures through derivative transactions, principally swaps, options, forward contracts, futures and Eurodollar futures (some of these instruments may be traded in the over-the-counter market). The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency rates, to manage the Fund’s aggregate exposure to the equity markets and to manage other investment risks. The Investment Manager may determine to sell a security for several reasons, including the following: (1) to adjust the portfolio’s average maturity, or to shift assets into or out of higher-yielding securities; (2) if a security’s credit rating has been changed or for other credit reasons; (3) to meet redemption requests; (4) to take gains; or (5) due to relative value. Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances (for example, in the event of credit events, where it is deemed opportune to preserve gains, or to preserve the relative value of investments or in the case of large cash inflows or anticipated large redemptions), the Fund can make temporary investments and may not be able to pursue or achieve its investment objective. The Fund will primarily invest in investment vehicles, including vehicles advised by the Investment Manager and its affiliates, to achieve its investment objective until the Investment Manager believes it is sufficiently large to invest in securities directly in an efficient manner, at which time the Fund may continue to invest significantly in such investment vehicles.