Trending ETFs

Guggenheim Diversified Income Fund

mutual fund
GUDAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.65 -0.03 -0.12%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (GUDIX) Primary Other (GUDPX) C (GUDCX) A (GUDAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Diversified Income Fund

GUDAX | Fund

$24.65

$8.33 M

3.30%

$0.81

3.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$8.33 M

Holdings in Top 10

91.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GUDAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim Diversified Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patrick Mitchell

Fund Description

The Fund intends to pursue its investment objective by constructing a broadly diversified global portfolio with exposure across multiple high-income asset classes that provide an opportunity for growth. The Fund seeks diversification by investing primarily in asset classes that Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC (“the Investment Manager”) believes provide exposure to different geographic regions, different positions in issuers’ capital structures and different investment styles. To achieve its intended portfolio, the Investment Manager allocates the Fund’s assets among multiple underlying investment strategies, primarily high-income credit and equity strategies. The Fund may indirectly obtain exposure to these asset classes, and pursue its investment objective, by investing significantly in investment vehicles, including other investment companies managed by the Investment Manager or its affiliates.The Fund seeks to provide broad exposure to high-income asset classes while incorporating elements of both strategic and tactical allocation. The Investment Manager sets target weightings for the Fund’s allocations, which it reviews and changes regularly and rebalances as needed, to accomplish a mix that the Investment Manager believes will maximize the Fund’s risk-adjusted yield in a given market while satisfying the Fund’s investment objective. Although the Fund is not constrained by fixed allocation proportions, the Fund anticipates that over the long term the fixed-income component will represent a greater portion of the Fund’s portfolio than the equity component. However, the Fund’s allocations may vary significantly from time to time based on the Investment Manager’s view of income generation, risk/return analysis, relative value and market conditions, and, during certain periods, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in either fixed-income instruments or equity securities.Although the Fund will principally invest in securities listed, traded or dealt in developed markets countries globally, it may also invest without limitation in securities listed, traded or dealt in other countries, including emerging markets countries (such as sovereign debt securities and Eurodollar bonds and obligations). Such securities may be denominated in foreign currencies.The Fund invests directly or through investment vehicles in a diverse portfolio of fixed-income instruments of any maturity and duration with a bias towards instruments that the Investment Manager believes offer higher yields. The Fund’s income-oriented fixed-income investments may be represented by a broad range of investment grade and high-yield bonds, bank loans, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds and risk-linked securities (often referred to as event-linked bonds or catastrophe or insurance-linked bonds). The Fund may hold fixed-income instruments of any quality, rated or unrated, including those that are rated below investment grade, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality (also known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). These may include instruments that are in default at the time of purchase. If nationally recognized statistical rating organizations assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security’s credit quality. The Investment Manager selects instruments for purchase and sale based on intensive credit research involving extensive due diligence and relative valuation based on each issuer, region and sector. The Investment Manager also considers macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical issues.The Investment Manager uses a global dynamic equity risk model that seeks to manage downside risk related to equity investments. The Investment Manager regularly evaluates the metrics and data underlying the quantitative model and, from time to time, may make adjustments for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, to account for changing market, financial or economic conditions.The Fund also invests directly or through investment vehicles in a diverse portfolio of high-income equity securities, which include common and preferred stocks, issued by issuers of any market capitalization. To reduce volatility and mitigate drawdown (or the decrease in value of investments from their peak), the Investment Manager seeks high dividend yields based on a well-diversified portfolio comprised of securities with demonstrated historically low volatility in their returns that are issued by companies that the Investment Manager believes exhibit stable earnings.In addition, the Fund may invest directly or through investment vehicles in a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), with an emphasis on REITs with higher yields. The Investment Manager uses a top-down approach to analyze relative value and risk and identify attractive geographic regions and property sectors combined with a bottom-up approach to individual security selection.The Fund may invest in instruments issued by U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are engaged in or related to the infrastructure group of industries.The Fund may invest in closed-end funds to, among other things, obtain exposure on the basis of qualitative features and quantitative measures to high-income domestic and foreign master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) that are generally in energy-related industries. The Fund may also invest in closed-end funds to seek to exploit perceived pricing dislocations that the Investment Manager believes have the potential to narrow in the near term.The Fund may seek exposures through derivative transactions, principally swaps, options, forward contracts, futures and Eurodollar futures (some of these instruments may be traded in the over-the-counter market). The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency rates, to manage the Fund’s aggregate exposure to the equity markets and to manage other investment risks.The Investment Manager may determine to sell a security for several reasons, including the following: (1) to adjust the portfolio’s average maturity, or to shift assets into or out of higher-yielding securities; (2) if a security’s credit rating has been changed or for other credit reasons; (3) to meet redemption requests; (4) to take gains; or (5) due to relative value. Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances (for example, in the event of credit events, where it is deemed opportune to preserve gains, or to preserve the relative value of investments or in the case of large cash inflows or anticipated large redemptions), the Fund can make temporary investments and may not be able to pursue or achieve its investment objective.The Fund will primarily invest in investment vehicles, including vehicles advised by the Investment Manager and its affiliates, to achieve its investment objective until the Investment Manager believes it is sufficiently large to invest in securities directly in an efficient manner, at which time the Fund may continue to invest significantly in such investment vehicles.
GUDAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GUDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -8.1% 18.8% 29.35%
1 Yr -1.0% -10.0% 54.2% 79.91%
3 Yr -0.3%* -6.7% 9.7% 20.62%
5 Yr -1.6%* -6.4% 6.1% 55.36%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GUDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -35.0% 33.6% 86.04%
2021 4.6% -5.9% 7.0% 6.56%
2020 -0.3% -3.6% 12.1% 92.82%
2019 1.8% -2.5% 5.1% 82.32%
2018 -1.6% -4.8% -0.6% 31.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GUDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -11.0% 18.8% 28.89%
1 Yr -1.0% -10.0% 54.2% 78.56%
3 Yr -0.3%* -6.7% 9.7% 20.48%
5 Yr -1.0%* -6.4% 7.5% 54.10%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GUDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -35.0% 33.6% 86.04%
2021 4.6% -5.9% 14.7% 6.56%
2020 -0.3% -3.6% 12.1% 92.82%
2019 1.9% -2.5% 5.1% 81.31%
2018 -0.8% -4.8% -0.4% 20.10%

NAV & Total Return History

GUDAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GUDAX Category Low Category High GUDAX % Rank
Net Assets 8.33 M 130 K 62.8 B 97.52%
Number of Holdings 52 3 25236 38.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.12 M 125 K 11 B 97.95%
Weighting of Top 10 91.09% 6.3% 100.0% 16.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Guggenheim High Yield R6 24.21%
  2. Guggenheim RBPÂ® Large-Cap Market I 20.36%
  3. Guggenheim RBPÂ® Dividend A 10.10%
  4. Guggenheim Core Bond Fund Institutional 9.78%
  5. Guggenheim Floating Rate Strats R6 9.68%
  6. Guggenheim Risk Managed Real Estt Instl 5.11%
  7. Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration Instl 5.11%
  8. Guggenheim World Equity Income I 5.01%
  9. Goldman Sachs FS Treasury Intms Instl 1.44%
  10. Virtus AllianzGI Div Income & Convert 0.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GUDAX % Rank
Bonds 		51.21% 11.31% 89.41% 62.05%
Stocks 		43.23% 3.48% 51.81% 24.32%
Cash 		4.70% -35.68% 69.40% 61.05%
Preferred Stocks 		1.19% 0.00% 21.95% 17.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.77% 0.00% 71.77% 57.18%
Other 		-1.10% -2.79% 21.77% 98.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUDAX % Rank
Technology 		21.18% 0.22% 27.92% 18.58%
Real Estate 		15.08% 0.00% 43.16% 9.17%
Financial Services 		13.23% 0.00% 83.50% 80.50%
Healthcare 		10.12% 0.00% 24.25% 87.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.86% 0.00% 14.20% 66.06%
Communication Services 		7.35% 0.00% 11.11% 37.84%
Industrials 		7.26% 0.14% 17.90% 92.43%
Consumer Defense 		7.08% 0.00% 51.19% 51.38%
Energy 		4.57% 0.00% 62.93% 60.09%
Utilities 		4.04% 0.00% 48.33% 38.99%
Basic Materials 		2.23% 0.00% 32.82% 95.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUDAX % Rank
US 		40.42% 3.48% 51.08% 8.88%
Non US 		2.81% 0.00% 25.18% 90.21%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUDAX % Rank
Corporate 		75.35% 0.00% 96.66% 5.24%
Securitized 		11.20% 0.00% 52.08% 74.03%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.82% 0.15% 71.66% 66.06%
Government 		4.89% 0.00% 94.29% 89.29%
Derivative 		0.48% 0.00% 27.44% 37.81%
Municipal 		0.26% 0.00% 99.85% 53.08%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUDAX % Rank
US 		40.48% 9.98% 83.14% 68.79%
Non US 		10.73% 0.00% 30.21% 30.30%

GUDAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GUDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.92% 0.01% 13.45% 2.06%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 94.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 30.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GUDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.00% 1.00% 5.75% 78.87%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GUDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GUDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 2.00% 380.00% 69.85%

GUDAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GUDAX Category Low Category High GUDAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.30% 0.00% 6.08% 22.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GUDAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GUDAX Category Low Category High GUDAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.64% -1.22% 6.83% 21.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GUDAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GUDAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patrick Mitchell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Mr. Mitchell joined Guggenheim in 2009 and serves as the Senior Advisor to the Global Chief Investment Officer. With more than 35 years of experience in portfolio management, commercial banking, and credit analysis, Mr. Mitchell assists the Global CIO in all aspects of the investment business including portfolio performance, risk management and business development. He works directly with equity team to streamline investment processes and collaborate on shared fundamental research to enhance risk-adjusted returns. He is a member of the Portfolio Construction Group. Mr. Mitchell spent 13 years with three large west coast financial institutions, where he held a variety of senior positions including commercial lending officer, Comptroller, Treasurer and Asset/Liability Manager. Mr. Mitchell was with the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, the 2nd largest Retirement System in the U.S., from 1988 to 2000 were he was the Director of Fixed Income, Director of Public Assets and Chief Investment Officer. From 2000 to 2008, Mr. Mitchell was a Managing Director at Metropolitan West Financial and Chief Investment Officer at Maple Stone Capital specializing in the valuation and management of high yield bonds, bank loans and special situations. Mr. Mitchell is the Investment Committee Chairman for the University of Idaho’s Foundation and is a Fellow on the Milken Institute’s Emerging Domestic Markets and Financial Innovations Group. He holds a B.S. in Business from the University of Idaho and an MBA from Idaho State University.

Farhan Sharaff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Farhan Sharaff has served as a Portfolio Manager for each Fund since 2017. He is Assistant Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Sharaff joined Guggenheim Partners in May 2009. Mr. Sharaff has more than 30 years of experience in investment research and investment management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he was a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MJX Capital Advisors, a wealth management firm focused on providing advice and investment management for its clients, especially in the traditional and alternative asset classes and Guggenheim Investments plc. Prior to that, Mr. Sharaff served as the global Chief Investment Officer at CIGNA Corporation, Zurich Scudder Investments and Citigroup. In all of the above engagements, Mr. Sharaff was responsible for research, investment management, product development and investment risk management. He was also a member of the business management teams at Citigroup and Zurich Scudder. Mr. Sharaff has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Aston (U.K.) and an MBA in Finance from the Manchester Business School (U.K.). In addition, Mr. Sharaff sits on boards of CITIC Capital Asset Management, Clarfeld Financial Advisors, and Guggenheim Global Investment plc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

