Under normal market conditions, the Global Content & Connectivity Fund will invest its net assets in common stocks of companies in the telecommunications, media, and information technology industries which Gabelli Funds, LLC, the Global Content & Connectivity Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), believes are likely to have rapid growth in revenues and earnings and potential for above average capital appreciation or are undervalued. The Global Content & Connectivity Fund invests primarily in common stocks of foreign and domestic small capitalization, mid capitalization, and large capitalization issuers. As a “global” fund, the Global Content & Connectivity Fund invests in securities of issuers, or related investments thereof, located in at least three countries, and at least 40% of the Global Content & Connectivity Fund’s total net assets is invested in securities of non‑U.S. issuers or related investments

thereof. In selecting investments, the Adviser also considers the market price of the issuer’s securities, its balance sheet characteristics and the perceived strength of its management. In accordance with its existing concentration policy, the Global Content & Connectivity Fund will continue to invest at least 25% of the value of its total assets in the telecommunications-related industry, and not invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets in any other particular industry.